ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Texas resumes random commercial truck inspections along Mexico border

Texas again is conducting enhanced inspections of commercial trucks arriving from Mexico at random international ports of entry along the southern border. The random inspections are directed at deterring drug and human smuggling, according to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw. “Cartels do not care about the...
TEXAS STATE
WWL-AMFM

Tornado warnings issues across Northshore

A series of severe thunderstorms triggered tornado warnings north of the lake late this morning and early this afternoon. The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued warnings for St. Tammany Parish, Tangipahoa Parish, Washington Parish…
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Mail and Now Faces Prison Time and a Fine

Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Mail and Now Faces Prison Time and a Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – Keishan Wilson, age 38, has pleaded guilty to stealing items from the mail she was entrusted to deliver as a postal worker in New Orleans. The sentencing date is set for 2 March 2023. The maximum penalties for the offense are five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or the greater of twice the gross gain to the criminal or twice the gross loss to the victim, up to three years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment charge.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy