Costello’s Tavern, a weathered old sports bar located along Centre Street in JP, is shaking things up in the kitchen. The Jamaica Plain News reports that Boston Burger Company — the over-the-top burger and milkshake chain that was once endorsed by Guy Fieri — is taking over the food menu at the bar, while Costello’s will remain in charge of the drinks. It’s unclear whether this partnership is temporary or permanent, but it kicked off on Wednesday, December 14, according to a post on BBC’s Facebook page. Eater has reached out for more information.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO