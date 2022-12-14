Read full article on original website
WVNews
Turkish Olympic runner Aras Kaya gets 3-year ban for EPO
MONACO (AP) — Turkish Olympic runner Aras Kaya has been banned for three years after testing positive for EPO at a recent 10-kilometer race, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Friday. The 28-year-old Kenya native admitted using recombinant erythropoietin at the race in Romania in September. Blood doping is prohibited...
ComicBook
Blue Lock Hypes Japan's World Cup Wins in New Art
The FIFA World Cup is here, and of course, that means fans everywhere are checking in on their top teams. With a handful of matches under its belt, the 2022 tournament has already pulled out lots of surprises and upsets. Japan's national team has caused a number of those twists as the group is making serious headway at the World Cup, and the creator of Blue Lock is celebrating the team's wins with some new art.
WVNews
Each World Cup semifinal seen by 9M people in US
NEW YORK (AP) — Victories by Argentina and France in the World Cup semifinals were each seen by nine million people in the U.S. Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday was seen by 9.3 million. The match was viewed by 6.47 million on Fox, according to Nielsen. Fox said the figure included 677,000 streaming the match on its digital services. The game was viewed by 2.83 million on Spanish-language Telemundo.
WVNews
Key players in World Cup final between France and Argentina
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi will line up for Argentina and Kylian Mbappé will be on the opposite side for France on Sunday in the World Cup final. Messi has been there before, but lost in the 2014 final to Germany. Mbappé won the 2018 title after scoring a goal against Croatia.
WVNews
Chinese tennis player gets 9-month ban in match-fixing case
LONDON (AP) — Chinese tennis player Baoluo Zheng has been banned for nine months after admitting that he attempted to fix a match, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Friday. “The 21-year-old player approached an opponent and offered money in return for deliberately losing a match at a tournament...
WVNews
Premier League, European clubs prepare for World Cup fallout
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The tournament in Qatar has been described by FIFA president Gianni Infantino as the “best World Cup ever.” Europe's biggest soccer clubs, however, might not agree. Staged in November and December for the first time in its 92-year history, the true impact of...
WVNews
Sydney Thunder all out for 15 runs in record low T20 score
SYDNEY (AP) — The Sydney Thunder have notched an embarrassing milestone by scoring just 15 runs — the lowest score ever in Twenty20 cricket — in the Big Bash League. The Thunder restricted the Adelaide Strikers to a modest 139-9 and looked in control at Showground Stadium in Sydney on Friday. But they were bowled out in just 35 balls.
