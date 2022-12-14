ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Death of Jimi Hendrix

Karl Ferris, Jimi Hendrix’s original album photographer/art designer, and David Comfort, author of the bestselling Rock and Roll Book of the Dead, teamed up to solve the mystery of the tragic and violent death of Jimi Hendrix, the legendary guitarist, using new revelations from inside sources. Content and image used with permission.
Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie

Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
Clive Chang Named President of YoungArts

Clive Chang has been named the new President of YoungArts. As President, Chang will report directly to the Board of Trustees and have oversight of YoungArts’ strategy, programs, fundraising, communications, and operations. He will assume his position in January 2023. Clive said in an official press release, “I am...
Metropolitan Opera 2022-23 Review: Aida

Metropolitan Opera’s Legendary Production Says Goodbye with Mixed Results. Thirty-four years ago, Sonja Frisell’s monumental “Aida” production premiered at the Met to tremendous success. Not only did it become one of the company’s most beloved productions due to its elegant and epic sets that recreated Egyptian architecture. The production had horses, large crowds of people, and extravagant costumes. It was what operagoers wanted to see in opera and to this day continues to receive ovations.
Maria Brea & Celia Castro Headline North / South Consonance’s 2023 Season

The North / South Consonance has announced its 2023 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. It all kicks off with a New Year Celebration featuring soprano Maria Brea and violinist Arthur Moeller. Max Lifchitz conducts a program featuring music by Carmel Curiel, Odaline de la Martinez, Federico Ermirio, and Max Lifchitz. The showcase will take place at Chirst & St. Stephen’s Church in New York City.
Artist of the Week: Edgardo Rocha

This week, the Grand Théâtre de Genève will open a new production of Donizetti’s “Maria Stuarda” featuring some of the best Bel Canto performers in the industry. Among the headliners will be tenor Edgardo Rocha in his role debut as Roberto. Rocha is considered...
‘Schoolhouse Rock’ co-creator George Newall dead at 88

George Newall, the co-creator of the educational musical cartoon series “Schoolhouse Rock,” has died. He was 88. Newall’s wife, Lisa Maxwell, told the New York Times he died of cardiopulmonary arrest Nov. 30 in a New York hospital. Born June 17, 1934, the advertising executive and jazz pianist was the last living founding member of “Schoolhouse Rock.” The children’s series — which ran from 1973 to 1984 before being revived in the 1990s — set math, civics, science and grammar lessons to music. The idea stemmed from a conversation Newall, then a creative director at the McCaffrey & McCall advertising...
Three superstar divas power opera 'The Hours' - coming to movie theaters everywhere.

The novel "The Hours" continues its long-running life. Michael Cunningham's book received a Pulitzer Prize back in the 1990s. It was later adapted into a film. And now it's an opera. The Metropolitan Opera production stars three divas, Renee Fleming, Joyce DiDonato and Kelli O'Hara. It'll be broadcast in movie theaters on Saturday. Jeff Lunden reports.
Barbican 2022 Review: A Winter’s Journey

A Striking Realisation of Schubert from Lindy Hume for Allan Clayton & Kate Golla. (Photo credit: Mark Allen/Barbican) What tenor Allan Clayton doesn’t know about misery probably isn’t worth knowing. His latest successes have been studies in anguish, specializing in alienated outsiders, or figures squatting on the borderland between life and death: Brett Dean’s “Hamlet,” “Peter Grimes” at the Royal Opera House Covent Garden and the Met, and, latterly for London audiences, a standout turn as the dying Gerontius in Elgar’s numinous oratorio at the BBC Proms last summer.

