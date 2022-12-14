Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield wins NFC Offensive Player of the Week following dramatic Rams debut
Baker Mayfield has officially capped off a wild first week with the Los Angeles Rams by winning NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Mayfield was announced as the Week 14 winner on Wednesday. He led the Rams to a dramatic come-from-behind victory over the Raiders just two days after joining the team.
Unbeaten Miami Central makes case for national title: 'We're No. 1 everywhere'
FORT LAUDERDALE — Miami Central wasn't just playing for the Class 2M state championship and a share of FHSAA history on Friday, it had its sights set on a loftier goal. A national title. ...
49ers clinch NFC West title after win vs. Seahawks. Here are the winners and losers from TNF.
The San Francisco 49ers are NFC West champions. San Francisco clinched the NFC West title after defeating the Seattle Seahawks, 21-13, on Thursday night. It’s the 49ers’ first division championship since 2019. The Week 15 victory also extended the 49ers’ winning streak to seven games. The 49ers...
Texans WR Brandin Cooks practices for first time in two weeks
The Houston Texans saw some favorable news on their Thursday injury report as they gear up to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15 at NRG Stadium. Receiver Brandin Cooks, who has missed the last two games with a calf injury, was limited in Thursday's practice. It was the first time in two weeks he practiced.
'Symbol of hope': Inside Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' day giving back to Philadelphia community
PHILADELPHIA – The first question Jalen Hurts fielded from a group of middle schoolers Tuesday morning in the library at William Nebinger Elementary was one he's definitely answered before. "How did it feel when Tua Tagovailoa took over your starting job?" The fans in this city can be tough,...
Lockett breaks bone in hand as Seahawks battered by Niners
SEATTLE (AP) — Already battered and emotionally spent having watched their final chance at staying in the NFC West race slip away, the Seattle Seahawks walked into the locker room and absorbed another blow. They're about to be without Tyler Lockett, one of their top wide receivers, for an...
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel trolled the weather with his t-shirt before his team's trip to snowy Buffalo
The Miami Dolphins had heaters ready to go for last week's game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. It was a contest that took place indoors, in Los Angeles where the temperature at kickoff was roughly 55 degrees. This, combined with a recent two-game losing streak and a sudden dropoff from...
Eagles open the 21-day practice window for TE Dallas Goedert
The Eagles made a handful of roster moves on Tuesday, but the biggest move was made on Wednesday morning after the team activated the 21-day practice window for tight end Dallas Goedert. Goedert has been out since the Week 10 loss to the Commanders on Monday Night Football. He'll make...
The NFL is reportedly stopping the Raiders from doing a weird thing on kickoffs
Did you notice the quirky thing the Las Vegas Raiders were doing last week in that awful loss to the Los Angeles Rams?. If not, here’s the recap: The Raiders used a holder on kickoffs, despite the fact that it was a Thursday night game that took place indoors. That’s because the holder was putting the ball on a tee rather than having the football nestled it in there as usual.
'Get ready to play our best game': All eyes on Daniel Jones in Giants-Washington showdown
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Two prevailing trends regarding Daniel Jones four seasons into his NFL career will be up against one another when the New York Giants meet the Washington Commanders in what amounts to a playoff elimination game Sunday night. In three career starts inside FedEx Field, Jones...
Wilson to start at QB for Jets; White not cleared by doctors
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is back under center for the New York Jets this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Wilson will start at quarterback Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared by doctors to play with a rib injury. White...
Texans sign QB Jeff Driskel to active roster as part of several roster moves
The Houston Texans are giving reserve quarterback Jeff Driskel a promotion. The Texans signed Driskel off the practice squad and added him to the active roster on Wednesday. The move comes after the former 2016 sixth-round draft pick went 4 of 6 for 38 yards and a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. Driskel also had seven carries for 36 yards in the 27-23 loss.
Jets QB Zach Wilson on benching: 'The biggest thing for me mentally was finding the fun in football'
It's perhaps been the longest three weeks of Zach Wilson's life. Since losing his starting job after the loss to the New England Patriots in Week 11, Wilson has had more time to reflect on himself and where he stands as a quarterback in just his second season in the NFL.
49ers' Nick Bosa: Questionable roughing the passer flag that wiped out pick-six 'the right call'
Another week, another questionable roughing the passer call. If there’s a day ending in “Y,” you know you’re going to see one. This time, the victim was pass-rusher Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers. With 12:52 left in the third quarter of the 49ers’ "Thursday...
The latest Buffalo weather report could mean an epic Bills-Dolphins snow game
This is the online version of our daily newsletter,The Morning Win. Charles Curtis is filling in for Andy Nesbitt. Are we getting a snow game? A BUFFALO SNOW GAME? WITH SO MUCH ON THE LINE???. Gosh, I really hope so. Because snow games are so much fun, especially ones in...
Chargers, Bengals and more picks for NFL Week 15 | Lorenzo's Locks
Lorenzo Reyes is back with his favorite picks ahead of NFL Week 15's games. Find out who he likes and who he's fading heading into the weekend.
Visiting Morgan adds to Meadowbrook struggles with lopsided 63-33 MVL win
BYESVILLE − A struggling Meadowbrook High squad put up a good fight early, but visiting Morgan would seize control with a strong second quarter to coast past the Colts for an 63-33 Muskingum Valley League victory on Friday night. In the opening quarter, the Colts exchanged punches with the visiting Raiders with a...
Mike Leach wouldn't care about these obituaries. Pirates play on | Opinion
Mike Leach once was asked how he’d like to be remembered after he was gone. He answered in a way most fitting of this nonconformist coach. "When people write the Mike Leach obituary, how do you want to be remembered?" Jeremy Schaap asked Leach in a 2019 ESPN profile.
