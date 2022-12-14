This Friday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.07 points per matchup. The Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Spectrum Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO