Chicago Mayoral candidate Kam Buckner demands accountability from Jesus Garcia and Mayor Lori Lightfoot on FTX controversy ties

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidaysJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Check out 4 of the most festive holiday pop-up bars Chicago has to offerJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Lightfoot trailing Garcia, Vallas
CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey suggests Mayor Lori Lightfoot would come in third if the Feb. 28 election were held today. That would eliminate the first-term incumbent from competing in any April runoff election. Chicago-based M3 Strategies asked 440 likely voters, "If the election for mayor of Chicago...
Police union president, mayoral candidates skeptical as Lightfoot silences scanners
CHICAGO — Some of the candidates for Chicago mayor are responding to the city’s ongoing move to block the press and public’s ability to listen live to police activity. It comes after WGN Investigates first reported on the silencing of police scanners on Monday. In Chicago, more than half the city has already gone silent […]
suburbanchicagoland.com
Demands continue for Lightfoot and Garcia to detail ties to FTX scandal
Demands continue for Lightfoot and Garcia to detail ties to FTX scandal. Paul Vallas calls on Chuy Garcia to return tainted funds and come clean about his relationship with indicted Crypto billionaire. Chicago Mayoral Candidate Paul Vallas on Wednesday called for Chuy Garcia to come clean about his relationship with...
Chicago mayor election: 8 candidates participate in forum at Copernicus Center
Eight candidates in the race for Chicago's next mayor took part in a forum to discuss crime, the CTA, taxes, and more.
POLITICO
Giannoulias’ first big hires
Happy Thursday, Illinois. Enjoy the warmth. Friday starts a streak of below-freezing temps. Programming note: Playbook wraps up Friday before taking some down time until Jan. 3. TOP TALKER. Secretary of State-elect Alexi Giannoulias is naming campaign manager Hanah Jubeh and political strategist Scott Burnham, as deputy secretaries of state...
Greater Milwaukee Today
White voters helped propel Lori Lightfoot to the mayor’s office in 2019. Will they stick with her in February?
CHICAGO — When Willie Wilson finished his remarks before the Illinois Polish American Congress in November, the lull in the room lasted long enough for the audience to begin awkwardly fidgeting. But then Wilson clapped his hands to the blues classic “Sweet Home Chicago,” and a row of people...
wlsam.com
Ald. Napolitano: Chicago’s New Crackdown on Illegal Gun Possession
John Howell speaks with Alderman Anthony Napolitano from Chicago’s 41st Ward. Yesterday, the City Council approved his crackdown on illegal gun possession. Ald. Napolitano joins the program to speak to the specifics of the ordinance and why he feels it is important to the city.
Chicago mayor race: Poll shows US Rep. Garcia in lead amid concerns over link to indicted FTX CEO
Garcia's campaign firing back at critics, calling them desperate.
Reporter banned by Lori Lightfoot slams new 'Orwellian' censorship: 'Chicagoans will die' from this
Chicago reporter William Kelly discussed Mayor Lori Lightfoot's move to restrict media and public access to 911 scanners on 'Fox & Friends' Wednesday.
As Chicago Mayoral Election Season Revs Up, Here's Who is Currently on the Ballot
With the midterm elections rapidly receding into the rearview mirror, the 2023 Chicago mayoral election is looming in the distance, with 11 candidates currently vying for the position. Highlighting the list is Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who will seek a second term in office. She has drawn a number of challengers...
Alderpeople call for hearings on Chicago police U visa certification program following Injustice Watch investigation
A majority of the Chicago City Council called Wednesday for hearings on the Chicago Police Department’s handling of U visa certification requests from undocumented crime victims, following an Injustice Watch investigation into the department’s handling of those requests. Southwest Side Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th Ward) introduced a resolution...
chicagocrusader.com
Chicago cops and courts confiscate legal weapons and destroy them
Little did Elijah Hudson, a 29-year-old father from an upstanding family, know that he would be stopped and arbitrarily arrested. Though he was a legal gun owner, he was arrested due to an expired license sticker. Yes, Elijah found himself arrested and shackled to a bench in the 18th district police station for four hours because of that little piece of plastic that sticks onto license plates. Or at least that’s what the Chicago Police Department wants us to believe.
Medical Care and Politics Go Hand in Hand at a Chicago Safety Net Hospital
Under the leadership of CEO Tim Egan, Chicago’s Roseland Community Hospital has awarded business to his friends and acquaintances, employees have donated to his political funds and he has appeared in a campaign ad for the state’s comptroller.
An Endorsement Guide to the 2023 Chicago Municipal Elections
The Chicago municipal elections are just over two months away, and already candidates for city offices are securing endorsements they hope will help propel them into office. High-profile endorsements from the Chicago Federation of Labor were announced on Tuesday, with the organization opting to remain neutral in the upcoming mayoral race.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Lt. Gov. Stratton Thanks Biden for the Passage of the Respect for Marriage Act
Lt. Gov. Stratton Thanks Biden for the Passage of the Respect for Marriage Act (Chicago, IL) — Yesterday, President Biden signed the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act. The act requires for states to recognize interracial and same-sex marriage across state lines. Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton released the following statement regarding the passage of the act:
Here Are the Dates for Chicago's 2023 Municipal Elections
Feb. 28 – Municipal General Election. Voters will cast ballots for citywide offices in this election, voting on the city’s mayor, city clerk, and treasurer. They will also cast ballots in their respective wards, with all 50 seats on the Chicago City Council up for grabs. Finally, voters...
Ja’Mal Green, 8 Black aldermen take top ballot spots in city election
Chicago mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green and eight Black aldermen on Tuesday, December 6, won the coveted top spots on the ballot for the city’s mayoral and aldermanic elections on February 28, 2023, hoping to boost their chances in a crowded field of candidates. During an open lottery at...
Chicago Police Board fires officer linked to scandal-plagued Special Operations Section
The Special Operations Section, once an elite unit in the CPD, was disbanded in 2007.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman calls on CPD to remove potential members of hate groups
CHICAGO - Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez on Tuesday pushed for City Council hearings to scrutinize the Chicago Police Department’s probe of an officer who was suspended after being linked to the Proud Boys — a move that sparked a political firestorm and calls for the cop’s dismissal. Sigcho-Lopez...
Chicago City Council approves $8 million for new high school
A controversial new high school is another step closer to reality after Chicago’s City Council approved $8 million in city funds for the $150 million project.Five progressive aldermen voted against the measure on Wednesday.The new high school on the Near South Side has faced opposition from school board members, elected officials, nearby residents, and community members who question the need for another high school as the district continues to hemorrhage students...
Comments / 2