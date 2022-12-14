Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Hugh Jackman Once Shared That His Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Falls Asleep Through All of His Movies
Deborra-Lee Furness hadn’t seen most of her husband’s movies in their entirety at one point because she couldn’t stay awake during them.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Recently Considered Justice League Sequel With Zack Snyder's Cast
Earlier tonight a new report from The Hollywood Reporter took the world by storm with the news that Wonder Woman 3 was no longer happening due to the script not fitting in with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for DC Studios. The report also revealed that Jason Momoa might exit his role as Arthur Curry / Aquaman after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and become Lobo in the new universe. Also hidden inside the news was that Warner Bros. Pictures co-CEO's Micheal De Luca and Pamela Abdy once wanted to do another Justice League film with actors Zack Snyder cast. This no longer seems to be the plan with Gunn and Safran taking over the studio.
Albany Herald
Olivia Colman and Sam Mendes on the Comfort and Magic of the Movies in 'Empire of Light'
Empire of Light harkens back to audiences' first film experiences that drew them back again and again. The film, starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman, is a moving drama about the power of human connection that takes place during extremely turbulent times.
Unholy Batman! Insider reveals another Michael Keaton DC comics movie was scrapped
Gotham City weeps today. It was revealed that Michael Keaton was set to reprise his role as the caped crusader in another upcoming “Batman” project — until some supervillains supposedly scrapped the film. The studio reportedly “killed” a “solo ‘Batman’ movie that would have starred Michael Keaton,” movie insider Jeff Sneider said on “The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha” podcast. It was to be written by Christina Hodson, the mind behind several DC Extended Universe projects. Hodson had also written the the canned “Batgirl” film in which Keaton was set to appear alongside the titular hero played by Leslie Grace and police...
thedigitalfix.com
James Gunn can’t do Scooby-Doo 3 because Scooby is probably dead
Long before he became a household name for his work in the MCU and DCEU, James Gunn was killing it in the family movie game with his writing on the Scooby-Doo movies from the 2000s. When Gunn was recently asked about the chances of him helping to make a third movie in the series, the filmmaker said that would be very unlikely, due to the short life expectancy of the titular canine.
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
Michelle Yeoh to Star in ‘Wicked’ Movies as Madame Morrible (EXCLUSIVE)
Michelle Yeoh has joined the star-studded cast of Jon M. Chu’s “Wicked” movies, Variety can exclusively reveal. The “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star will play Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University. Chu’s two-part feature adaptation is headlined by Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. The Universal Pictures films are set for release on Christmas in 2024 and 2025. “Wicked” is a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” telling the story of how Elphaba turned into the Wicked Witch of the West and how Glinda became the Good Witch. “We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas...
ComicBook
Jason Momoa Could Exit Aquaman Role for Lobo in DC Studios' Plans
DC Studios fans just got some pretty shocking news with the announcement that Wonder Woman 3 was no longer in the works due to a newly delivered script treatment not fitting in with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans. The report also revealed some of the other rumors that have been floating around ahead of Gunn and Safran's meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery executives too, revealed their big plan. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Momoa's days of playing Aquaman might be over after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and he might take over another major DC Comics role with Lobo.
EW.com
The Addams Family adaptations, ranked
Ever since The Addams Family premiered in 1964, the horror-loving family has resonated with audiences tired of television's cookie-cutter all-American families. As the "first family of goth," The Addams Family was created by cartoonist Charles "Chas" Addams as an inversion to the "ideal" American Dream. The characters premiered in a 1938 cartoon strip in The New Yorker. The family includes parents Gomez and Morticia, children Wednesday and Pugsley, in-house workers, and extended family members Thing, Grandmama, Cousin Itt, Uncle Fester, and Lurch.
Collider
10 Great Westerns Recommended by Quentin Tarantino
Quentin Tarantino loves Westerns. He grew up in the genre and is on the record as saying that Sergio Leone's The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly is his all-time favorite movie. Not only has Tarantino directed two Westerns of his own, but almost all his movies have Western elements or could be described as Western stories in a non-Western setting. For instance, QT has called Inglourious Basterds "my spaghetti Western but with World War II iconography." Pulp Fiction is basically the tale of two bounty hunters, except they live in '90s L.A. rather than the American frontier.
