Why Brock Purdy Won't Be Overwhelmed in "Hostile" Seattle Environment
Plenty of quarterbacks have quivered when facing the Seahawks in their "hostile" environment. Brock Purdy won't be one of them.
Fired Cardinals coach hires law firm, requests arbitration
Recently fired Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler has hired a law firm to investigate allegations that he inappropriately touched a female security guard when the team was in Mexico for a game against the San Francisco 49ers
Nick Bosa and the 49ers the Latest Victims of the NFL's Horrible Roughing the Passer Calls
VIDEO: 49ers screwed by horrible roughing the passer call on Nick Bosa.
NBC Sports
Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview
Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
FOX Sports
What Carlos Correa's signing means for Giants, Yankees, best remaining free agents
After missing out on Aaron Judge, the San Francisco Giants were desperate for a superstar. Now they have one — Carlos Correa, for 13 years and $350 million dollars. A big deal in many ways. A contract that runs until the end of *double checks notes* the year 2035. A legitimate superstar shortstop that the Giants can build around.
Cardinals GM Steve Keim reportedly taking indefinite leave of absence from team due to health issues
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to health-related issues, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Keim's duties will reportedly be handled by vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson while he's away.
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill argues with Shannon Sharpe about the Top 5 WRs in the NFL | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill argue about the Top 5 WRs in the NFL including Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams and more. Tyreek argues that if a WR is placed in the right system he can be a Top 5 WR.
Rapoport: Steve Keim’s future as Cardinals GM ‘in doubt’ and ‘up in air’
The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday that general manager Steve Keim has stepped away from his duties on an indefinite, health-related leave of absence. Citing law and wanting to give Keim privacy, the team left the reasoning for his absence at that. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added vague details on Thursday,...
Las Vegas Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr Week 15 Update
The Las Vegas Raiders are desperate for a win this weekend versus the New England Patriots, and QB Derek Carr discusses it.
Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim takes leave from team; Murray set for surgery
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite health-related leave of absence from the team, according to an NFL.com report that was later confirmed by the Cardinals. The news was reported late Wednesday afternoon. Keim, who has been criticized heavily by media and fans for what has been...
FOX Sports
2022-23 College football bowl predictions, odds for every postseason game
Bowl season is upon us! When it comes to the College Football Playoff (CFP), I'm predicting the No. 4-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will play the No. 3-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the national title game. As for the rest of the postseason fun?. I looked at every single bowl game from...
FOX Sports
Jets, Lions both in search of pivotal win amid playoff push
Contrary to what it looked like in the beginning of the season, the NFC North is now a lot more interesting down the stretch. No team has come on stronger in the last month or so of the season than the Detroit Lions, and after starting the year 1-6, they're now staring down the barrel of a wild-card spot.
FOX Sports
Cowboys-Jaguars game features 1 serious contender, 1 with real aspirations
Flash back to Nov. 20, and Dallas and Jacksonville couldn't be going in more opposite directions. The Cowboys had just wrapped up a 40-3 win against the Minnesota Vikings, while the Jaguars were on a bye week, having just lost their sixth of seven games. A lot has changed since then.
FOX Sports
Why Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are the most dangerous team in the NFC | SPEAK
Joy Taylor believes the Philadelphia Eagles are the most dangerous team in the NFC because their offense is explosive and consistent. Dave Helman explains the San Francisco 49ers are a close second with their dominant defense but lack a dangerous quarterback leading the offense.
Bill Belichick May Finally Be Pressured to Make Some Changes
How Robert Kraft may react to New England’s offense struggling down the stretch, the NFL’s top three offensive lineman, Chris Ballard’s future in Indianapolis and more.
Four things to know ahead of Saturday's Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl
Here are four things to know about Saturday's second annual L.A. Bowl at SoFi Stadium, featuring a showdown between Washington State and Fresno State.
FOX Sports
Why does Jalen Hurts' MVP candidacy continue to be questioned? | SPEAK
Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons made headlines for initially questioning Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts MVP candidacy. Now, NFL analyst and former QB Phil Simms shared his thoughts, saying that Hurts is not more valuable to his than Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow or Josh Allen is to theirs, later adding quote: 'If you'd put Gardner Minshew in the Eagles, they'd still be very good.' Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, David Helman and Will Blackmon break down why Hurts' MVP candidacy is being questioned.
Colin Cowherd Doubts Kyler Murray's NFL Future: 'He's Not Getting Better'
Colin Cowherd says the Cardinals shouldn't clean house and get rid of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, saying that Kyler Murray’s presence doesn’t exactly make Arizona the most desirable destination for another top coaching candidate.
FOX Sports
Possible landing spots for Tom Brady next season? | THE CARTON SHOW
Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers certainly aren't seeing a Super Bowl this season, and with the way the veteran quarterback has struggled, it would be no surprise if he ended up leading another team. Craig Carton's guess? The Miami Dolphins. Watch as he lays out for Greg Jennings why he thinks Tua Tagovailoa may have some competition for this QB spot next season, and that that competition may be coming from Tampa Bay.
FOX Sports
Giants get creative; Rangers gamble on pitching; Guardians diversify lineup
Let’s begin a new regular feature wherein we will more closely examine a few recent events within Major League Baseball. This week, we’ll look at the Texas Rangers’ brand-new starting rotation, the San Francisco Giants’ adherence to a contract type in adding pitching depth and the Cleveland Guardians finally departing from their norms in procuring offensive improvements.
