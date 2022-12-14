ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

hamlethub.com

Redding Home for Sale: 951 North Park Avenue Extension

Most impressive custom-built home on a park-like 2.05 acres with over 600 feet of stone walls, flowering gardens, mature trees, and protected woodlands directly across the street, yet just 62 miles to Midtown. Impeccable craftsmanship inside and out with Belgian block lined drive; 3 car garage; bay window with standing seam copper roof; 2x6 construction; moldings, built-ins, wainscot and transom windows; plus abundant outdoor living spaces including expansive bluestone patio and covered porches.
REDDING, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Gail Buggy Art

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT, Gail Buggy...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Thrillist

Take a Look Inside This Private Island House for Sale Just Outside of NYC

Why summer in the Hamptons when, for roughly the same commute time, you could be spending the warmer months on a gorgeous private island house?. Located just 85 miles outside of Manhattan in Branford, Connecticut, this incredible vacation house listed on Zillow can be yours—if you've got almost $4 million to spare. Sprawling across 2,308 square feet and equipped with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, the house is much more than what you read on its features page. The house, which was featured in the Twitter profile Zillow Gone Wild, is currently listed as under contract, and it is selling for $3,750,0004.
BRANFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Bloom Beauty Bar

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Bloom Beauty...
WESTPORT, CT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Banned From Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria, Here’s What Happened

It seems that shopping for me has gotten a little more complicated. Most of us have a favorite store to shop at. I'm not sure what it is but there are a handful of stores that I actually enjoy spending a few hours simply walking around. I enjoy shopping and people-watching at Walmart, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls, all great stores, but there is one store that I really LOVE shopping at, and that's Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve in Westchester

Looking to enjoy a delicious meal with your Christmas Eve with your family that you don’t have to cook? In Westchestser, there are many restaurants that are open and offer speciality menus for season. Check out our on-going list below to enjoy a feast at one of these delicious Westchester restaurants.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
FOX 61

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — While a storm will carry us into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be a perfect opportunity to go out and do some fun festive activities!. If you're looking for light shows or other month-long activities to check out, click here. Cirque Du Soleil Corteo is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Sneak Peak at The Hudson Valley’s Newest Seafood Spot

Whenever a new restaurant opens, it's exciting news for the Hudson Valley. There is such a wide variety of different food options within each county. In March 2022, a new seafood restaurant opened in Middletown, NY. Hook and Reel quickly drew in customers. Also in Middletown, NY, a new businesses...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
travelawaits.com

11 Fantastic Things To Do In Beautiful Beacon, New York

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Sandwiched between the Hudson River and Hudson Highlands State Park, with Fishkill Creek winding its way through town, Beacon is a quaint Hudson Valley town about 60 miles north of Midtown Manhattan and New York’s Central Park. With Mount Beacon as a backdrop, ample waterfront views, and Fishkill Falls cascading adjacent to Main Street, Beacon is filled with natural beauty and experiences for outdoor lovers. And if that’s not your style, it also boasts an impressive contemporary art museum, a variety of delicious restaurants, and a vibrant downtown filled with boutiques and unique shops.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hamlethub.com

Darien is home to the BEST running store in America!

Adrenaline is still running high for the teams at Darien and Ridgefield Running Company! It was during North America’s premier run specialty trade show on December 1 in Austin, Tx that Ridgefield and Darien Running Company was named Best Running Store in AMERICA!. Owner Megan Searfoss opened Ridgefield Running...
DARIEN, CT
101.5 WPDH

New Hotel, Restaurant and Bar Coming to Hudson Valley Campus

Some lucky Hudson Valley college students will soon have a swanky hotel, restaurant and bar right on campus. The Crossroads Inn is expected to open in 2024 and will include 50 guest rooms, a fitness facility, a farm-to-table restaurant and a bar for late-night entertainment. Olympia Hotel Management announced on Tuesday that it has been selected to develop the unique project.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hamlethub.com

Green Building Award in Sustainable Design & Construction Awarded to 24 Owenoke Park

The Town of Westport and Sustainable Westport announced today that 24 Owenoke Park is the 2022 recipient of The Westport Green Building Award for Achievement in Sustainable Design and Construction. Team:. Owners: Keith & Kate Melnick. Architect: Jack Franzen. Builder: John & Steve Segerson, Pam Brennan, Segerson Builders. Interior Designer:...
WESTPORT, CT
newcanaanite.com

New Construction Planned for Summer Street

The New Canaan Building Department on Nov. 15 received applications to build two homes on a .43-acre Summer Street lot. The five-bedroom houses planned for 86 Summer St. each will include about 2,308 square feet of living space, with an additional 988 in a finished basement and 954 in a finished attic, according to the building permit applications. They’ll each have four full bathrooms and a half-bath, the applications said.
NEW CANAAN, CT
hamlethub.com

Milford Resident Katelyn Griffin Presents New Product Design at the Western New England University's 8th Annual Product Innovation Showcase

Katelyn Griffin, working toward a BSBA in Marketing Communication/Advertising, is among more than 100 students who presented their Product Development and Innovation projects at the Product Innovation Showcase held in Rivers Memorial Hall on December 8th on the University campus. The Product Innovation Showcase is the culmination of a co-curricular...
MILFORD, CT

