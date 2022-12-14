Read full article on original website
College Football Bowl Games on TV Today (Friday, Dec. 16)
Here's a quick look at the college football bowl games on today, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 with TV channels, tonight's start times and more information.
College Football Bowl Season Starts On Friday - Here's The Schedule
The college football postseason is here. The first two of this year's 42 bowl games will be played Friday, with some mid-day action offered for those who might enjoy a distraction during the work day. Here's what you need to know about each. Bowl season will start with Miami (Ohio) facing UAB in ...
Look: UAB Cheerleader Video Goes Viral During College Bowl Game
College football bowl season is officially underway. To kick off the postseason, the UAB Blazers battled the Miami (OH) Redhawks in the Bahamas Bowl on Friday morning. A special guest was in attendance: Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer. He will become the next head coach at ...
Big Ten Starting Quarterback Expected To Opt Out Of Team's Bowl Game
On the heels of an 8-5 season, the Purdue Boilermakers will look to bring a bowl game title home on Jan. 2nd against the LSU Tigers. They will face an uphill battle, however, as Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell will forego the bowl game. The news dovetailed with the expectation that ...
Look: Ohio State Reveals Which Uniform It Will Wear vs. Georgia
Ohio State plays Georgia in the College Football Playoff on New Year's Eve. While the Buckeyes won't opt for the usual sparkle that comes with the holiday, they are breaking out fresh threads for the occasion. Ohio State is the away team and will wear its white jerseys. The gray ...
NBC Sports
Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview
Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
Al Michaels Called Out 1 College Football Program Last Night
Even before he was selected with the 262nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy was "Mr. Irrelevant." Purdy — a member of the 2018 class — was a three-star recruit out of Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona. And despite being right next door to Arizona State's campus, he never got an offer from the Sun Devils football program.
5-Star Aggies CB Target Javien Toviano Makes College Decision
One of the Aggies' top defensive back targets, Javien Toviano, has committed to the LSU Tigers
College Football World Is Furious With New Bill Passed By Congress
A new bill approved by the U.S. Senate on Thursday could make the transition to the NFL exponentially more difficult for service academy players, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported this afternoon. According to a clause in Section 553 of the National Defense Authorization Act, athletes at service ...
NBC Sports
NFL will no longer allow Raiders to use a holder on kickoffs to place football on top of tee
The Raiders’ strategy of using a holder on kickoffs to improve hang time is no longer allowed. The NFL has now reversed course and won’t allow holders to hold the ball on top of the tee, according to FootballZebras.com. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels explained that the Raiders got...
CBS Sports
Hornets vs. Hawks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
This Friday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.07 points per matchup. The Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Spectrum Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
Michigan reveals Fiesta Bowl tribute plans for fallen friend
Michigan football suffered a great loss earlier this December. The Michigan program lost “Meechie” Walker, a friend of the program’s and a former high school football recruit. Meechie was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer in 2020. Earlier this month, Meechie tragically passed away from the disease. In the 2023 Fiesta Bowl, the Read more... The post Michigan reveals Fiesta Bowl tribute plans for fallen friend appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Honorary Captain for Georgia Named vs Ohio State
During a press conference for Georgia's semifinal matchup against Ohio State in the college football playoff, Peach Bowl CEO and president Gary Stokan announced that former Bulldog Champ Bailey will be Georgia's honorary captain for the game. Bailey played for the Bulldogs from 1996-1998 ...
NBC Sports
2021 Saturday Night NFL schedule
There's something special about the rare Saturday night games toward the end of the NFL regular season. With an extra game week bumping up more primetime games on the odd Saturday night, NFL fans get to experience the full weekend of football a week earlier this season. Creating the atmosphere of Wild Card game for fans and the feel of a must-win matchup for the players, these Saturday night games are certainly a treat for all.
NBC Sports
DiVincenzo's 'play like the freaking Warriors' plea on target
Until the Warriors know the extent of the injury to Stephen Curry’s left shoulder, which will undergo an MRI test on Thursday, they can’t begin to know when he might be back on the court. They have no idea when Andrew Wiggins, who missed the last five games...
NBC Sports
How Eagles' defensive line has grown into NFL's best
If you were able to peek through the door of the Eagles’ defensive line meeting room, this is what you’d see:. Sixteen Pro Bowls, four all-pros, four Super Bowl championships, 333 ½ sacks, 71 seasons and 1,020 games played. The Eagles are rolling, and one of the...
NBC Sports
Purdy's risky third-down slide helped seal win over Seahawks
With the game on the line, Brock Purdy took matters into his own hands. With 2:41 remaining in the fourth quarter of the 49ers' 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, San Francisco's rookie quarterback rolled out right on a third-and-1 play, scrambling and sliding for a huge first-down conversion that would extend the 49ers' eventual game-winning drive.
NBC Sports
CeeDee Lamb on T.Y. Hilton: I’m helping him and he’s helping me
The Cowboys signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton this week and they’re working to integrate him into their offense as quickly as possible, but the longtime Colts star may be able to benefit the team beyond any catches he might make on the field. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb talked...
NBC Sports
Why Kern's 13-year-old son was thrilled he signed with Eagles
Brett Kern was thrilled when the Eagles called Sunday because he finally had a job as an NFL punter again. His son Bryce was thrilled also but for a different reason. “He’s got Jalen as his (fantasy) quarterback so he was really excited when I told him I was coming here,” Kern said Wednesday before his first practice with the Eagles.
NBC Sports
2023 NFL head coach firings, tracking offseason coaching carousel
The 2022-23 NFL season is nearing the playoffs and we are seeing mighty changes along the way. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was the first boss sent packing, as Carolina fired the 47-year-old after its latest loss to the San Francisco 49ers. And next was Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts who was fired after a 3-5-1 start to the 2022 season.
