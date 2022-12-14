Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidaysJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Check out 4 of the most festive holiday pop-up bars Chicago has to offerJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
9@9: Paul, the ‘Stranger Ranger’?
CHICAGO – It appears that Paul Konrad had a nicknamed that we didn’t know about. On Wednesday, he revealed that he’s called the “Stranger Ranger” for his love of the show “Stranger Things” on Netflix. So how did this come up?. That’s part...
Goose Island moving longtime brewpub location
CHICAGO — Goose Island is moving its longtime brewpub and live music lovers could benefit. The craft beer company’s brewpub is moving next to new music venue The Salt Shed. The new location, 1200 W. Blackhawk St. will be smaller than the Clybourn brewpub but patrons will be...
Must Visit Holiday Attractions in the City
There’s no time like the holidays in Chicago – from festive markets to all the lights and even performances. There’s so much to do and so much to see. Lynn Osmond – president and CEO of Choose Chicago joins us now with some must visit holiday attractions.
Celebrate the holidays with Santa at Volo Museum
Santa Claus is coming to town! You can take a pic with Santa at Volo Museum and then ride their century year old carousel right along with him. Marketing director Jim Wojdyla shares how you can get in on the fun this season. 815-385-3644. Daytime20 for 20% off admission.
What is Chicago’s record for consecutive sunless days?
It seems like an eternity since we’ve had a sunny day. The daily dreariness is so demoralizing. What is Chicago’s record for consecutive sunless days?. It certainly has been a while since sunshine has graced the city. Friday, December 16th marked the 8th straight day of zero sunshine. As dreary as it’s been, it’s been drearier. Frank Wachowski, Chicago’s weather historian and keeper of the city’s sunshine climatology that dates to 1893, combed through the record books and found a record 12-day sunless streak that spanned from Dec. 29, 1991-Jan. 9, 1992. During that extended dismal spell, the persistent cloud cover kept the city’s temperatures in a narrow 14-degree span varying only from 30 to 44 degrees during the period. The record for consecutive totally cloudy days in December has been 10, occurring back in 1895 from December 16-25.
Indigenous chef ready to share native cuisine with Chicagoans
CHICAGO — At Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry, local school kids and adults are getting a lesson like never before about the culinary ins and outs of traditional and modern Indigenous cuisine. Not long ago, Chicago was home to the Native Americans of the Potawatomie Tribe. Executive...
A Very Harry Christmas Pop-Up
All wizards and muggles of Chicago are getting the chance to step into Hogwarts for A Very Harry Christmas Pop Up at Replay Lincon Park. They’re not just celebrating Harry Potter, Harry Styles fans will also get in on the fun for Harry’s House. Mixologist Andrew Waldrop is here to tell us about it and whip up some cocktails.
A Throwback Tour: White Sox ACE players learn about Chicago’s Negro Leagues, south side history
WGN News Now features a tour given by Chicago historian Shermann Dilla Thomas to the players in the White Sox ACE program on December 10 that focused on the history of the Negro Leagues in Chicago but also the history of the south side as a whole.
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot tests positive for COVID-19
CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tested positive for COVID-19, she announced Friday. She said she is not experiencing any symptoms, which she is attributing to being vaccinated and “fully boosted.” Lightfoot said she will continue to isolate and work from home while following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “This is […]
2 teens stuck by gunfire while inside West Side home
CHICAGO — Two teens were shot while they were inside a residence on Chicago’s West Side Friday. According to police, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old were inside a residence in the 100 block of North Oakley around 5:50 p.m. when they were struck by bullets that were fired outside the home. The 16-year-old was […]
Lunchbreak: Truth Be Told’s Tandoori Chicken
Truth Be Told, a new British-inspired tavern in Chicago’s Woodlawn/Hyde Park neighborhood located in the Study Hotel on the University of Chicago campus. Combine and Mix all ingredients. Coat chicken with yogurt marinade and allow to sit overnight. Place chicken on a roasting rack and cook in the oven.
See the 2023 Cubs Convention schedule
CHICAGO – For the first time in three years, fans of the Cubs will gather together in mid-January in downtown Chicago to get ready for the upcoming season. This year, that will include team ownership facing team supporters during the second of the three-day event. A session with the...
Man accused of robbing woman on Blue Line platform
CHICAGO — A man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly robbed a woman on a Blue Line platform in Wicker Park. Daryl Russell Jr., 42, of Broadview, was charged with aggravated robbery after police responded Thursday evening to the Damen Blue Line, located in the 1500 block of North Damen.
Light snow dusts the area as storm system lingers
Friday marked an 8th straight day without a minute of sun in Chicago, lowering this month’s total to a mere 25% of possible sunshine. The extended stretch of dismal weather has been prolonged by a nearly stationary storm system positioned over the upper Midwest. Minor disturbances embedded within this circulation have produced periods of snow that had accumulated 1-2 inches across parts of the metro area as of Friday evening. Another day of clouds and intermittent light snow or flurries is expected Saturday before the weakening circulation begins to eject NE across Canada. Such long, uninterrupted periods of gloom are unusual, even in December. The record for consecutive cloudy days in December is 10 which occurred from December 16-25, 1895. At least partial sunshine is due to return Sunday making it unlikely that this record will be broken.
Adopt-A-Pet: Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter
Sandy De Lisle, Head of Development and Community Engagement.
Skilling says ‘Get the winter wardrobe ready!’
Snow showers are to sweep into the Chicago area through Friday night as our winter storm’s movement slows beneath an upper air blocking pattern. Bursts of snow embedded in our slow moving storm’s gusty “backwash” flow may lay down a modest cover of snow from time to time into Friday night. With no residual road chemicals down and temps trending lower, the potential for slippery spots developing is an issue which should be monitored by motorists.
Lunchbreak: Pork Green Chile Hash
Vince D’Agostino, Director or Operations – Chicago, First Watch. First Watch – the leading daytime café serving breakfast, brunch and lunch daily from 7:00am to 2:30pm – with locations in Oak Brook, Kildeer, Naperville, Bloomingdale Court (just opened October 24) First Watch’s holiday menu selections...
Rain arrives, flurries to follow
The wide ranging impact of low pressure in the Central Plains spread rain into the Chicago area Tuesday evening. This rain is expected to continue during the morning hours Wednesday, let up a little in the afternoon and then come back in with a vengeance Wednesday night. Total rainfall for this storm could well exceed an inch in most areas.
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting outside high school on Chicago’s West Side
CHICAGO — Four people were shot at a high school Friday afternoon on the West Side of Chicago, according to the Chicago Police Department. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. outside Benito Juarez High School in the 1900 block of South Laflin Street. According to the Chicago fire and police departments, one teen died, one […]
Man arrested for deadly shooting in Morgan Park backyard
CHICAGO — A man has been charged with murder following a deadly shooting in a Morgan Park backyard earlier this year. Nykee Owens, 19, was arrested Wednesday in the 800 block of West 99th Street. He is accused of shooting and killing a 30-year-old man during a backyard gathering...
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0