Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Roslyn Singleton, ‘AGT’ and ‘Ellen Show’ star, dead at 39
Roslyn Singleton, who went viral for her emotional appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “America’s Got Talent,” lost her battle with brain cancer Tuesday. She was 39. Her husband, Ray Singleton, broke the news Wednesday in an Instagram post. “Our wife earned her wings...
Joy Behar Reveals Wild Location Of 'Goodbye' Party After Being Fired From 'Good Morning America'
Joy Behar has a long history cohosting The View, but on the Friday, November 25, episode of the show, the television personality revealed she was once axed from a different, popular morning show entirely — and they threw her a goodbye party at a surprising venue. "First of all, I’d like to say that when I was fired from Good Morning America years ago," the 80-year-old shared with panel guest Kumail Nanjiani, who was there to discuss his role in the Hulu miniseries Welcome To Chippendales. "I was the worst receptionist they’ve ever had!" THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Last Words to Grandfather Are a Sweet Heartbreak After His Death
One of Stephen "tWitch" Boss' final Instagram posts was a sweet birthday message to his grandfather, Eddy Boss. In a new interview with The Daily Mail, Eddy, 84, said there were "no signs" of stress in the weeks before Boss died and that the last thing Boss told him was how much he loved him. Boss took his own life on Tuesday at a Los Angeles motel. He was 40.
Kelly Clarkson Brings Daughter River Rose, 8, as Her Date to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards: Photos
Cheering on her mom! Kelly Clarkson brought daughter River Rose, 8, to the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, December 6. “This is awesome. I’m having a date night with my daughter, River Rose,” the talk show host, 40, told the crowd as she accepted the award for best daytime talk show. Clarkson shares her […]
Disgraced 'Today' Anchor Matt Lauer Maintains A 'Good Relationship' With His Kids After Axed From TV, Insider Says
Though Matt Lauer may still be on the outs with several of his former Today co-hosts, it seems the disgraced anchor has still managed to maintain a few important relationships since being ousted from the popular morning program five years ago over his alleged sexual misconduct. Earlier this week, an insider close with Lauer revealed that the ex-newsman has maintained "a good relationship” with his three children, Jack, 21, and Romy, 19, and Thijs, as he sees them "often." Alongside carving out time for his kids, whom he shares with his former wife, Annette Roque, Lauer has seemingly shifted his...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Advised Not to 'Keep in the Pain' in Resurfaced Video
"Keep each other close, don't keep in the pain, talk to someone—anyone," a producer on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" told the late Boss and his co-workers.
Grandpa Shares ‘Ellen’ DJ’s Sweet Final Text to Him Before Death
The family of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died by suicide at a Los Angeles motel earlier this week, said Thursday that there were “no signs” the Ellen DJ was in distress during his final days of life. Boss, once the longtime DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss' Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner
Up NextPrince William & Kate Middleton Step Out All Smiles With Kids After 'Harry & Meghan' Vol. 2 Release.
Mario Lopez Hilariously Trolls 'GMA' Stars Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Alleged Affair: 'Yo These Two Been Wilding Out'
Yikes! Good Morning America costars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair is not a good look for their fellow news broadcasters.Famed television host Mario Lopez dished his opinion on the dynamic duo's extramarital relationship in an Instagram Story on Monday, December 5."Yo those two been wilding out," the Access Hollywood star, 49, comically confessed to the camera, noting how the co-anchors "got pinched" from GMA3 early Monday morning.AMY ROBACH 'BLAMES' LARA SPENCER FOR HER & T.J. HOLMES' 'GMA' ABSENCE AFTER ALLEGED AFFAIR: SOURCE"Sorry for all that drama," Lopez quipped, as he informed fans he would take a further dive...
Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Replacement This Week Did So Well She’s Back for Day 3
While Ryan Seacrest is off enjoying day three of his morning show break, Kelly Ripa brought back a special guest co-host who’s been so great to watch over the last few episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The producers of Live shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the latest...
Ellen DeGeneres Shares Tearful Clip of 'tWitch'—'Don't Want to Say Goodbye'
The talk show host said the late dancer was her "pal" and "sidekick."
‘The Masked Singer’ Winner Amber Riley Reveals She Performed ‘Edge Of Glory’ As A ‘Nod’ To ‘Glee’ (Exclusive)
The Masked Singer winner is Amber Riley! After weeks of incredible performances as the Harp, the actress and singer walked away with the coveted Golden Mask Trophy. For her finale performance, she performed an epic rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Edge of Glory.” HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Amber about her Masked Singer journey and circling back to a song she once performed on Glee.
Jim Parsons Says 'Big Bang Theory' Co-Star Kaley Cuoco Is 'Going to be Incredible' as a Mom (Exclusive)
Lots of love for the mom-to-be. Jim Parsons has no doubt just how great of a mom Kaley Cuoco is going to be. The actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the New York premiere of his new film, Spoiler Alert, on Tuesday, and opened up about his former Big Bang Theory co-star's exciting pregnancy news.
Widow By Suicide Has Powerful Reminder for Everyone Shocked By Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death
Mental illness doesn’t discriminate.
Heartbroken Magic Mike Costars Pay Tribute to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'Just Can't Believe It'
Channing Tatum, Joe Manganiello and Matt Bomer were among the stars to speak out. Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' "Magic Mike" family is sharing their grief and condolences to the late dancer's family following his death. Boss died by suicide at the age of 40, according to the Los Angeles County Medical...
Billie Lourd's New Baby’s Name Might Sweetly Honor Late Mom Carrie Fisher
Congratulations are for Billie Lourd, who recently welcomed her second baby! The daughter of the late Star Wars legend, Carrie Fisher, hasn’t released her new baby’s name, but there’s a possibility she’ll honor her mom with her new baby’s name as she did with her older child.
Mariska Hargitay writes sweet farewell note to 'SVU' co-star Kelli Giddish, who left the show afer 12 years
*Warning. This story contains spoilers from the Dec. 8 episode of "Law & Order: SVU." Captain Benson is sending an emotional goodbye to Detective Rollins. "Law & Order: SVU" star Mariska Hargitay wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram to castmate Kelli Giddish, whose final episode after 12 years on the show aired on Dec. 8.
Watch Pink's Daughter Willow Perform an Olivia Rodrigo Song at Her First Recital
Pink showed off her daughter, Willow’s, singing skills. In a clip, posted on Instagram, the "Try" singer shared a video from her daughter’s first recital. "This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away. @oliviarodrigo," the proud mom wrote next to the video. Over the clip of Willow taking the stage were the words, "So proud of this girl (first recital) nailed it."
Feeling Herself! Janelle Brown Gushes Over Weight Loss Journey After Leaving Kody: '2023 Is My Year'
The future is looking bright for Janelle Brown. After ridding herself of the baggage that came with her spiritual marriage to Kody Brown, the newly single reality star is working on shedding some extra pounds. On Monday, December 12 — one day after it was confirmed that she and Kody were officially over — Janelle showed off the progress she's made in her weight loss journey via Instagram. As the Jonas Blue Remix of Birdy's "Keeping Your Head Up" played, a collage of photos and videos of the Sister Wives star flashed along with the words, "At what point… do...
