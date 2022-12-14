Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Related
wevv.com
Evansville's African American Museum with a surprise for Lincoln Elementary School students
Santa made a stop at Lincoln Elementary in Evansville, ahead of his big trip in less than 9 days from now. Lincoln Elementary students get a history lesson from Santa during a visit Thursday. Lincoln Elementary School began classes in 1928, as Evansville's only school built to serve black minority...
wevv.com
Lincoln Elementary students get a history lesson from Santa during a visit Thursday
Lincoln Elementary School students got an early Christmas surprise Thursday in Evansville. The school partnered with the Evansville African American Museum for a Winter Wonderland event. Students were surprised with new toys and games to enjoy. The museum highlighted the history and evolution of the school just east of downtown...
wevv.com
Evansville man charged with sending obscene material to Alabama girl
An Evansville, Indiana man faces charges in Alabama after allegedly sending inappropriate images to a Limestone County girl. Tristan Martin Doty, 19, is charged with transmitting obscene material to a child and electronic solicitation of a child, according to the Athens Police Department. Police said a 13-year-old girl told her...
wevv.com
Tri-State Food Bank planning next food distribution event at Bosse Field
Another mobile food distribution event is happening soon for residents in Evansville. Tri-State Food Bank is planning to hold it's next mobile food share event on Wednesday, Dec. 21. It's happening at Bosse Field from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon, or until boxes run out. No ID or requirements...
wevv.com
Feed Evansville asking for donations after seeing largest turnout in years at food share
Hundreds of cars lined up looking for assistance on Thursday as Feed Evansville held its usual food giveaway to help those in need. Now, the organization says they need help from the community to fight food insecurity. Cars were lined up for blocks at the food share event. It was...
wevv.com
Habitat for Humanity gets ready to welcome 6 families to their new Chandler homes
Habitat for Humanity of Warrick County is unveiling 6 new homes this weekend. The ceremony will take place Saturday at the Heim Ridge subdivision in Chandler. The six new homes were built as part of the USDA mutual self-help housing program. The program allows more families to become homeowners. This...
wevv.com
Former UE Faculty member reflects on UE plane crash 45 years later
Donald Clayton, was a former UE faculty member when the plane tragically crashed 45 years ago. He used today as a moment to look back on the fond memories he had with some of the people who died that night. Tags. Indiana. UE honors those who died in the tragic...
wevv.com
Local church wipes out student lunch debt in Daviess County
A local church is wiping out student lunch debt in Daviess County, Kentucky. Pleasant Valley Community Church decided to wipe out the entirety of Daviess County Public Schools outstanding student lunch debt. Nearly $4,500 worth of student lunch debt is being paid off. "It's our joy to take significant proceeds...
wevv.com
GaylaCake announces changes for upcoming year
After a difficult stretch, an Evansville bakery will make changes for the upcoming year. GaylaCake announced Tuesday they have been looking at what works, and doesn't work, for their small business. The bakery says they have been helping the community with life celebrations for the past 9 years and will...
wevv.com
Owensboro Heath providing free admission to 'Christmas at Panther Creek' on Thursday
If you've been wanting to check out the holiday light displays at "Christmas at Panther Creek" in Owensboro, Kentucky, Thursday night may be a good chance to do so. That's because Owensboro Health will be covering the cost of admissions for Christmas at Panther Creek on Thursday, Dec. 15. The...
wevv.com
Tree falls on Highway, pulls power lines down in Henderson County
Henderson County Dispatch confirms with 44News a tree fell on Highway 283, and pulled several power lines down. 460 customers were without power near the intersection of U.S. Highway 283 and U.S. Highway 41. The Kenergy outage map shows all power has been restored. We are working to gather more...
wevv.com
GattiTown at Eastland Mall for sale
The GattiTown location on North Green River Road in Evansville has just been put up for sale according to the Indiana Commercial Real Estate Exchange. The location shows to be 21,500 square feet with the sale price estimated to be $1.75 million. GattiTown, also known as Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, was...
wevv.com
Cashier robbed outside Henderson Dollar Tree
Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Thursday night. The Henderson Police Department says officers went to the Dollar Tree on South Green Street around 9:30 p.m. after a cashier reported being robbed outside the store. The cashier told police that she...
wevv.com
Evansville gun shop and firing range to permanently close
Uncle Rudy's Indoor firing range in Evansville will be closed by the end of the year. The firing range's owner took to social media to announce the closure. Uncle Rudy's owner decided to close its doors due to the market conditions. The owner says rising costs are one of the...
wevv.com
Affidavit: Evansville mom facing neglect charges after hospital trip reveals baby's head injury
An Evansville mom has been arrested on felony neglect charges after officials say they discovered a head injury on her baby. An affidavit says that the incident happened back in March, when 27-year-old Kaelyn James called 911 for medical assistance for her baby, who she said was having a seizure.
wevv.com
Daviess County elected officials sworn in
Newly elected officials from Daviess County, Kentucky, were swore into office on Wednesday. The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Daviess Co. fiscal courthouse. A total of 9 individuals took their oaths. Among those that took their oaths were:. Judge/ Executive Charlie Castlen,. County Sheriff Brad Youngman. County Clerk Leslie...
wevv.com
Woman charged for 90 pounds of marijuana in Evansville out on $20,000 cash bond
A woman who was charged after 90 pounds of marijuana was confiscated in Evansville has been released from custody after posting bond. Court records entered Wednesday show Hua Hou, a woman from Rancho Cucamonga, California, posted a $20,000 cash bond. The court entry was from Hou's initial hearing, which was...
wevv.com
Authorities release 911 call in Evansville officer-involved shooting
Authorities have released 911 call and dispatch audio surrounding an officer-involved shooting that happened in Evansville on Friday. As we reported, police were sent to a home on North Third Avenue after someone called 911 and said something about people being killed. Authorities with the Evansville Police Department say that...
wevv.com
EPD releases bodycam footage of fatal officer-involved shooting
DISCLAIMER: THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS AND VIDEO THAT SOME MAY FIND DISTURBING. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. Police have released new details on a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Evansville on Friday morning. The Evansville Police Department says that the man who was fatally shot on Friday morning had...
wevv.com
Owensboro man gets 10 years in prison for role in $30 million pyramid scheme
An Owensboro, Kentucky man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a large pyramid scheme. Federal officials said Friday that 55-year-old Richard G. Maike of Owensboro had been sentenced to 10 years in prison for running a pyramid scheme in 2013 and 2014. Friday's announcement also said that...
Comments / 0