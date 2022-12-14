Read full article on original website
Bob Dylan Didn’t Marry Joan Baez Because He Knew He Couldn’t Compete With Her
Bob Dylan didn't want to marry Joan Baez. His tour manager believed that this was because he wouldn't want to compete with her.
Death of Jimi Hendrix
Karl Ferris, Jimi Hendrix’s original album photographer/art designer, and David Comfort, author of the bestselling Rock and Roll Book of the Dead, teamed up to solve the mystery of the tragic and violent death of Jimi Hendrix, the legendary guitarist, using new revelations from inside sources. Content and image used with permission.
"He was the best guitarist I’d ever seen" - the night Jimi Hendrix met his destiny
New York, August 3, 1966. Jimi Hendrix is playing Cafe Wha? in Greenwich Village, and through the door comes the man who will turn him into a star
Meet Frank Sinatra’s Granddaughter, Amanda Erlinger, Who Is Forging Her Own Path In Art
Frank Sinatra’s daughter, Nancy Sinatra, gave birth to two beautiful girls, A.J. Lambert and Amanda Erlinger, during her 15 years of marriage to Hugh Lambert. It’s not a secret that art runs in the Sinatra family, starting with Frank himself and Nancy, a well-known musician with a legacy outside her father’s name.
Bruce Springsteen Accidentally Played a 4-Hour Concert: ‘That’s Never a Plan’
Bruce Springsteen is the artist behind 'Dancing in the Dark,' even hosting a concert that was over 4 hours long. Here's what the Boss said about the accidentally long setlist.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Jethro Tull
What a name—Jethro Tull. It both slinks off the tongue and seemingly has no meaning at all. But there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to the moniker of this English-born rock group. And how does an 18th-century British agriculturist fit into the meaning of the band’s name?
Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie
Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
Mike Nesmith’s Most Beloved Monkees Hit Featured This Country Music Legend on Guitar
Country superstar Glen Campbell appeared on one of Mike Nesmith's most beloved Monkees hit song.
operawire.com
Dawn Upshaw & Brentano String Quartet to Bring ‘Dido Reimagined’ to San Francisco Performances
San Francisco Performances will present five-time Grammy Award winner Dawn Upshaw, along with the Brentano String Quartet, in “Dido Reimagined: A Response to Purcell’s Lament.”. The program, scheduled for Jan. 12, 2023 at the Herbst Theatre, will feature numerous English works, including Purcell’s famed lament from “Dido and...
The Beatles Song Where John Lennon Impersonated Bob Dylan
John Lennon’s music was influenced by Bob Dylan, and he even tried to impersonate the singer on one Beatles’ track
Remembering The Death of Hank Snow and His Prolific Career
On December 20, 1999, one of the most renowned and thriving country stars of the 1950s, Hank Snow, passed away at his Rainbow Ranch in Madison, Tennessee. His son, the Rev. Jimmie Rodgers Snow, revealed that the primary indications suggest it was heart failure that caused Snow’s death. Snow was 85.
operawire.com
Aida Garifullina, Olga Peretyatko, Kate Lindsey & Lawrence Brownlee Lead George Enescu Festival’s 2023 Season
The George Enescu Festival has announced its 2023 season. here is a look at the vocal performances. Zubin Mehta is set to conduct Verdi’s “Otello” with Fabio Sartori, Anastasia Bartoli, Luca Salsi, and Eleonora Filipponi. Performance Date: August 28. 2023. Cristian Măcelaru conducts the WDR Sinfonieorchester Koln...
operawire.com
Clive Chang Named President of YoungArts
Clive Chang has been named the new President of YoungArts. As President, Chang will report directly to the Board of Trustees and have oversight of YoungArts’ strategy, programs, fundraising, communications, and operations. He will assume his position in January 2023. Clive said in an official press release, “I am...
operawire.com
Metropolitan Opera 2022-23 Review: Aida
Metropolitan Opera’s Legendary Production Says Goodbye with Mixed Results. Thirty-four years ago, Sonja Frisell’s monumental “Aida” production premiered at the Met to tremendous success. Not only did it become one of the company’s most beloved productions due to its elegant and epic sets that recreated Egyptian architecture. The production had horses, large crowds of people, and extravagant costumes. It was what operagoers wanted to see in opera and to this day continues to receive ovations.
operawire.com
Maria Brea & Celia Castro Headline North / South Consonance’s 2023 Season
The North / South Consonance has announced its 2023 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. It all kicks off with a New Year Celebration featuring soprano Maria Brea and violinist Arthur Moeller. Max Lifchitz conducts a program featuring music by Carmel Curiel, Odaline de la Martinez, Federico Ermirio, and Max Lifchitz. The showcase will take place at Chirst & St. Stephen’s Church in New York City.
Jimi Hendrix Received a Huge Honor Years After His Death That Had Nothing to Do With Music
Jimi Hendrix proved himself as a phenomenal guitarist during his music career. As soon as he picked up his first guitar, he was practically inseparable from the instrument. He penned some of the greatest classic rock songs, but Hendrix received a huge honor years after his death that had nothing to do with music. Jimi …
operawire.com
Artist of the Week: Edgardo Rocha
This week, the Grand Théâtre de Genève will open a new production of Donizetti’s “Maria Stuarda” featuring some of the best Bel Canto performers in the industry. Among the headliners will be tenor Edgardo Rocha in his role debut as Roberto. Rocha is considered...
‘Schoolhouse Rock’ co-creator George Newall dead at 88
George Newall, the co-creator of the educational musical cartoon series “Schoolhouse Rock,” has died. He was 88. Newall’s wife, Lisa Maxwell, told the New York Times he died of cardiopulmonary arrest Nov. 30 in a New York hospital. Born June 17, 1934, the advertising executive and jazz pianist was the last living founding member of “Schoolhouse Rock.” The children’s series — which ran from 1973 to 1984 before being revived in the 1990s — set math, civics, science and grammar lessons to music. The idea stemmed from a conversation Newall, then a creative director at the McCaffrey & McCall advertising...
NPR
Three superstar divas power opera 'The Hours' - coming to movie theaters everywhere.
The novel "The Hours" continues its long-running life. Michael Cunningham's book received a Pulitzer Prize back in the 1990s. It was later adapted into a film. And now it's an opera. The Metropolitan Opera production stars three divas, Renee Fleming, Joyce DiDonato and Kelli O'Hara. It'll be broadcast in movie theaters on Saturday. Jeff Lunden reports.
operawire.com
Barbican 2022 Review: A Winter’s Journey
A Striking Realisation of Schubert from Lindy Hume for Allan Clayton & Kate Golla. (Photo credit: Mark Allen/Barbican) What tenor Allan Clayton doesn’t know about misery probably isn’t worth knowing. His latest successes have been studies in anguish, specializing in alienated outsiders, or figures squatting on the borderland between life and death: Brett Dean’s “Hamlet,” “Peter Grimes” at the Royal Opera House Covent Garden and the Met, and, latterly for London audiences, a standout turn as the dying Gerontius in Elgar’s numinous oratorio at the BBC Proms last summer.
