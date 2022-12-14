-I have been waiting for this one since they announced it was the next episode nearly a month ago. Just as a bit of a backstory, I am massive fan of video games. I was born in 81 and basically grew up on video games and a lot of that is due to my mother. She loves video games as well and to this day still plays any new edition of Legend of Zelda. She is patiently waiting for Breath of the Wild 2 in May. Because of that I grew up with Atari and then Nintendo. My mom was up until 4 AM beating Super Mario Bros the day of her wedding to my step-dad back in 1988. We always had a competition of who could beat Zelda first and she beat the original before I did (actually, I still haven’t thought I am in the final dungeon). She also beat BOTW before I did, but every game in between was me. The other systems that I have had and in most case still have: Sega Genesis, Super Nintendo (Link to The Past I still play every Christmas Eve as that is what I did as a kid to make the night go faster), Nintendo 64, Sega Dreamcast, Playstation, Playstation 2, Nintendo Gamecube, X-Box 360, Nintendo Wii, X-Box One, Nintendo Switch, and NES Classic. While Zelda is my favorite series there are a handful of games I play through over and over again because they are amazing: Resident Evil 4 (Gamecube), The Entire Batman Arkham Series (360 and X-Box One), NCAA Football (I still have 13 and 14 for 360 plus at least a copy for my PS2 and GameCube), Tiger Woods/PGA Tour Golf, Tony Hawk (Dreamcast), Donkey Kong Country (SNES) and many others. As far as wrestling games I was hooked with the Nintendo Wrestling game and haven’t stopped playing them. My favorite of all time is WCW/nWo Revenge as I would go to my friends house and a group of us would play the 60 Man Battle Royal for hours with the best part being what wrestler you would get stuck with if you were eliminated. I know the love for No Mercy, but WCW/nWo Revenge just hit different. Most recently I did get the latest WWE 2K game and I have had a blast playing it. So thanks for the time to write this long introduction and shout-out to my mom for being cool enough to see the awesomeness of video games. Love you mother! Let’s get to it!

3 HOURS AGO