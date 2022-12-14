ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scary Mommy

Comments / 2

Related
New York Post

Roslyn Singleton, ‘AGT’ and ‘Ellen Show’ star, dead at 39

Roslyn Singleton, who went viral for her emotional appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “America’s Got Talent,” lost her battle with brain cancer Tuesday. She was 39. Her husband, Ray Singleton, broke the news Wednesday in an Instagram post. “Our wife earned her wings...
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Reveals Wild Location Of 'Goodbye' Party After Being Fired From 'Good Morning America'

Joy Behar has a long history cohosting The View, but on the Friday, November 25, episode of the show, the television personality revealed she was once axed from a different, popular morning show entirely — and they threw her a goodbye party at a surprising venue. "First of all, I’d like to say that when I was fired from Good Morning America years ago," the 80-year-old shared with panel guest Kumail Nanjiani, who was there to discuss his role in the Hulu miniseries Welcome To Chippendales. "I was the worst receptionist they’ve ever had!" THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE...
OK! Magazine

Disgraced 'Today' Anchor Matt Lauer Maintains A 'Good Relationship' With His Kids After Axed From TV, Insider Says

Though Matt Lauer may still be on the outs with several of his former Today co-hosts, it seems the disgraced anchor has still managed to maintain a few important relationships since being ousted from the popular morning program five years ago over his alleged sexual misconduct. Earlier this week, an insider close with Lauer revealed that the ex-newsman has maintained "a good relationship” with his three children, Jack, 21, and Romy, 19, and Thijs, as he sees them "often." Alongside carving out time for his kids, whom he shares with his former wife, Annette Roque, Lauer has seemingly shifted his...
OK! Magazine

Mario Lopez Hilariously Trolls 'GMA' Stars Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Alleged Affair: 'Yo These Two Been Wilding Out'

Yikes! Good Morning America costars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair is not a good look for their fellow news broadcasters.Famed television host Mario Lopez dished his opinion on the dynamic duo's extramarital relationship in an Instagram Story on Monday, December 5."Yo those two been wilding out," the Access Hollywood star, 49, comically confessed to the camera, noting how the co-anchors "got pinched" from GMA3 early Monday morning.AMY ROBACH 'BLAMES' LARA SPENCER FOR HER & T.J. HOLMES' 'GMA' ABSENCE AFTER ALLEGED AFFAIR: SOURCE"Sorry for all that drama," Lopez quipped, as he informed fans he would take a further dive...
HollywoodLife

‘The Masked Singer’ Winner Amber Riley Reveals She Performed ‘Edge Of Glory’ As A ‘Nod’ To ‘Glee’ (Exclusive)

The Masked Singer winner is Amber Riley! After weeks of incredible performances as the Harp, the actress and singer walked away with the coveted Golden Mask Trophy. For her finale performance, she performed an epic rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Edge of Glory.” HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Amber about her Masked Singer journey and circling back to a song she once performed on Glee.
ETOnline.com

Watch Pink's Daughter Willow Perform an Olivia Rodrigo Song at Her First Recital

Pink showed off her daughter, Willow’s, singing skills. In a clip, posted on Instagram, the "Try" singer shared a video from her daughter’s first recital. "This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away. @oliviarodrigo," the proud mom wrote next to the video. Over the clip of Willow taking the stage were the words, "So proud of this girl (first recital) nailed it."
OK! Magazine

Feeling Herself! Janelle Brown Gushes Over Weight Loss Journey After Leaving Kody: '2023 Is My Year'

The future is looking bright for Janelle Brown. After ridding herself of the baggage that came with her spiritual marriage to Kody Brown, the newly single reality star is working on shedding some extra pounds. On Monday, December 12 — one day after it was confirmed that she and Kody were officially over — Janelle showed off the progress she's made in her weight loss journey via Instagram. As the Jonas Blue Remix of Birdy's "Keeping Your Head Up" played, a collage of photos and videos of the Sister Wives star flashed along with the words, "At what point… do...
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy