ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview

Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

What Carlos Correa's signing means for Giants, Yankees, best remaining free agents

After missing out on Aaron Judge, the San Francisco Giants were desperate for a superstar. Now they have one — Carlos Correa, for 13 years and $350 million dollars. A big deal in many ways. A contract that runs until the end of *double checks notes* the year 2035. A legitimate superstar shortstop that the Giants can build around.
BOSTON, NY
FOX Sports

Jets, Lions both in search of pivotal win amid playoff push

Contrary to what it looked like in the beginning of the season, the NFC North is now a lot more interesting down the stretch. No team has come on stronger in the last month or so of the season than the Detroit Lions, and after starting the year 1-6, they're now staring down the barrel of a wild-card spot.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Why does Jalen Hurts' MVP candidacy continue to be questioned? | SPEAK

Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons made headlines for initially questioning Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts MVP candidacy. Now, NFL analyst and former QB Phil Simms shared his thoughts, saying that Hurts is not more valuable to his than Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow or Josh Allen is to theirs, later adding quote: 'If you'd put Gardner Minshew in the Eagles, they'd still be very good.' Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, David Helman and Will Blackmon break down why Hurts' MVP candidacy is being questioned.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Possible landing spots for Tom Brady next season? | THE CARTON SHOW

Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers certainly aren't seeing a Super Bowl this season, and with the way the veteran quarterback has struggled, it would be no surprise if he ended up leading another team. Craig Carton's guess? The Miami Dolphins. Watch as he lays out for Greg Jennings why he thinks Tua Tagovailoa may have some competition for this QB spot next season, and that that competition may be coming from Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Giants get creative; Rangers gamble on pitching; Guardians diversify lineup

Let’s begin a new regular feature wherein we will more closely examine a few recent events within Major League Baseball. This week, we’ll look at the Texas Rangers’ brand-new starting rotation, the San Francisco Giants’ adherence to a contract type in adding pitching depth and the Cleveland Guardians finally departing from their norms in procuring offensive improvements.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy