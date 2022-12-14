ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrating History, An Angry Dressing Room, Trade Winds Blowing, Bettman Updates Salary Cap Projection, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

Chicago Cubs Free Agency: "Intelligent Spending" strikes again

Stop me if you've heard this before: Chicago Cubs fans are told by the front office that the money is present to make big moves in the offseason to compete next year. Top talent on the market is said to be in talks with the Cubs. Top-market teams make long, lucrative deals with the top targets to commit to winning. The Cubs end up (virtually) empty-handed on their way to Spring Training.
Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade

After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
MLB Insider Links The Cubs To 2 Small-Market Teams

Small-market teams in the MLB have to navigate their roster moves with caution to improve their franchise. However, for the Chicago Cubs, they aren’t in a small market, as they have an enormous fan base. But now an ESPN insider for MLB is comparing the Cubs to two small-market...
