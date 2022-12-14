Read full article on original website
AEW News: Renee Paquette Hypes Tonight’s Rampage, MJF Reacts To New AEW Shirt
– Renee Paquette is promoting tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage in a very particular sort of way. Paquette posted to her Twitter account on Friday to hype the show, noting that her husband Jon Moxley nearly loses an ear in his match with Sammy Guevara. Paquette wrote:. “Since I...
AEW Likely To Make Production Changes Following Recent Hire
As previously reported, AEW recently hired Michael Mansury, the former Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE. He will now work for the company as the Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Mansury started with AEW this week with Winter is Coming and...
Road Dogg Comments on Randy Orton’s Injury Status
– During the latest Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James commented on currently injured WWE Superstar Randy Orton, who is currently out due to a back injury. During the podcast, Road Dogg noted that while he has spoken to Orton, he said it wasn’t about Orton’s injury, and he said it was “something I shouldn’t mention on the air” (WrestlingInc.com).
WWE Wrestlemania 39 Card Reportedly Not Finalized Yet
There are rumors that WWE has the card finalized for Wrestlemania 39, but this is reportedly not the case. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are “multiple ideas” for the card that are in talks, with every top act being considered for multiple different matches. Also not finalized is Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, which was rumored earlier this week.
Note On Former WWE Talent Rumored For Women’s Royal Rumble Match
The Royal Rumble is next month, which means it’s time for rumors of which former WWE stars will return for the Rumble matches. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that STARDOM wrestler KAIRI (formerly Kairi Sane) is rumored to be a part of the women’s Rumble. However, that plan...
Mandy Rose On Her WWE Release: ‘Don’t Worry, The Page Is Still Up!’
In a message posted to the same Fantime page that allegedly got her fired from WWE this week, Mandy Rose issued a statement on her exit from the company. She wrote (via Fightful): “Hey guys, thank you for all the messages. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don’t worry the page is still up!“
Action Andretti Talks About Taking On Chris Jericho At AEW Dynamite
In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Action Andretti shared some details about his recent match against Chris Jericho at AEW Dynamite (per Fightful). He also commented on how the rest of the talent at AEW reacted to his victory upset. You can read a few highlights from Andretti and listen to the complete episode below.
Kylie Rae Announces She Is 14 Months Sober Following Recent WWE Debut
As previously reported, Kylie Rae recently worked WWE’s Main Event tapings, wrestling a match with Dana Brooke under the name of Briana Ray. In a post on Twitter, Rae, noted that she is fourteen months sober. A little over a year ago, Rae had to take a step back...
WWE Reportedly ‘Underwhelmed’ By Recently Rehired Talent
According to a new report by Wrestlevotes, recently rehired WWE wrestlers may be not be performing as well as they were expected to. According to the report, Triple H in particular is said to be ‘underwhelmed’ by some of the talents, who have ‘underperformed’ since returning.
Impact News: NXT Alumnus Debuting Soon, Main Event For Tonight’s Show
A new report notes that a former NXT roster member will be debuting soon for Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Anthony Greene, who worked as August Grey in NXT in 2020 and 2021, worked several matches during last week’s Impact tapings. Greene will not debut tonight but should appear soon.
Note On Contradictions With Matt Riddle Suspension Story and WWE’s Wellness Policy
It was previously reported that the reason Matt Riddle was written out of WWE storylines was because he failed his second drug test with WWE. This led to Riddle getting suspended and sent to rehab. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this actually contradicts WWE’s Wellness Policy. The...
Karrion Kross Talks About His Off-Camera History With Drew McIntyre
In a recent interview with Cheap Heat, Karrion Kross made a point to mention how much support he received from Drew McIntyre after Kross’ WWE release last year. He also credited McIntyre’s talent as a co-worker and expressed his appreciation for his abilities. You can read a few highlights from Kross and watch the full episode below.
AEW, WWE, Big E. & John Silver Remember Brodie Lee On His Birthday
Today would have been Brodie Lee’s 43rd birthday and AEW, WWE and more paid tribute to the late wrestling star on social media. You can see posts by the companies, as well as Big E. and John Silver, below. Lee passed away on December 26th, 2020 from idiopathic pulmonary...
Hall’s NXT Review – 12.13.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re done with Deadline and that means it is time to start the rather long road to Vengeance Day in February. Deadline saw the crowning of new Tag Team Champions and a pair of new #1 contenders. That should give us some places to go for the next few weeks and we should be in for some fun, though maybe not so soon after Deadline. Let’s get to it.
Diamond Dallas Page On If He’d Have a Last Match, Says Randy Orton DM’d Him After Ric Flair’s Last Match
Diamond Dallas Page isn’t too keen on having one last match, as he doesn’t think he could top his most recent one. Page’s last match was at AEW Dynamite Bash at the Beach in January of 2020, though he’s made some appearances since including an appearance at Ric Flair’s Last Match. Speaking with Josh Wildling, DDP weighed in on having an “official” retirement match and more; you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):
Nyla Rose on Stokely Hathaway Saying She Should Do Stand-Up Comedy
– During a recent appearance on Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast, AEW star Nyla Rose discussed her penchant for humor and if she has any interest in stand-up comedy. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Nyla Rose on if she’s given any thought to doing stand-up comedy: “I did,...
Update on Sasha Banks’ Negotiations with WWE, More Details On Her NJPW Deal
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is believed to be done with WWE after reports that she is set to appear for NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom. It’s not believed that she will wrestle on that show, but she will appear, likely to build an angle. The rumor is that she will challenge the winner of KAIRI vs. Tam Nakano for the IWGP women’s title. NJPW believes that she will be free to work for them in 2023 and has no more obligations to her former employer.
WWE News: Roxanne Perez Comments On Her NXT Title Win, NXT Video Highlights, This Week’s Episode of The Bump
– In a post on Twitter, Roxanne Perez commented on defeating Mandy Rose last night to become the NXT Women’s Champion. – The 200th episode of the Bump is now online, featuring Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler and Bianca Belair:. – Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT:...
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.14.22
It’s time for Winter Is Coming and in this case that means a pair of big matches. First up, we have the battle for the World Title and the Dynamite Diamond Ring with Ricky Starks challenging MJF. Other than that, it’s the fourth match in the best of seven series between the Elite and the Death Triangle. Let’s get to it.
World Tag Team Titles Change Hands on Impact Wrestling
We have new World Tag Team Champions after this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The Motor City Machine Guns defeated Heath and Rhino in the main event of tonight’s show to capture the tag team titles. The win marks Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin’s third run with the...
