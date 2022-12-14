Read full article on original website
Crete woman charged in deadly DUI crash that killed 1, injured 2: Illinois State Police
Police said the 58-year-old woman hit a vehicle that had hit a deer last month.
Woman arrested following DUI crash in south suburbs
SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. — A Crete woman was arrested Monday following a DUI crash in November. On Nov. 14 just after 12:45 a.m., Illinois State Police responded to the area of I-394 southbound at Steger Road. When they arrived, police learned a red Ford was southbound when it struck a deer and came to a […]
WAND TV
Second person sentenced in 2021 Oakwood shootings
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A Danville man who admitted to being involved in the deaths of two teens in Oakwood has been sentenced to 15 years according to the News-Gazette. Camarion Halthon, 18, was given the sentence on Friday by Vermilion County Judge Derek Girton. Along with five other...
WAND TV
Woman charged in deadly DUI crash
(WAND) - A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly DUI crash. Illinois State Police said 58-year-old Letisha Tovar of Crete was charged with one count of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence Causing Great Bodily Harm. On November 14, just before 1 a.m., ISP troopers responded...
Deadly Iroquois County crash connected to Buckley house fire
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Neighbors in Iroquois County are processing a tragic chain of events. A house fire was only the beginning on Monday, because the owner died in a car crash just hours after it started. “One of my siblings was panicking, watching the fire. They got the news before all of us,” […]
walls102.com
Illinois State Police Trooper and citizen assist Vietnam veteran on I-80
MORRIS – A citizen and a state trooper assisted a veteran who was having difficulty driving on I-80. Earlier this week Mark Mitchell was driving from Morris to Seneca with his wife when they noticed a truck that pulled off to the side of the road. He discovered the driver was a disabled Vietnam veteran who served two tours of duty and received two Purple Heart medals. Recognizing the veteran was having problems, Mitchell called the State Police and Trooper Arturo Resendez arrived on scene. Mitchell volunteered to drive the gentleman to his destination with his wife following in their vehicle. During that hour-long trip, Mitchell learned the veteran had been living hotel room to hotel room with an occasional night spent in his truck. In the true spirit of the Holiday Season, another disabled veteran who grew up with the gentleman and served in the war with him, took him in.
Bradley firefighter credited with saving submerged driver’s life
CRETE, Ill. — A Bradley firefighter is being credited with saving a driver’s life Wednesday after they were submerged in a pond. At around 12:55 p.m., firefighter and paramedic Kyle Haemker was headed home on Dixie Highway when he was notified of a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of Village Woods and I-394.
WAND TV
Two people hurt in Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are recovering after being injured in a shooting in Champaign. Champaign Police were called to the corner of Beardsley and Prospect around 8 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting with injury. According to Police, upon arrival officers located two victims with non-life-threatening...
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of strangling woman, smothering baby at Lockport home in 2020
CHICAGO - More than two years after the deaths of a suburban mother and her child, police announce an arrest in the case. Police who saw the crime scene inside a home on Hamilton Street in Lockport can't shake it. "The officers — they still talk about it to this...
Champaign man arrested in drug bust, facing charges
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is facing charges following a drug bust last week on Breen Drive. Samuel I. Bellettiere, 24, was arrested at his home on Breen when the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on Thursday. The search turned up marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and pills, THC gummies […]
Stolen Salvation Army red kettle found in Urbana, returned to organization
The kettle was found in an Urbana dumpster recently. The Salvation Army says they’re happy to have to back.
newschannel20.com
Popular Champaign breakfast restaurant broken into, closed for the day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Original Pancake House in Champaign is closed today following an overnight burglary. Champaign Police responded to a report of a break-in around 5 am at 1909 W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday. Police say they are working to determine whether anything was stolen. On the...
Illinois witness says bright lights 50 feet overhead were disc shaped
Looking through window into night sky.Photo byEdward PoloonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at New Lenox reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering about 50 feet overhead at about 8:37 p.m. on January 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Potomac community supports student battling Leukemia
POTOMAC, Ill. (WCIA) – The Potomac community is rallying together to raise money for an eighth grader who is battling Leukemia. Aleyah is currently at the OSF Children’s Hospital of Peoria where she’s been for a week receiving chemo treatments. Her school hosted a Winter Wonderland and Benefit Dinner to help with medical bills. Her […]
Forest Park Review
Man flashes gun while trying to get his car from Nobs Towing
A 40-year-old Morris man tried to get his car out of Nobs Towing tow yard, 1510 Hannah Ave., without paying the fee, allegedly threatening employees with a gun. The alleged offender came to Nobs on Dec. 8 at 4:04 a.m. to get his grey 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, which was towed by the Stickney Police Department earlier that night. After the employees told him he had to pay a fee, telling him that there was a nearby ATM where he could get cash, the man became upset. He asked whether he could get some personal property from the car, and the employees replied that they couldn’t allow that due to company policy.
WAND TV
Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center closed for repairs
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center is closed for ventilation repairs. The Urbana Park District has not given a time frame on how long the repairs will take. It said it will keep the community updated on the progress of the repairs and announce once the pool...
WAND TV
Dial-A-Carol finishes 62nd year with over 8000 calls
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — UIUC's long-standing Dial-A-Carol tradition finished its 62nd year with 8,328 calls. For seven days in December, students monitor phone lines for 24 hours a day. Anyone who calls in is able to request a holiday carol for the student to sing. This year's event ran...
warricknews.com
Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino
GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
North Ridge Girls Receive Send Off to State Title Game
The North Ridge 8th grade girls had an assembly in their honor Thursday afternoon before departing for Normal for the state title game against Quincy. The 23-2 Lady Runners will be the first North Ridge team to finish in the top 2 at state since 1990, and the first 8th grade team to play for a state championship.
WAND TV
Central Illinois Bakehouse opens new eatery in downtown Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign-based business, Central Illinois Bakehouse, has opened an Italian-inspired deli and bakery. Martinelli's Market, located at 500 N. Walnut Street in Champaign, will serve soups, salads, fresh breads, and pastries. “This is an exciting new venture for our brand, and we are proud to provide...
