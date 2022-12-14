ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New chief executive set to take helm at Offshore Energies UK

By Emma Lawson
Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has appointed its new chief executive.

David Whitehouse, who will take on the role from January, is an industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience.

He is known for his hands-on leadership and passion for energy and engineering, which is built on a PhD in theoretical chemistry from Cambridge University and a first-class degree in chemistry from Manchester University.

He is also currently studying at the University of Aberdeen for a masters in renewable engineering.

Mr Whitehouse has been a longstanding champion of OEUK, the leading trade association for the UK’s integrating offshore energies industry, with its membership including more than 400 organisations with an interest in offshore oil, gas, carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and wind.

His appointment follows a highly competitive recruitment process by OEUK’s board, which praised outgoing chief executive Deirdre Michie.

Mr Whitehouse said: “It’s a great honour and I can’t wait to get started. Offshore Energies UK is our industry’s champion and I will be proud to lead it into a very exciting future.

“The UK has a world-class energy sector that is changing as we work towards a fair energy transition whilst ensuring the UK has the energy security it needs to drive growth and productivity.

“I’d also like to pay tribute to Deirdre Michie, who is deeply respected across our industry. Her leadership has been fantastic to behold and I know she will be missed by the OEUK team.

“She has passed on invaluable advice about the challenge ahead, which I am excited to meet with the excellent OEUK team and its members. This is also a time of enormous opportunity for our industry, which I’m sure we can all shape and take together.”

OEUK board co-chair Arne Gurtner said: “David brings a wealth of experience and a passion for nurturing our industry and its people.

“He brings inspirational leadership skills and deep industry expertise that will connect with government, our stakeholders and our growing membership across all parts of the offshore energy landscape.

“David will provide strong and influential direction as OEUK continues to safeguard UK energy security and power up the energy transition.”

