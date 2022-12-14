Read full article on original website
Related
Marconews.com
Texans sign QB Jeff Driskel to active roster as part of several roster moves
The Houston Texans are giving reserve quarterback Jeff Driskel a promotion. The Texans signed Driskel off the practice squad and added him to the active roster on Wednesday. The move comes after the former 2016 sixth-round draft pick went 4 of 6 for 38 yards and a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. Driskel also had seven carries for 36 yards in the 27-23 loss.
Marconews.com
'Get ready to play our best game': All eyes on Daniel Jones in Giants-Washington showdown
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Two prevailing trends regarding Daniel Jones four seasons into his NFL career will be up against one another when the New York Giants meet the Washington Commanders in what amounts to a playoff elimination game Sunday night. In three career starts inside FedEx Field, Jones...
Marconews.com
Texans WR Brandin Cooks practices for first time in two weeks
The Houston Texans saw some favorable news on their Thursday injury report as they gear up to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15 at NRG Stadium. Receiver Brandin Cooks, who has missed the last two games with a calf injury, was limited in Thursday's practice. It was the first time in two weeks he practiced.
Marconews.com
'Symbol of hope': Inside Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' day giving back to Philadelphia community
PHILADELPHIA – The first question Jalen Hurts fielded from a group of middle schoolers Tuesday morning in the library at William Nebinger Elementary was one he's definitely answered before. "How did it feel when Tua Tagovailoa took over your starting job?" The fans in this city can be tough,...
Marconews.com
Lockett breaks bone in hand as Seahawks battered by Niners
SEATTLE (AP) — Already battered and emotionally spent having watched their final chance at staying in the NFC West race slip away, the Seattle Seahawks walked into the locker room and absorbed another blow. They're about to be without Tyler Lockett, one of their top wide receivers, for an...
Marconews.com
The NFL is reportedly stopping the Raiders from doing a weird thing on kickoffs
Did you notice the quirky thing the Las Vegas Raiders were doing last week in that awful loss to the Los Angeles Rams?. If not, here’s the recap: The Raiders used a holder on kickoffs, despite the fact that it was a Thursday night game that took place indoors. That’s because the holder was putting the ball on a tee rather than having the football nestled it in there as usual.
Marconews.com
49ers clinch NFC West title after win vs. Seahawks. Here are the winners and losers from TNF.
The San Francisco 49ers are NFC West champions. San Francisco clinched the NFC West title after defeating the Seattle Seahawks, 21-13, on Thursday night. It’s the 49ers’ first division championship since 2019. The Week 15 victory also extended the 49ers’ winning streak to seven games. The 49ers...
Marconews.com
The latest Buffalo weather report could mean an epic Bills-Dolphins snow game
This is the online version of our daily newsletter,The Morning Win. Charles Curtis is filling in for Andy Nesbitt. Are we getting a snow game? A BUFFALO SNOW GAME? WITH SO MUCH ON THE LINE???. Gosh, I really hope so. Because snow games are so much fun, especially ones in...
Marconews.com
Wilson to start at QB for Jets; White not cleared by doctors
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is back under center for the New York Jets this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Wilson will start at quarterback Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared by doctors to play with a rib injury. White...
Marconews.com
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 15 matchup
Newcomer Baker Mayfield will try to catch lightning in a bottle twice when his Los Angeles Rams (4-9) travel to Wisconsin for a game against Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (5-8). Mayfield cooked up a magical comeback in Week 14, but the Packers are a much more formidable opponent —...
Marconews.com
Jets QB Zach Wilson on benching: 'The biggest thing for me mentally was finding the fun in football'
It's perhaps been the longest three weeks of Zach Wilson's life. Since losing his starting job after the loss to the New England Patriots in Week 11, Wilson has had more time to reflect on himself and where he stands as a quarterback in just his second season in the NFL.
Marconews.com
Want to win your survivor pool? Who to take in Week 15
NFL Survivor Pools are ending. A wacky year of results almost culminated in Week 14 with a Dallas Cowboys loss as 16.5-point favorites against the Houston Texans. Thank you, Lovie Smith, for bailing us out. Now we must find our way through another week of landmines and get to the promised land.
Marconews.com
49ers' Nick Bosa: Questionable roughing the passer flag that wiped out pick-six 'the right call'
Another week, another questionable roughing the passer call. If there’s a day ending in “Y,” you know you’re going to see one. This time, the victim was pass-rusher Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers. With 12:52 left in the third quarter of the 49ers’ "Thursday...
Marconews.com
Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers odds, picks and predictions
The Denver Nuggets (17-10) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (11-16) Friday with tip-off at Crypto.com Arena at 10 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Nuggets vs. Lakers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Nuggets have won 3 straight games and...
Marconews.com
Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic odds, picks and predictions
The Atlanta Hawks (14-14) battle the Orlando Magic (8-20) Wednesday. Tip from Amway Center in Orlando is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Hawks vs. Magic odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Hawks were torched by the Memphis Grizzlies...
Marconews.com
Detroit Red Wings at Minnesota Wild odds, picks and predictions
The Detroit Red Wings (13-9-6) and Minnesota Wild (15-11-2) meet Wednesday at the XCel Energy Center in St. Paul. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Red Wings vs. Wild odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The...
Marconews.com
Phillies finalize 4-year, $72M deal with RHP Taijuan Walker
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies finalized their $72 million, four-year contract with right-hander Taijuan Walker, one more strong arm in the rotation for the NL champions. The 30-year-old Walker went 12-5 with a 3.49 ERA in 29 starts this season for the New York Mets, one of Philadelphia’s...
Marconews.com
Miami Heat at Oklahoma City Thunder odds, picks and predictions
The Miami Heat (13-15) visit Paycom Center to battle the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-16) Wednesday. Tip is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Heat vs. Thunder odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Heat beat the Indiana Pacers 87-82 on...
Marconews.com
Mike Leach wouldn't care about these obituaries. Pirates play on | Opinion
Mike Leach once was asked how he’d like to be remembered after he was gone. He answered in a way most fitting of this nonconformist coach. "When people write the Mike Leach obituary, how do you want to be remembered?" Jeremy Schaap asked Leach in a 2019 ESPN profile.
Comments / 0