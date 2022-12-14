ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘Please help us. There are children’: The desperate distress call from migrants on sinking boat

By Zoe Tidman
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49pXjb_0jiRmqdb00

Migrants sent a voice note calling for help as their boat started to take on water crossing the English Channel , telling a French charity: “Please help us. There are children.”

Four people have died and dozens rescued after a small boat got into trouble while making the journey in bitterly cold temperatures in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A French charity said it received a distressed voice note on the same night from people on a boat in the Channel.

”We are in a boat, we have a problem,” it said, according to Utopia56.

Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk

“There are children and there are families in the boat. Water is going into the boat through the stern.”

“We are in the water and we have a family,” the voice note - which was also accompanied by a location pin - reportedly added.

Utopia56 operates in northern France and tells migrants to call if they come into danger making the Channel crossing.

The charity said it could not be certain the voice note came from the same boat that saw four people onboard killed, but the location of the rescue boats and hours of the rescue mission suggested it could have been.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LyUg1_0jiRmqdb00

British authorities said they were alerted to a small boat incident off the coast of Kent shortly after 3am on Wednesday. A search and rescue mission was launched involving lifeboats and helicopters.

Four were confirmed dead later in the day. Government sources told the PA news agency 43 people were rescued in total with more than 30 of those pulled from the water.

The tragedy came just over a year after 27 were killed when a boat capsized in the Channel . Five are still missing from this shipwreck.

The Independent revealed last month coastguard failings that took place in the run-up to the disaster.

Rishi Sunak expressed his “sorrow” at the latest “capsizing of a small boat” in the Channel on Wednesday, telling MPs there had been a “tragic loss of human life”.

Comments / 167

Erika Armstrong
2d ago

I want to have empathy and I want to feel bad for those children but you know what they made the choice they put those kids in the boat to go somewhere and mooch off somebody else’s system and take what is not theirs it is not OK to do this

Reply(15)
88
mtnbrat
2d ago

it's to bad that they are stupid enough to try this in that kind of weather. .sorry but there seems to be no bounds to stop the stupidity they all get told time and time again to Stop coming...

Reply(22)
48
Karen Henson
1d ago

Parents use their kids for sympathy. They put their kids at risk. We have enough trouble with Americans using kids to get help and sympathy. Our parents took care of us or we did without. They didn't expect the government to support their families. It's not the governments responsibility. They expect everything for bringing kids into the world. They are irresponsible and they are raising entitled irresponsible humans. Future generations are screwed. Everyone wants everything given to them. If you can't or won't support them stop breeding. It's not our responsibility to pay for your kids. Use birth control or keep your legs closed. Stop having kids for a bigger government check!

Reply(4)
26
Related
The Independent

Rescuers ‘too late’ to save Channel migrants after French charity receives distress call

Update 15.12.22: On the afternoon of December 15 2022, the Home Office released a new statement on the tragedy with amended timings. It said its search and rescue efforts had started at 2.16am on 14 December, the fishing vessel had arrived at 3.04am, and that its original claim that the UK was not alerted to the boat until 3.05am had been an error.Questions have been raised over the speed of rescue response to the latest English Channel drowning tragedy as the search continues for more survivors and victims. Dozens of people were plunged into the icy water when their...
BBC

Afghanistan: 'I drug my hungry children to help them sleep'

Afghans are giving their hungry children medicines to sedate them - others have sold their daughters and organs to survive. In the second winter since the Taliban took over and foreign funds were frozen, millions are a step away from famine. "Our children keep crying, and they don't sleep. We...
The Independent

Children heard crying in ‘distress call’ from migrant boat that sank in English Channel

Children can be heard crying in a “distress call” a French charity says was sent from migrant boat that sank in the English Channel in the early hours of Wednesday, 14 December.Utopia 56 said it received a WhatsApp call from a man in distress in the early hours of Wednesday.In this audio, a man can be heard pleading for assistance for “children and family” in the small boat.“We don’t have anything for this, for feeling safety. Please help me bro, please please please. We are in the water, we have a family,” he says.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Rescue crews at Dover port after migrants die in English Channel boat failureLifeboat arrives at Kent port as four deaths confirmed in Channel migrant rescueBraverman vows to end migrant crossings after ‘tragic’ boat incident
The Independent

