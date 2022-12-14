Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Stolen vehicle crashes, catches fire on Plainville-Bristol line
BRISTOL – A stolen vehicle became involved in a motor vehicle accident and caught fire on Route 72 Thursday morning, according to Plainville Fire Marshal Ron Divert. Divert said the two vehicle accident occurred at 9:28 a.m. on December 15 on Route72 on the area of Forestville Ave. around Exit 1.
Eyewitness News
Cities and town prepare for storm in Litchfield county
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The storm might be here but preparations started hours ago. Town officials have been going around spreading salt to hopefully make it easier for drivers. “Start going out when it starts accumulating a little bit. We will pre-treat and then we will start plowing when...
Eyewitness News
Route 72 east in Plainville reopens following 3-vehicle crash
PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Route 72 eastbound in Plainville was closed at Route 372 due to a crash. A three-vehicle crash happened around 9 a.m. on Thursday. The Department of Transportation said east side of the highway was closed for more than an hour while crews cleared the scene. Police...
Journal Inquirer
Driver killed when tractor-trailer plummets off Torrington bridge
TORRINGTON — One person was killed on Route 8 Thursday morning when a tractor-trailer slid off an overpass and crashed next to the highway below, its trailer still suspended off the side of the bridge, police confirmed. Police said emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene. He...
18-year-old wounded in Hartford Main Street shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting on Main Street in Hartford Thursday night. Hartford police responded to the area of 3229 Main St. and located evidence of gunfire. While on scene, a woman arrived at an area hospital suffering from a non-life threatening wound. She is currently listed in […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Lights on Rosewood in Bristol
Bethlehem Post Office a popular spot for Christmas tradition. Dr. Juan Salazar from Connecticut Children's talks about what parents should know as there is a rise in strep throat cases in kids. Updated: 3 hours ago. Officer on leave after Milford mother's murder.
NBC Connecticut
25-Year-Old Branford Man Killed in New Haven Crash
A 25-year-old Branford man has died after a crash in New Haven Friday morning. New Haven Police said officers were called to Trumbull and Orange streets just before 1 a.m. and found that a gray Volvo driven by a 25-year-old Milford man and a white Ford E450 box truck driven by a 30-year-old Naugatuck man had collided.
Eyewitness News
Audrey Russo tracks road conditions in Hartford county
Folks were out enjoying the snow on Friday morning in Norfolk. Cold rain and windy conditions continued to be reported in Waterbury around 7 a.m. on Friday. A variety of rain-related hazards were concerns on I-91 in the Rocky Hill area on Friday morning. Updated: 3 hours ago. Meteorologists Mike...
Eyewitness News
Wet road conditions reported across the state
(WFSB) - The vast majority of the precipitation that fell on Friday morning was rain. In fact, the nor’easter was expected to bring rain to most of the state, with the exception of northwestern Connecticut. Channel 3′s Early Warning Weather Tracker scoped out road conditions across the state.
Eyewitness News
Goose chase or goose rescue?
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A Canadian goose needed some rescuing from a pond in Rocky Hill. The Rocky Hill Fire Department responded to Hayes Pond on Thursday afternoon. Crews put on cold water gear and worked their way through and across the ice to help the bird. The goose...
Eyewitness News
TRAFFIC: Crash closes portion for Route 8 in Torrington
The incident happened at KB Ambulance in Killingly on Dec. 13. SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: State police seek driver who backed into ambulance building in Killingly. State police are looking for a driver who backed into an ambulance building in Killingly. They released surveillance footage of the incident. SCENE VIDEO: Tractor trailer...
NBC Connecticut
State Police Cruiser Involved in Hartford Crash
Investigators are looking into what led up to a crash Thursday evening in Hartford. It happened around 7 on Jennings Road near the Exit 33 ramp and involved a State Police cruiser. An ambulance did respond to the scene, but it the extent of injuries are not yet known. Additional...
Five people injured in Roosevelt Ave accident in Springfield
Five people were injured in a two-car accident on Roosevelt Avenue Thursday morning.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Tractor trailer hanging off Torrington Route 8 overpass after collision
CT state crime report says violent crimes are down overall. Scrivano Christmas Lights in East Hampton. Faith's Toy Drive delivers thousands of toys to hospital.
Eyewitness News
Woman shot in Hartford overnight
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was the victim of an overnight shooting in Hartford, according to police. They said the 18-year-old woman was shot in the area of 3229 Main St. around 1 a.m. Police were first notified by ShotSpotter, their gunfire detection system. When they arrived at the...
Eyewitness News
Roads mostly wet as Noreaster impacts Torrington
Folks were out enjoying the snow on Friday morning in Norfolk. Cold rain and windy conditions continued to be reported in Waterbury around 7 a.m. on Friday. A variety of rain-related hazards were concerns on I-91 in the Rocky Hill area on Friday morning. Updated: 3 hours ago. Meteorologists Mike...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Reports of Gunfire on I-91 in New Haven
State police are investigating a report of gunfire on Interstate 91 in New Haven Friday morning. A witness reported gunfire between two vehicles on I-91 North, state police said. No injuries have been reported. State police said they are gathering information about the vehicles and state troopers from Troop I...
NBC Connecticut
Emergency Crews Help Goose Stuck on Icy Pond in Rocky Hill
Emergency crews responded to help a goose that was stuck on an icy pond in Rocky Hill Thursday. Douglas Clarke, public relations officer for the Rocky Hill Fire Department, said the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection called them about a goose in distress that had been on Hayes Pond for about two days and they responded.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Puddles, ponding, spray an issue on I-91 toward Rocky Hill
The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said the Early Warning Weather Alert for a potential wintry mix and wind continued on Friday. Here is his noon forecast. Eyewitness News Friday morning. Updated: 9 hours...
Driver killed in breakdown lane crash on Mass. Pike in Charlton
CHARLTON - A 27-year-old West Springfield woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car collided with a truck that was stopped in the breakdown lane of the Massachusetts Turnpike. The crash, which occurred about 5 p.m. in the westbound lanes, remains under investigation. The highway was backed up while crews...
