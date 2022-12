The Cincinnati Bearcats (9-3) take on the Louisville Cardinals (7-5) in the Fenway Bowl on Saturday. Kickoff from Fenway Park in Boston is set for 11 a.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Cincinnati vs. Louisvilleodds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions. The...

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO