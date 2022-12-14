Read full article on original website
Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients
Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
BBC
Big rise in numbers dying after West Midlands ambulance delays
The number of people in the West Midlands who died after an ambulance delay has risen significantly. Figures uncovered by a freedom of information request from BBC Newsnight showed yearly numbers rose from one in 2020 to 37 up until September 2022. Patients and campaigners have called for urgent improvements...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
East of England Ambulance Service: Inside a 999 control room
Faced with answering thousands of calls a day, often concerning life-or-death emergencies, what is it like to work in an ambulance control room?. "We've now got over 100 calls outstanding, waiting to be responded to," says Thomas Pont. It is Wednesday and the 30-year-old is on shift as duty manager...
Bus selling affordable food to help NHS staff and patients at London hospital
A double-decker bus where people can buy affordable food will stop at a London hospital for the first time after demand from staff and patients.The Food Bus, run by the charity Be Enriched, will make an extra stop at Queen Mary’s Hospital in Roehampton to enable people to buy nutritious food at a cheaper price than is available in the shops.It comes as growing numbers of people in jobs struggle with the cost of living crisis. One in four hospitals has set up food banks to support staff, including nurses, and hospital bosses have warned that NHS workers are...
BBC
Family pay tribute to 'beautiful' man found dead on A52
The family of a man who was found dead on a dual carriageway has paid tribute to their "kind and thoughtful" son who would "light up any room he entered". Lachlan Regan's body was found on the A52 in Derby at about 23:10 GMT on 3 December. The 19-year-old was...
Woman, 85, with broken hip ‘forced to wait 26 hours to get into A&E after 14 hour ambulance delay’
An 85-year-old woman was forced to wait 40 hours to be admitted to hospital after breaking her hip, her daughter says, as response times and A&E waiting lengths reached record levels.Marianna Flint said her mother, Koulla Mechanikos, waited an “agonising” 14 hours for an ambulance to arrive and was then stuck for 26 hours in the vehicle outside hospital, after falling at her home in August.Ms Mechanikos was left in “excruciating pain” lying on the floor overnight and had surgery upon her admission, Ms Flint said.She was given pain relief once the ambulance finally arrived – but then found...
BBC
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
BBC
Telephone fraud: Older people targeted in bogus police scam
Telephone scammers posed as police officers to target older people on multiple occasions in December, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said. Nine incidents were reported in Belfast last Tuesday and Wednesday. In most cases, those targeted were told they were being called in relation to fraudulent activity...
Channel boat disaster: teenager among four people confirmed dead
Eight unaccompanied children among 39 people rescued after small vessel capsized in icy waters
BBC
Grantham Hospital's new £5.3m operating theatres see first patients
A new £5.3 million operating facility for orthopaedic surgery will open later in Lincolnshire. The two-storey building includes two theatres, supporting services and a six-bed recovery ward. United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust built the complex at Grantham Hospital. Under a recent review of NHS services in Lincolnshire the hospital is...
BBC
Wisbech hotel will not be used to house migrants, council told
A council has welcomed the news that the Home Office will not be placing migrants in a town hotel. Fenland District Council was informed last month that the government planned to house migrants in the 45-room Elme Hall Hotel in Wisbech. The local authority objected, claiming the building - and...
BBC
Ipswich stroke patient forced to take bus faces housing issue
A stroke patient forced to take a bus to hospital because no ambulances were available might no longer be able to live at home, according to his wife. Lauren Matthews said her husband Gavin was currently unable to walk and their flat was no longer fit for purpose. The East...
BBC
Oxfordshire buses: DRT service for villages scrapped
Campaigners have welcomed the decision not to replace a village bus service with a bookable alternative. Oxfordshire County Council proposed cutting its hourly 250 bus and replacing travel to and from Oxford with Demand Responsive Transport (DRT). However, it has now proposed to split the route into two separate services...
BBC
Devon and Cornwall NHS facing 'unbelievable pressure'
A man from Devon who had to wait more than 13 hours for an ambulance says the NHS is under "unbelievable pressure". Paramedics were called when Geoff Clapp, of East Prawle in the South Hams, suffered a suspected blood clot on the lungs in September. Mr Clapp said he had...
BBC
Four people dead after migrant boat started sinking
Four people have died after a migrant boat got into difficulties crossing the English Channel on a freezing night. A fishing crew spotted the dinghy sinking in ice-cold waters between Kent and France just after 03:00 GMT. The skipper pulled his boat alongside and his crew hauled 31 people to...
BBC
Northern England's poor rail services caused by toxic mix, MPs told
"Unstable" rail services in northern England have been caused by a "toxic combination" of issues, MPs have heard. Thousands of trains have been cancelled at short notice in recent months with TransPennine Express, Avanti West Coast and Northern services all affected. Transport Focus's Anthony Smith told the Transport Select Committee...
BBC
Warning community pharmacies at risk of closure due to funding problems
Some of Northern Ireland's community pharmacies could be at risk of closing, a representative group has said. Community Pharmacy NI, which represents more than 500 pharmacies, said Health Department funding was not viable. It follows a rise in demand for antibiotics for strep A and reports of low supplies in...
BBC
Police asked to help during Welsh ambulance strike, says health minister
The Welsh government has been discussing with police whether they can help resuscitate patients during next week's ambulance staff strike. Action over pay by the three main ambulance unions on 21 December will affect non-life threatening calls only. But the Police Federation raised doubts about officers dealing with medical emergencies...
BBC
Airport security 100ml liquid rule to be scrapped
Some security rules on liquids and items such as laptops in airport hand luggage will be scrapped in 2024. The government has set a deadline of June 2024 for most UK airports to install new high-tech 3D scanners, that show more detailed images of baggage. The changes will see the...
