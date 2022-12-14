Read full article on original website
Mandy Rose On Her WWE Release: ‘Don’t Worry, The Page Is Still Up!’
In a message posted to the same Fantime page that allegedly got her fired from WWE this week, Mandy Rose issued a statement on her exit from the company. She wrote (via Fightful): “Hey guys, thank you for all the messages. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don’t worry the page is still up!“
WWE Reportedly ‘Underwhelmed’ By Recently Rehired Talent
According to a new report by Wrestlevotes, recently rehired WWE wrestlers may be not be performing as well as they were expected to. According to the report, Triple H in particular is said to be ‘underwhelmed’ by some of the talents, who have ‘underperformed’ since returning.
Karrion Kross Talks About His Off-Camera History With Drew McIntyre
In a recent interview with Cheap Heat, Karrion Kross made a point to mention how much support he received from Drew McIntyre after Kross’ WWE release last year. He also credited McIntyre’s talent as a co-worker and expressed his appreciation for his abilities. You can read a few highlights from Kross and watch the full episode below.
Kylie Rae Announces She Is 14 Months Sober Following Recent WWE Debut
As previously reported, Kylie Rae recently worked WWE’s Main Event tapings, wrestling a match with Dana Brooke under the name of Briana Ray. In a post on Twitter, Rae, noted that she is fourteen months sober. A little over a year ago, Rae had to take a step back...
More On WWE Firing Mandy Rose, Rose Was Reportedly ‘Blindsided’ By News
As previously reported, Mandy Rose was fired from the WWE due to nude photos she posted on her fan subscription service. She dropped the NXT women’s title on Tuesday and was let go on Wednesday morning. The decision was made after Matt Bloom brought the photos to the attention of Shawn Michaels. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rose was said to be ‘blindsided’ by the news after the NXT episode was rewritten to get the title off of her.
AEW News: Renee Paquette Hypes Tonight’s Rampage, MJF Reacts To New AEW Shirt
– Renee Paquette is promoting tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage in a very particular sort of way. Paquette posted to her Twitter account on Friday to hype the show, noting that her husband Jon Moxley nearly loses an ear in his match with Sammy Guevara. Paquette wrote:. “Since I...
Chris Jericho Set To Star In Wrestling-Themed Horror Film Dark Match
Chris Jericho is heading back to the big screen, as he’s starring in a wrestling-themed horror film titled Dark Match. Deadline reports that the AEW star will star in the film, which is written and directed by Lowell Dean (Wolfcop) and also stars Ayisha Issa, Steven Ogg, Sara Canning, Michael Eklund, and Jonathan Cherry.
Eric Bischoff On His Conflicts With John Gaburick In TNA, Eventually Leaving Company
On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the end of his tenure in TNA. Bischoff talked about John Gabriuck coming to TNA and his refusal to report to him leading to his departure from TNA. Below are some highlights. On realizing when john “Big” Gaburick came to...
WWE NXT Taping Results For The Next Two Weeks (SPOILERS)
WWE taped two episodes of NXT last night at the Performance Center, which will air on December 20 and 27. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Carmelo Hayes def. Axiom, who hit him with a moonsault after the match. * Grayson Waller told Bron Breakker to meet him in the...
UPDATED: More On Mandy Rose’s WWE Release, Rose Reportedly In ‘Good Spirits’
UPDATE: A new report has a few more details on Mandy Rose’s WWE release. Fightful Select reports that the decision to take the NXT Women’s Championship off Rose was a done in a “very hasty” manner, with word getting out minutes before the show went on the air.
Hall’s NXT Review – 12.13.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re done with Deadline and that means it is time to start the rather long road to Vengeance Day in February. Deadline saw the crowning of new Tag Team Champions and a pair of new #1 contenders. That should give us some places to go for the next few weeks and we should be in for some fun, though maybe not so soon after Deadline. Let’s get to it.
AEW, WWE, Big E. & John Silver Remember Brodie Lee On His Birthday
Today would have been Brodie Lee’s 43rd birthday and AEW, WWE and more paid tribute to the late wrestling star on social media. You can see posts by the companies, as well as Big E. and John Silver, below. Lee passed away on December 26th, 2020 from idiopathic pulmonary...