ComicBook
Wonder Woman 3 Scrapped as James Gunn's DCU Plans Come Together
Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios appear to be going back to the drawing board with their Wonder Woman franchise, as plans for the upcoming third film have been scrapped by newly appointed co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Patty Jenkins delivered a script treatment from her and Geoff Johns and they were told that, as the project stands, it did not fit in with the studios plans for the future of the DC Universe. Warner Bros. Pictures co-Chairs and co-CEO's Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy were the ones to break the news to Jenkins and currently no decisions have been made about the next steps.
Collider
10 Most Intense Gunfights In Western Movies, Ranked
Westerns are known for several characteristics such as a desert backdrop, brave cowboys and ruthless outlaws but no true Western is complete without a gunfight. Almost every Western movie has some sort of shoot-out either between the hero and villain or a gunfight with numerous gunslingers against a gang of thieves.
Collider
Catherine Zeta-Jones on Making ‘Wednesday’ & ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ with Creators She Admires
Catherine Zeta-Jones is closing out 2022 strong. She plays Morticia Addams in Wednesday, Netflix's Addams Family series featuring Jenna Ortega in the title role. Wednesday isn't just any old smash hit for the streamer; the series managed to cross a billion views within the first 28 days of release. That alone would make 2022 a win for Zeta-Jones, but she isn't done just yet. She also stars in the highly anticipated Nation Treasure series on Disney+.
A.V. Club
Bowen Yang joins the ever-more-stacked cast of the Wicked movies
John M. Chu’s Wicked adaptation continues its relentless efforts to cast All The People this week; after revealing yesterday that Michelle Yeoh had joined the project in the key role of Madame Morrible, Chu has now revealed that several more cast members—including Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang—have also joined the musical adaptation.
‘Violent Night’ Director Tommy Wirkola Explains How ‘Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters’ Paved the Way for His Second Studio Movie
[This story contains spoilers for Violent Night.] Violent Night director Tommy Wirkola is enjoying his second bite of the studio apple.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Black Panther 2,' 'Violent Night' Lead Otherwise Icy WeekendBox Office: 'Violent Night' Tops Friday With $4.9M But 'Black Panther 2' Set to Win WeekendEvents of the Week: 'Emancipation,' 'The Whale' and More In 2013, the Norwegian director made his major studio debut with the Jeremy Renner and Gemma Arterton-led Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, which went on to gross $226 million on a $50-million budget. But despite the financial win and cult following that later emerged,...
Collider
Why More TV Shows Should Make Their Way to Movie Theater Screens
Gone are the days when TV shows were considered to be a more private affair best enjoyed in the comfort of living rooms. The last decade or so has been remarkable for the television industry, both in terms of scale and possibilities. While good shows always existed, TV shows have now reached the stage where they are capable of exacting a truly cinematic experience — one that deserves to be indulged in on the big screen. As recently as The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, which cost Amazon nearly $500 million to make, it's evident that TV shows are not limited by economic restrictions or practical complications. In fact, such a budget even dwarfs those of big-budget Hollywood movie productions.
papermag.com
Margot Robbie Keeps Trying to Get Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy to Date
Margot Robbie is (rightfully) over the Joker. That said, you may have also heard that Robbie won't be returning to the screen as Harley Quinn for a second, despite her critically acclaimed performance as the infamous anti-hero in both Birds of Prey and the larger Suicide Squad franchise. However, we have a feeling that Robbie's wish may be able to come true in some capacity, whether its a tryst or a full-blown relationship, depending on what the writers for the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux have in mind. After all, queer icon and outspoken LGBTQ+ ally, Lady Gaga, is set to step in for Robbie as the new Harley Quinn in the 2024 film, which is centered on her relationship with the Joker, a role that is being reprised by Joaquin Phoenix. Because who doesn't love the idea of the King of Incels being dumped for Poison Ivy?
