Eater

Burger Monstrosity Descends on a Sleepy Sports Bar in Jamaica Plain

Costello’s Tavern, a weathered old sports bar located along Centre Street in JP, is shaking things up in the kitchen. The Jamaica Plain News reports that Boston Burger Company — the over-the-top burger and milkshake chain that was once endorsed by Guy Fieri — is taking over the food menu at the bar, while Costello’s will remain in charge of the drinks. It’s unclear whether this partnership is temporary or permanent, but it kicked off on Wednesday, December 14, according to a post on BBC’s Facebook page. Eater has reached out for more information.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

For $38m, a Boston penthouse where your neighbor is the sky

The newly renovated condominium combines two units and captures views of the city skyline and the Charles River via walls of windows. The city lights viewed from Unit 5801 and 5802 at 1 Dalton St. in Boston are manufactured constellations beautiful in their own way. This expansive penthouse underwent a renovation the Lagasse Group completed this year, and here, that gorgeous view and the heavens above it take center stage.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Meet Boston's newest giant head

The Creative, which joins Boston's pantheon of giant-head statues, sits outside the new home of the Boston Arts Academy on Ipswich Street in the Fenway. Simon Donovan, who created the work - commissioned by the city for the new school building - along with Ben Olmstead, explains the statue:. We...
BOSTON, MA
Eater

A Deluge of Dosas Is About to Hit Harvard

The dosa enthusiasts behind the Seaport’s fast-casual spot Madras Dosa Co. are headed to Harvard. The team has signed a lease on a new location in Harvard Square at 22 Eliot Street, near John F. Kennedy Street, and is aiming to open either by the end of December or in January, the company confirmed in an email.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts

With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

MassDOT Plans to Tweak Its Highway ‘Blunder’ in Back Bay

MassDOT recently committed to building two highway projects near Boston’s Kenmore Square that would scale down the convoluted tangle of highway ramps around Storrow Drive and the Fenway and make room for a partial restoration of the historic parklands that once joined the Back Bay Fens and the Charles River.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

One home, six owners of color, seven decades of building generational wealth

‘For us, we just feel so blessed to be able to live in the city that we grew up in.’. All century-old homes tell great stories if you know what to look for. But one 114-year-old Colonial two-family in Roxbury tells a deeper story that can’t be seen at a glance. It’s the story of hardworking people of color using real estate to build generational wealth while providing a service to their community.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston police locate 15-year-old girl last seen playing in basketball game

BOSTON — Boston police have cancelled the missing person alert for the 15-year-old girl who was last seen playing in a basketball game on Wednesday night. Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro, of Roxbury, was not seen since she appeared in a game at the Community Academy of Science and Health at 11 Charles Street in the Fields Corner area of Dorchester around 6 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
treksplorer.com

North End, Boston: What to See & Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay

Want to wander old-world streets while you search for Boston’s top sites? Step into the North End, Boston. Boston’s “Little Italy” is brimming with Freedom Trail sights, cozy coffeehouses, and some of the city’s oldest buildings. Stroll down narrow lanes dripping with history and eat at some of the tastiest Italian restaurants in the US.
