ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
overtimeheroics.net

Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade

Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
NJ.com

Yankees sign 2 veterans to minor-league deals | What it means

While the Yankees have been busy trying to convince lefty ace Carlos Rodon to make his home in the Bronx, they also made a pair of smaller moves. The Yankees signed first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers and reliever Art Warren to minor-league deals, according to the Minor League Baseball transactions page.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Yankees trade bust heading to AL Central?

UPDATE (4:25 p.m.): ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports “Outfielder Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a one-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.” Read more about that here. ***. The Minnesota Twins’ loss could be Joey Gallo’s gain. The Athletic’s...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season

Will the latest move by the New York Yankees reignite their rivalry with the Boston Red Sox?. No, absolutely not. But the Yankees did sign a player away from the Red Sox organization, which always will be an intriguing storyline to follow -- especially since pitchers such as Garrett Whitlock, Adam Ottovino and Franklin German have had success flipping from the other side of the rivalry to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve struck gold with bullpen signing

When considering low-key signings the Yankees have made in the past, they’ve struck gold on several players that have featured inefficient numbers. Notably, Jose Treviño, Clay Holmes, Matt Carpenter, and plenty more have outplayed expectations. Cashman might have landed himself yet another gem on the free agent market...
NJ.com

Yankees great Derek Jeter details biggest disappointments

Two moments still eat at Derek Jeter. The Yankees legend and Hall of Famer was asked about the biggest disappointments of his playing career while on The Eli Manning Show recently. Want to bet on MLB?. Here’s what Jeter said:. “When you lose. We lost the 2001 World Series...
BOSTON, NY
FanSided

New York Mets build ridiculous draft capital for 2023

Most of the attention for the New York Mets has been on Steve Cohen’s spending habits this offseason, and for good reason. Cohen has proven that winning means far more to him than any bottom line. The Mets have signed Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana, Kodai Senga, and David Robertson. Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz inked long term extensions. Payroll is not just at an unprecedented level for any major league franchise, but Cohen is blowing through the luxury tax as though it was a stop sign on a deserted street.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Fan Reminds Everyone Of A Jorge Posada Snub

Getting into the National Baseball Hall of Fame is one of the most difficult things to do in sports, because it requires for a lot of people to agree on the fact that “X” player deserves the recognition. Some players probably don’t belong in Cooperstown and have entered,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Mets GM Comments On The Team’s Offseason

The New York Mets went to work after the World Series ended. Of course, they wanted to be there instead of the Philadelphia Phillies, playing against the Houston Astros and on the verge of winning a title. That’s probably why they entered the offseason determined to put themselves in a...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Hump Day

Speaking at an Amazin’ Mets Foundation event, Daniel Vogelbach said he is okay with any role with the team heading into 2023. Vogelbach also said that after he was traded, the Mets clubhouse was the best he’s ever walked into. Meanwhile, Carlos Carrasco said he has already been...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Steve Cohen believes the team needs another bat

After this thrilling start to the offseason, one of the final few needs for the New York Mets is their offense. The Mets lineup played a significant part in the collapse down the stretch of 2022. Aside from re-signing Brandon Nimmo, a move they had to make, and picking up Daniel Vogelbach’s option, no transactions have been made to this offense.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Amazin' Avenue

Mets, Omar Narváez agree to 1 year contract

The Mets are reportedly in agreement with catcher Omar Narváez on a one-year, $8 million deal, with a player option for $7 million in 2024. Narváez is entering his age 31 season, and is a veteran of the Brewers, Mariners, and White Sox organizations. Narváez split his playing...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy