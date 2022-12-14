ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heather Gay Doesn’t Want To Think About Jen Shah Not Appearing On Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City

By JLP
Reality Tea
 2 days ago
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 is starting to wrap up, and we haven’t even scratched the surface yet regarding Jen Shah’s legal issues. It will be a pretty messy end of the season, which will feature Jen’s plea change, epic blowups between some of the cast members , and an even more explosive reunion. RHOSLC fans are set for a show.

As Jen’s sentencing date approaches, fans have all started to wonder whether or not the Park City queen will grace our screens again for the fourth installment of RHOSLC. But it’s not just the viewers wondering. Her real-life bestie, Heather Gay , is also curious.

“That is the great big question mark: is there a show without Jen Shah ?” she said to E! News . “That is the smallest thing, blip on her radar right now, so I’m trying not to let it cloud my thoughts either. I’m just thinking of her taking accountability, getting this started and over with so that she can rebuild her life,” Heather added.

Jen’s life flashed before her eyes when she was arrested during the Season 2 taping of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City . NYPD stormed the Beauty Lab + Laser parking lot looking for Jen. They ultimately charged her with several counts of fraud and money laundering.

Her bestie, Stuart Smith , who also doubled as one of her many assistants, also was placed under arrest . The pair are not able to communicate with each other,  so they have not spoken with each other since this first started to unravel in 2021. Before Jen’s trial, Stu was set to testify against her. Imagine that! All of the juicy details we would’ve gotten about Jen’s potential involvement were ripped out from under us as she changed her plea .

Now, with so much pressure riding on her, the RHOSLC “Queen Bee” has barely made a peep since her arrest. With her sentencing on January 6th, 2023 , it’s also rumored that Jen won’t be present for the Season 3 reunion taping.

Although Heather hopes her bestie is present for the reunion, she said, “Actually, what I’m most looking forward to is finding some resolution. We’re pretty fractured right now,” she stated. “It’s not a great space to be in and I operate best when I’m in calm waters.”

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT HEATHER’S STATEMENTS REGARDING JEN’S FUTURE ON THE SHOW? DO YOU HOPE SHE’S ABLE TO RETURN?

