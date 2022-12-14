ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

Marconews.com

Texans sign QB Jeff Driskel to active roster as part of several roster moves

The Houston Texans are giving reserve quarterback Jeff Driskel a promotion. The Texans signed Driskel off the practice squad and added him to the active roster on Wednesday. The move comes after the former 2016 sixth-round draft pick went 4 of 6 for 38 yards and a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. Driskel also had seven carries for 36 yards in the 27-23 loss.
HOUSTON, TX
Texans WR Brandin Cooks practices for first time in two weeks

The Houston Texans saw some favorable news on their Thursday injury report as they gear up to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15 at NRG Stadium. Receiver Brandin Cooks, who has missed the last two games with a calf injury, was limited in Thursday's practice. It was the first time in two weeks he practiced.
HOUSTON, TX
Lockett breaks bone in hand as Seahawks battered by Niners

SEATTLE (AP) — Already battered and emotionally spent having watched their final chance at staying in the NFC West race slip away, the Seattle Seahawks walked into the locker room and absorbed another blow. They're about to be without Tyler Lockett, one of their top wide receivers, for an...
SEATTLE, WA
The NFL is reportedly stopping the Raiders from doing a weird thing on kickoffs

Did you notice the quirky thing the Las Vegas Raiders were doing last week in that awful loss to the Los Angeles Rams?. If not, here’s the recap: The Raiders used a holder on kickoffs, despite the fact that it was a Thursday night game that took place indoors. That’s because the holder was putting the ball on a tee rather than having the football nestled it in there as usual.
Wilson to start at QB for Jets; White not cleared by doctors

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is back under center for the New York Jets this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Wilson will start at quarterback Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared by doctors to play with a rib injury. White...
Want to win your survivor pool? Who to take in Week 15

NFL Survivor Pools are ending. A wacky year of results almost culminated in Week 14 with a Dallas Cowboys loss as 16.5-point favorites against the Houston Texans. Thank you, Lovie Smith, for bailing us out. Now we must find our way through another week of landmines and get to the promised land.
Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers odds, picks and predictions

The Denver Nuggets (17-10) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (11-16) Friday with tip-off at Crypto.com Arena at 10 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Nuggets vs. Lakers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Nuggets have won 3 straight games and...
DENVER, CO
Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic odds, picks and predictions

The Atlanta Hawks (14-14) battle the Orlando Magic (8-20) Wednesday. Tip from Amway Center in Orlando is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Hawks vs. Magic odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Hawks were torched by the Memphis Grizzlies...
ATLANTA, GA
Detroit Red Wings at Minnesota Wild odds, picks and predictions

The Detroit Red Wings (13-9-6) and Minnesota Wild (15-11-2) meet Wednesday at the XCel Energy Center in St. Paul. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Red Wings vs. Wild odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The...
DETROIT, MI
Phillies finalize 4-year, $72M deal with RHP Taijuan Walker

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies finalized their $72 million, four-year contract with right-hander Taijuan Walker, one more strong arm in the rotation for the NL champions. The 30-year-old Walker went 12-5 with a 3.49 ERA in 29 starts this season for the New York Mets, one of Philadelphia’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Miami Heat at Oklahoma City Thunder odds, picks and predictions

The Miami Heat (13-15) visit Paycom Center to battle the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-16) Wednesday. Tip is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Heat vs. Thunder odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Heat beat the Indiana Pacers 87-82 on...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

