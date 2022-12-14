Read full article on original website
Jalopnik
Watch a Lucid Air Sapphire Smoke a Tesla Model S Plaid and a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport in a Drag Race
By now, we’re all very used to seeing the insane off-the-line acceleration you get in an electric vehicle. It’s this instant-torque thrilling performance that’s inspired some impressive drag races between the likes of Kia and Lamborghini. Now, there’s a new insane drag race to enjoy between three blisteringly fast cars.
Jalopnik
The Top 10 Steam Games to Play in Your Tesla
Last night, Tesla started rolling out its Holiday Update to 2022-and-newer Model S and Model X vehicles. Among the litany of bug fixes and light shows, there’s an odd feature that seems a bit out-of-place in a motor vehicle: Steam compatibility. Yes, your Tesla can now play any game that’s compatible with a Steam Deck, but that leaves you with a new question: What should you play?
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
msn.com
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
ComicBook
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
Jalopnik
Consumer Reports Says That Tesla, Nissan, and Kia Make the Most Reliable EVs With a Caveat
Tesla and Consumer Reports have had a fraught relationship, to say the least, but on Wednesday CR had at least one good thing to say about Tesla, which was that the Model 3 is among the most reliable EVs, according to its surveys. One problem, however, is that EVs, as a whole don’t seem to be as reliable as their internal combustion counterparts.
Tesla Can't Seem To Make Up Its Mind About Radar Technology
Tesla is reportedly adding radar to its vehicles from next month, according to a report from Electrek. Unearthed Federal Communications Commission (FCC) documents reveal that the "device will not be marketed until Mid-January 2023." This development comes as Tesla finds itself embroiled in the midst of Autopilot controversies and the Full-Self Driving (FSD) feature that still has plenty of kinks that need ironing out.
Amazon's Alexa is in trouble
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon was forced to lay off the biggest portion of its workforce in its history this year. One of the divisions to be hit the hardest was the devices and Alexa team, building some of the best Echo displays around. It’s becoming increasingly clear why, as it looks like the “Worldwide Digital” division at Amazon is suffering from huge losses, which includes Echo devices and Prime Video, with the future of the Alexa division uncertain.
iPhone Flip concept shows a gorgeous foldable iPhone from every angle
The latest renders of the rumored iPhone Flip suggest a 2023 release and a familiar foldable clamshell phone design.
TechSpot
Microsoft compares Sony to Blockbuster, confirms 10-year CoD-PlayStation offer
A hot potato: Microsoft's president and vice-chair Brad Smith says that the FTC suing the company to block its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard would hurt competition, consumers, and thousands of game developers. He also compared Sony's objections to the deal to Blockbuster complaining about the rise of Netflix.
insideevs.com
You Can Now Buy An Official Tesla Charger At Best Buy
In order to get a Tesla Wall Connector, you used to have to visit the electric car maker's official website. There's a "Shop" icon that takes you to Tesla's online store with all sorts of stuff. However, now you can buy the same Wall Connector on Best Buy's website, and the price is the same as well.
game-news24.com
Need for Speed Unbound canceled on PS4 and Xbox One so that customers get the best experience possible
It’s been two years since the present generation of consoles started, but even now, PS4 and Xbox One are still receiving significant support from both their own and third-party developers, with most major (and not only) games that have been released for different generations. Some developers, of course, decide to launch exclusively on new generation hardware. A few of them was released just a few days ago, Need for Speed Unbound.
Jalopnik
Watch Johnny Bohmer Hit 310 MPH In His Ford GT Before He Breaks That Record, Too
In 2012, Johnny Bohmer took his 2006 Ford GT all the way to 283 mph at Space Florida’s Launch and Landing Facility, setting Guinness’ record for the fastest standing mile in a street legal car. He beat that record in 2017, reaching 292 mph. But he wasn’t satisfied. From the beginning, all the way back to when he purchased the car new, he had his eyes set on the big 300. He’s now smashed that milestone, and then some.
Engadget
You no longer need a PS VR2 invite to pre-order direct from Sony
The next-gen VR headset can still be yours in February. If you missed out on securing a pre-order for Sony's PlayStation VR2 headset, you're in luck. The PlayStation Direct store no longer requires an invitation to place a PS VR2 pre-order. You won't necessarily have to wait for months to...
Jalopnik
The 5 Greatest Japanese Racing Games of All Time (That Aren't Gran Turismo)
It is impossible to overstate the significance the Gran Turismo franchise has had on the American auto enthusiast scene. It’s an established institution today, but in the mid-to-late ‘90s, Gran Turismo was a phenomenon, introducing millions of U.S. gamers to cars, tracks, and even driving styles they’d never seen before.
Apple Car Reportedly Won’t Be Self-Driving and Now Delayed Until 2026
The car will now have a steering wheel, pedals, and just about everything like a normal car, but a bevy of driver-assistance hardware and a price around $100K.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4080 price cut in UK suggests GPU might get even cheaper soon
RTX 4080 is now £99 below MSRP in the UK, which is a good sign for everyone – hopefully. Don’t look now – well, actually do look, or you’ll have trouble reading the rest of this article – but the Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card has now dropped below its MSRP (recommended price) in the UK, and considerably below in one case.
notebookcheck.net
Apple Car Full Self-Driving capabilities could see a significant cutback as Cupertino is reportedly planning a 2026 launch
Apple’s fabled electric car has been in the news for years at this point. From Cupertino allegedly reforming its Project Titan team to claims that the company may partner with a car manufacturer to bring its dream to fruition, speculation has been high about the future and capabilities of Apple Car. Now a new report from Bloomberg suggests that Apple’s first production EV may not have extensive Full Self-Driving (FSD) features when it first launches.
I’d buy the iPhone 14 Pro again just for the spectacular battery life
I was lucky enough to buy the iPhone 14 Pro I wanted during the initial preorders phase. While I did say that I could have easily gone for the iPhone 14 instead of the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro, I would repurchase the latter if I had to choose again. The reason is quite simple; the iPhone 14 Pro has spectacular battery life that you can’t ignore. And no, the base iPhone 14 model can’t get anywhere close to the same spectacular battery performance.
The Verge
Microsoft to raise Xbox first-party game prices from $60 to $70 in 2023
Microsoft is increasing the prices of its upcoming first-party Xbox games next month. From 2023 onward, new full-priced games from Xbox Game Studios like Redfall, Starfield, and Forza Motorsport will be priced at $69.99 instead of the usual $59.99. It’s a price increase that matches the pricing that competitors like Sony, Ubisoft, and Take-Two all offer their own games at.
