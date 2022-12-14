Read full article on original website
cherokeephoenix.org
CN breaks ground on new walking trail at Three Rivers Health Center
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Cherokee Nation officials gathered Dec. 8 to break ground on a new walking trail at the tribe’s Three Rivers Health Center in Muskogee as part of the Cherokee Nation Public Health and Wellness Fund Act signed by Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. last year. The...
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Nation, Tulsa County officials celebrate completion bridge replacement project
COLLINSVILLE – Cherokee Nation leaders joined Tulsa County officials to cut the ribbon on a $2.1 million bridge replacement project on Dec. 6 in Collinsville. The Cherokee Nation secured $1 million in Tribal Transportation Bridge Program funding for the joint project with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Tulsa County to replace the Horsepen Creek Bridge located on 137th East Avenue between 161st Street North and 166th Street North.
fourstateshomepage.com
Former Webb City teacher and coach to serve as new Royal Heights Principal
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools announced Royal Heights’ newest Principal Thursday. Bre Faircloth, a graduate of Webb City High School, will step into the role with extensive education experience from teaching to coaching. Faircloth began as a first grade teacher at Webb City Schools where she worked for...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin hotel to be demolished
JOPLIN, Mo. — Plans are in motion to demolish an abandoned Joplin hotel that caught fire earlier this month — and several times over the last few years. The City’s planning and development director tells us the City of Joplin is working with the “TIF” developer and the investment group that owns the former John Q. Hammons Holiday Inn building.
Concerns heat up after solar company doesn't provide service
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 5NEWS has received several messages from viewers after a Northwest Arkansas solar panel company can’t be reached and hasn’t provided what they promised customers. “It’s embarrassing, but you know, you think you have everything kind of lined up,” said Yolanda Olivera. It...
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee veterans awarded tribe’s Medal of Patriotism
TAHLEQUAH – Two Cherokee Nation citizens who served their country in the U.S. Armed Forces were honored as “Cherokee Warriors” by their tribe on Dec. 12. “This is a tremendous day to be Cherokee,” U.S. Army veteran Stephen Criswell said. “I’m just thankful to the Nation for recognizing me. I really appreciate it.”
Prairie Grove schools increase security after outrage over fake video
PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — The Prarie Grove School Resource Officer stated on Facebook that their security will be bumped up from three police (SROs) in uniform, to five uniformed officers, and two patrol officers. The added protection is there to keep an "eye on the area" in the wake...
KTUL
Department for Wildlife Conservation adds new regulations, game to 2023 hunting season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says they are seeing an increase in black bear sightings across the state. The recent reports of sightings in towns like Ada, Grove, and Wayne, are why the department is now looking for a way to control the population through bear hunting.
News On 6
Volunteers Needed To Help Lay Wreaths At Fort Gibson National Cemetery For 'Wreaths Across America Day'
Volunteers Needed To Help Lay Wreaths At Fort Gibson National Cemetery For 'Wreaths Across America Day'. Volunteers are needed to help lay Christmas wreaths at grave sites this weekend at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Tulsa County Deputies escorted two semis full of wreaths on Monday. The sheriff's office shared video...
Lake Bella Vista dam to be removed
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville City Council voted 7-1 Tuesday night on a consent decree that would allow for the removal of the Lake Bella Vista dam. The debate on whether or not to repair or remove the dam has been going on for years. The city council voted to enter into a consent […]
cherokeephoenix.org
Rogers blends Cherokee history, fiction and horror in “Man Made Monsters”
TAHLEQUAH – Bringing in aspects of Cherokee history and culture and tying in a world of fiction and horror is what Cherokee Nation citizen Andrea L. Rogers did in her latest collection of short stories, “Man Made Monsters,” which was released in October. While she has done...
Price hikes issued for ONG customers
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission just issued new price hikes on Oklahoma Natural Gas customers for the third time in 2022.
KHBS
Prairie Grove students and teachers stay home from school because of fake school shooting video
PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Some Prairie Grove students and teachers stayed home from school on Wednesday. “We've had a higher than normal absenteeism at our schools," interim Superintendent Pete Joenks said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, Prairie Grove school teachers were shown a video that implied a fake school shooting.
Arkansas urgent care units experiencing especially high volumes going into the holidays
ARKANSAS, USA — Urgent care centers in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are experiencing high patient volumes causing longer wait times. The Flu is impacting much of the area while COVID is still a factor for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. "Urgent care centers all over the...
Cities in NWA named among top real estate markets to watch in 2023
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The National Association of Realtors (NAR) has forecasted that 4.78 million homes will be sold with prices remaining stable in 2023. According to NAR's news release, the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers-Missouri market ranks 4th in the forecasted top 10 list of housing markets to watch. Key highlights from the forecast are listed below:
fourstateshomepage.com
Ottawa County fugitive nabbed by child predator unit
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa man, facing charges in Ottawa County, is now behind bars. Deputies with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Child Predator Unit and Warrants Unit arrested Michael Loren Lamb, Jr., 30, on Tuesday. Lamb faces four felony charges in Ottawa County. Those charges include...
Muskogee Lighthorse police investigate shooting in Creek County
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/16/22: The Muskogee Lighthorse police are investigating a shooting that happened at a home on West 69th Street. We do not know how many people were involved. The Creek County Sheriff’s Office have responded to a neighborhood near Southwest Blvd and 65th West Ave...
Spam calls, texts have increased; can they be stopped?
JOPLIN, Mo. — The majority of calls I receive on my phone aren’t from my friends, family, or coworkers (and I work in a newsroom — which speaks to the daily volume of unsolicited calls and texts). Now, the majority of my incoming calls are from scammers and telemarketers, notifying me that “my computer has […]
The Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment was raided in 1933, listed on the National Register in 2009, and rentable today
Garage apartment in south Joplin, MO where Bonnie and Clyde stayed for 2 weeks.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On April 13, 1933, the Joplin Police Department raided the apartment above a garage after questionable behavior was reported by neighbors. This was the hideout for the Barrow Gang and has been named the Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment. On May 22, 2009, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Crash, diesel fuel burn delaying traffic on I-49 south
Multiple accidents Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 49 southbound near West Fork are causing significant traffic delays with all lanes currently impacted.