Holidaymakers’ parasail crashes into sea after getting tangled

A couple who went parasailing in Marmaris, Turkey, crashed into the sea after their parachute became entangled with another as they were mid-air.Beth and Rob, from South Wales, were taking in the views when Beth noticed another boat in the water.Footage shows the pair crashing down into the sea after becoming entangled with another paraglider.The parasailing company were “really quick” to help, Beth said.“We were very lucky that we didn’t get hurt... it is so scary when you’re up in the air and you know there’s nothing you can do but panic,” she said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK’s first-ever Christmas grotto for children with vision impairment launchesFootball fan attacks opposition goalkeeper with corner flag during Turkey matchTerrifying video shows explosive risks of deep frying your Thanksgiving Turkey
Tri-City Herald

People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation

A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Hospital Worker Convicted in Morgue Rapes Cops to New Crimes

A former hospital electrician convicted of murdering two women and sexually abusing dozens of women’s corpses at two health facilities in England has admitted to more disturbing necrophiliac crimes. David Fuller, already serving a life sentence in England for the 1987 murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce, along with 44 charges related to abusing corpses, admitted to molesting an additional 23 corpses between 2007 and 2020, The Independent reports. He’s been sentenced to an additional four years behind bars for the shocking new crimes. Police in Kent have said 13 of the 23 victims have so far been identified. Fuller, who filmed himself abusing corpses in two hospital mortuaries, was described by U.K. authorities as “a controlled sexual deviant who preyed on young women and derived sexual gratification from the violation of their dead bodies.”Read it at The Independent
TheDailyBeast

American Woman Killed by Massive ‘Rogue’ Wave on Cruise Ship

An American woman was killed after a massive wave hit a Viking cruise ship on Tuesday night, authorities said. The wave broke cabin windows of the 231-foot long boat, hitting the 62-year-old woman with broken glass and injuring four others, who are expected to survive. An Argentinian federal court has opened an investigation to determine what happened, with Viking calling it a “rogue wave incident” in a statement. The woman has yet to be publicly identified.Read it at Associated Press
New York Post

Turkish woman shares eerie selfie moments before fatal plane crash

A young Turkish beautician chillingly posted a selfie video with a caption bidding farewell moments before the small plane she was flying in crashed to the ground, killing her and the pilot. Burcu Saglam, 22, and Hakan Köksal, the 54-year-old president of the Yunuseli Sports Aviation Association, had taken off from Pamukova, Turkey, on the ill-fated trip Thursday afternoon, according to Central European News. Saglam was all smiles as she posted footage and pictures of herself from the cockpit on Instagram with the caption, “Byee.” The single-engine jet they were traveling in plunged to the ground when its wing hit an overhead power...
americanmilitarynews.com

A young woman beaten, shot dead, and was forced to make a confession that she was a “military informant,” according to a video circulating on social media

A video clip on social media showed a young woman who was beaten, forced to confess to being a “military informant,” and later shot dead on a pavement spread. The video clip is only more than 3 minutes long and does not include the exact location of the incident but those shared the video clip wrote that the incident took place in Tamu and was done by Tamu PDF (People Defense Forces) No.4 Battalion.
TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
The Independent

Boy, 6, becomes fourth child to die in frozen lake tragedy

A six-year-old boy has become the fourth child to die after falling into an icy lake in Solihull.The youngster had been fighting for his life in hospital since the incident at Babbs Mill Lake, Solihull, near Birmingham, on Sunday.Police announced the deaths of three other boys, aged eight, 10, and 11, on Monday.West Midlands Police said: “Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those involved in this tragedy.“We cannot comprehend the enormity of the pain they must feel and our hearts go out to them.“Specialist officers remain in contact with the family and we will issue further...
The Independent

The Independent

980K+
Followers
315K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy