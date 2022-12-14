ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cherokeephoenix.org

CN breaks ground on new walking trail at Three Rivers Health Center

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Cherokee Nation officials gathered Dec. 8 to break ground on a new walking trail at the tribe’s Three Rivers Health Center in Muskogee as part of the Cherokee Nation Public Health and Wellness Fund Act signed by Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. last year. The...
MUSKOGEE, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee Nation, Tulsa County officials celebrate completion bridge replacement project

COLLINSVILLE – Cherokee Nation leaders joined Tulsa County officials to cut the ribbon on a $2.1 million bridge replacement project on Dec. 6 in Collinsville. The Cherokee Nation secured $1 million in Tribal Transportation Bridge Program funding for the joint project with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Tulsa County to replace the Horsepen Creek Bridge located on 137th East Avenue between 161st Street North and 166th Street North.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Former Webb City teacher and coach to serve as new Royal Heights Principal

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools announced Royal Heights’ newest Principal Thursday. Bre Faircloth, a graduate of Webb City High School, will step into the role with extensive education experience from teaching to coaching. Faircloth began as a first grade teacher at Webb City Schools where she worked for...
WEBB CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin hotel to be demolished

JOPLIN, Mo. — Plans are in motion to demolish an abandoned Joplin hotel that caught fire earlier this month — and several times over the last few years. The City’s planning and development director tells us the City of Joplin is working with the “TIF” developer and the investment group that owns the former John Q. Hammons Holiday Inn building.
JOPLIN, MO
5NEWS

Concerns heat up after solar company doesn't provide service

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 5NEWS has received several messages from viewers after a Northwest Arkansas solar panel company can’t be reached and hasn’t provided what they promised customers. “It’s embarrassing, but you know, you think you have everything kind of lined up,” said Yolanda Olivera. It...
SPRINGDALE, AR
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee veterans awarded tribe’s Medal of Patriotism

TAHLEQUAH – Two Cherokee Nation citizens who served their country in the U.S. Armed Forces were honored as “Cherokee Warriors” by their tribe on Dec. 12. “This is a tremendous day to be Cherokee,” U.S. Army veteran Stephen Criswell said. “I’m just thankful to the Nation for recognizing me. I really appreciate it.”
TAHLEQUAH, OK
5NEWS

Cities in NWA named among top real estate markets to watch in 2023

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The National Association of Realtors (NAR) has forecasted that 4.78 million homes will be sold with prices remaining stable in 2023. According to NAR's news release, the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers-Missouri market ranks 4th in the forecasted top 10 list of housing markets to watch. Key highlights from the forecast are listed below:
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Ottawa County fugitive nabbed by child predator unit

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa man, facing charges in Ottawa County, is now behind bars. Deputies with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Child Predator Unit and Warrants Unit arrested Michael Loren Lamb, Jr., 30, on Tuesday. Lamb faces four felony charges in Ottawa County. Those charges include...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
FOX4 News Kansas City

Spam calls, texts have increased; can they be stopped?

JOPLIN, Mo. — The majority of calls I receive on my phone aren’t from my friends, family, or coworkers (and I work in a newsroom — which speaks to the daily volume of unsolicited calls and texts). Now, the majority of my incoming calls are from scammers and telemarketers, notifying me that “my computer has […]
JOPLIN, MO
CJ Coombs

The Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment was raided in 1933, listed on the National Register in 2009, and rentable today

Garage apartment in south Joplin, MO where Bonnie and Clyde stayed for 2 weeks.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On April 13, 1933, the Joplin Police Department raided the apartment above a garage after questionable behavior was reported by neighbors. This was the hideout for the Barrow Gang and has been named the Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment. On May 22, 2009, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
JOPLIN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy