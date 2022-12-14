ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When do the fashion Boxing Day sales start? Dates and best deals to expect

By Daisy Lester
 2 days ago

Once the gifts are unwrapped, the cheeseboard bare and the sherry stockpile depleted, what else is there to do but shop? Luckily, the Boxing Day sales land each year on 26 December for a post- Christmas pick-me-up.

While the annual event once saw frugal shoppers queuing outside stores from the early hours of the morning, most of the sale now takes place online (yes, this means you can browse to your heart’s content on the sofa with a glass of red in hand).

Whether you’ve got gift cards from grandparents to spend or want to revamp your wardrobe for 2023, fashion is one of the best areas to save in during the Boxing Day sales. With labels and retailers looking to clear out stock ahead of new year collections, the annual event is one of the best times of the year to score a serious saving – we’re talking up to 70 per cent off favourites like Zara and Asos.

From high street heroes like Mango, H&M and Arket to designer discounts courtesy of Matches Fashion, Net-A-Poter and Selfridges, the sale offers the perfect opportunity to secure some stellar sartorial savings.

Ahead of the main event, you’ll find everything you need to know about the Boxing Day fashion sales here, from what deals to expect to how long the sales last.

When do Boxing Day fashion sales start in 2022?

As its name suggests, the Boxing Day sales kick off on 26 December. While many brands and retailers launch their Black Friday sales up to a month earlier, most tend to stick to the namesake date when discounting products over the Christmas period.

Historically, the news was full of images of shoppers queuing for hours outside physical stores – but now (particularly after the pandemic), you can just as easily bag a bargain from the comfort of your own home.

Things still remain under wraps for 2022 but in previous years, we’ve seen some retailers kick off their sales on Christmas Day itself. In 2021, Zara launched its Boxing Day sale at 9pm on its app and 10pm on the website.

How long do Boxing Day fashion sales last?

While the Boxing Day sale officially lasts just for the day, many deals will seep into the January sales – meaning some sales could last the entire month. Just like Black Friday, the IndyBest team will be hands on throughout to bring you the creme de la creme of sartorial savings.

Are Boxing Day sales better than January sales?

With the two sales being so close to one another, we tend to see similar – if not the identical – deals during both events. From fashion to TV, kitchen appliances and beauty, brands and retailers will begin dropping their end-of-year savings on Boxing Day, with more offers landing throughout January.

Why is it called Boxing Day?

While the Boxing Day sales might seem like a relatively new phenomenon, the name dates all the way back to the 1800s, when Queen Victoria held the throne. “Boxing Day” was born out of the tradition of wealthy families boxing up gifts on the day after Christmas. They gave these offerings to maids, housekeepers and the poor to enjoy during their day off with their families. The church also collected similar donations to give to those in need.

What were the best Boxing Day fashion deals last year?

Those looking to score a fashion bargain last year were spoilt for choice during the Boxing Day sales, with the likes of Asos, H&M, Net-A-Porter, Zara and & Other Stories all offering up to 70 per cent off.

Helping you stock up on cold-weather essentials, Mango discounted its autumn/winter 2021 collection by as much as half price, meaning you could save £30 on a purple faux fur coat (£161, Mango.com ) and get more than 50 per cent off this pair of men’s tracksoled leather shoes (£89.99, Mango.com ). There were more smart men’s footwear options in the Grenson sale, where you could save up to 60 per cent.

Elsewhere, H&M discounted its on-trend scarf coat by £30 (£99.99, Hm.com ) and Net-A-Porter slashed its price on The Frankie Shop’s leather blazer by nearly £100 (£220.50, Net-a-porter.com ).

If you were after a new pair of stompers for the new year, there was a £40 saving on this pair of & Other Stories lace up boots (£95, Stories.com ). Meanwhile, Net-A-Porter slashed its price on a pair of Gianvito Rossi quilted leather boots by 40 per cent.

For men replacing their kicks, Mr Porter reduced this pair of Veja suede-trimmed leather trainers by £55 (£115, Mrporter.com ).

One of our favourite sustainable loungewear brands, Pangaia, offered up to 30 per cent off during last year’s Boxing Day sales, meaning you could save on the bestselling 356 hoodie (£130, Pangaia.com ). The Whistles sale was also high on our wishlist, with the label offering up to 70 per cent off selected lines, including £70 off this longline puffer (£99, Whistles.co.uk ).