Note On Contradictions With Matt Riddle Suspension Story and WWE’s Wellness Policy
It was previously reported that the reason Matt Riddle was written out of WWE storylines was because he failed his second drug test with WWE. This led to Riddle getting suspended and sent to rehab. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this actually contradicts WWE’s Wellness Policy. The...
NJPW STRONG Episode 91 Available Now
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has made STRONG episode 91 available on their official YouTube channel. The VOD is entitled as:. You can see the complete event broadcast below.
411’s This is Awesome Report: Most Awesome Wrestling Games
-I have been waiting for this one since they announced it was the next episode nearly a month ago. Just as a bit of a backstory, I am massive fan of video games. I was born in 81 and basically grew up on video games and a lot of that is due to my mother. She loves video games as well and to this day still plays any new edition of Legend of Zelda. She is patiently waiting for Breath of the Wild 2 in May. Because of that I grew up with Atari and then Nintendo. My mom was up until 4 AM beating Super Mario Bros the day of her wedding to my step-dad back in 1988. We always had a competition of who could beat Zelda first and she beat the original before I did (actually, I still haven’t thought I am in the final dungeon). She also beat BOTW before I did, but every game in between was me. The other systems that I have had and in most case still have: Sega Genesis, Super Nintendo (Link to The Past I still play every Christmas Eve as that is what I did as a kid to make the night go faster), Nintendo 64, Sega Dreamcast, Playstation, Playstation 2, Nintendo Gamecube, X-Box 360, Nintendo Wii, X-Box One, Nintendo Switch, and NES Classic. While Zelda is my favorite series there are a handful of games I play through over and over again because they are amazing: Resident Evil 4 (Gamecube), The Entire Batman Arkham Series (360 and X-Box One), NCAA Football (I still have 13 and 14 for 360 plus at least a copy for my PS2 and GameCube), Tiger Woods/PGA Tour Golf, Tony Hawk (Dreamcast), Donkey Kong Country (SNES) and many others. As far as wrestling games I was hooked with the Nintendo Wrestling game and haven’t stopped playing them. My favorite of all time is WCW/nWo Revenge as I would go to my friends house and a group of us would play the 60 Man Battle Royal for hours with the best part being what wrestler you would get stuck with if you were eliminated. I know the love for No Mercy, but WCW/nWo Revenge just hit different. Most recently I did get the latest WWE 2K game and I have had a blast playing it. So thanks for the time to write this long introduction and shout-out to my mom for being cool enough to see the awesomeness of video games. Love you mother! Let’s get to it!
Impact News: NXT Alumnus Debuting Soon, Main Event For Tonight’s Show
A new report notes that a former NXT roster member will be debuting soon for Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Anthony Greene, who worked as August Grey in NXT in 2020 and 2021, worked several matches during last week’s Impact tapings. Greene will not debut tonight but should appear soon.
AEW Likely To Make Production Changes Following Recent Hire
As previously reported, AEW recently hired Michael Mansury, the former Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE. He will now work for the company as the Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Mansury started with AEW this week with Winter is Coming and...
NJPW Announces Guidelines For Crowd Noise At Upcoming Events
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the guidelines for crowd noise at Wrestle Kingdom and other events in the Tokyo Dome. They include:. * Chants for wrestlers, boos and cheers (at a normal length) are allowed at full capacity. * ‘Call and response’, cheering catchphrases (De! Ja! Pon! Kaze ni...
Sean Waltman Reacts To Action Andretti’s AEW Dynamite Win Over Chris Jericho
Sean Waltman has perhaps the most famous upset win in wrestling TV history, and he weighed in on Action Andretti’s surprising defeat of Chris Jericho from this week’s AEW Dynamite. As noted last night, Andretti defeated Jericho in an upset on Dynamite, after which Tony Khan announced that he had signed Andretti to the AEW roster. Similarly, Waltman famously beat Scott Hall (then Razor Ramon) as the Kid on the May 17th, 1993 episode of Monday Night Raw, which launched his star run in WWE.
Sasha Banks Discusses Training With Luchadors In Mexico
Sasha Banks has been working in the ring with several lucha legends in Mexico, and she recently talked about it with Bayley. Banks appeared on Bayley’s Instagram Live on Wednesday morning and she talked about living in Mexico and training lucha libre with several wrestling stars including Juvented Guerrera, Ricky Marvin, and Skayde.
