Margot Robbie is (rightfully) over the Joker. That said, you may have also heard that Robbie won't be returning to the screen as Harley Quinn for a second, despite her critically acclaimed performance as the infamous anti-hero in both Birds of Prey and the larger Suicide Squad franchise. However, we have a feeling that Robbie's wish may be able to come true in some capacity, whether its a tryst or a full-blown relationship, depending on what the writers for the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux have in mind. After all, queer icon and outspoken LGBTQ+ ally, Lady Gaga, is set to step in for Robbie as the new Harley Quinn in the 2024 film, which is centered on her relationship with the Joker, a role that is being reprised by Joaquin Phoenix. Because who doesn't love the idea of the King of Incels being dumped for Poison Ivy?

8 DAYS AGO