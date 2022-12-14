ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

wevv.com

Evansville man charged with sending obscene material to Alabama girl

An Evansville, Indiana man faces charges in Alabama after allegedly sending inappropriate images to a Limestone County girl. Tristan Martin Doty, 19, is charged with transmitting obscene material to a child and electronic solicitation of a child, according to the Athens Police Department. Police said a 13-year-old girl told her...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Local church wipes out student lunch debt in Daviess County

A local church is wiping out student lunch debt in Daviess County, Kentucky. Pleasant Valley Community Church decided to wipe out the entirety of Daviess County Public Schools outstanding student lunch debt. Nearly $4,500 worth of student lunch debt is being paid off. "It's our joy to take significant proceeds...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

GaylaCake announces changes for upcoming year

After a difficult stretch, an Evansville bakery will make changes for the upcoming year. GaylaCake announced Tuesday they have been looking at what works, and doesn't work, for their small business. The bakery says they have been helping the community with life celebrations for the past 9 years and will...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

GattiTown at Eastland Mall for sale

The GattiTown location on North Green River Road in Evansville has just been put up for sale according to the Indiana Commercial Real Estate Exchange. The location shows to be 21,500 square feet with the sale price estimated to be $1.75 million. GattiTown, also known as Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, was...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Cashier robbed outside Henderson Dollar Tree

Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Thursday night. The Henderson Police Department says officers went to the Dollar Tree on South Green Street around 9:30 p.m. after a cashier reported being robbed outside the store. The cashier told police that she...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Evansville gun shop and firing range to permanently close

Uncle Rudy's Indoor firing range in Evansville will be closed by the end of the year. The firing range's owner took to social media to announce the closure. Uncle Rudy's owner decided to close its doors due to the market conditions. The owner says rising costs are one of the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Daviess County elected officials sworn in

Newly elected officials from Daviess County, Kentucky, were swore into office on Wednesday. The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Daviess Co. fiscal courthouse. A total of 9 individuals took their oaths. Among those that took their oaths were:. Judge/ Executive Charlie Castlen,. County Sheriff Brad Youngman. County Clerk Leslie...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Authorities release 911 call in Evansville officer-involved shooting

Authorities have released 911 call and dispatch audio surrounding an officer-involved shooting that happened in Evansville on Friday. As we reported, police were sent to a home on North Third Avenue after someone called 911 and said something about people being killed. Authorities with the Evansville Police Department say that...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

EPD releases bodycam footage of fatal officer-involved shooting

DISCLAIMER: THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS AND VIDEO THAT SOME MAY FIND DISTURBING. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. Police have released new details on a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Evansville on Friday morning. The Evansville Police Department says that the man who was fatally shot on Friday morning had...
EVANSVILLE, IN

