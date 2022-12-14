Sen. Warren Introduces Bipartisan Legislation To Crack Down on Cryptocurrency Money Laundering, Financing of Terrorists, & Rogue Nations

Read full article on original website
Senator Warren & Lawmakers Reintroduce Maternal Health Pandemic Response Act to Combat Maternal Mortality
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office. She was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. She is a Democrat. (stock photo) ***. WASHINGTON DC – United States Senator Elizabeth...
Sen. Warren Announces Legislation Included in National Defense Authorization Act
WASHINGTON DC – Today, December 12, United States Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), announced key priorities secured in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23). “Unfortunately this year’s NDAA exceeds the President’s budget request by $45...
Senator Warren and Senator-elect Welch Raise Concerns Over Reports of Pfizer’s Planned COVID-19 Vaccine Price Hike
WASHINGTON DC – United States Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Senator-elect Peter Welch (D-Vt.) sent a letter to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourlas, criticizing Pfizer plans to dramatically increase prices for its COVID-19 vaccine in the new year, which would make it more difficult for millions of Americans to afford the vaccine.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
Senate Passes Bill To Allow Child Care Costs To Be Valid Campaign Expense For Those Running For Public Office
BOSTON – The Massachusetts State Senate on Thursday, December 15. passed legislation that would support parents running for public office by recognizing childcare as a valid campaign expense. “Public service is a personal choice made more complicated and daunting for working parents, especially women, who face the added costs...
Senator Markey Urges Federal Government To Unlock Clean Energy Incentives For Health Care Facilities
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (stock photo) SOURCE publishes press release from elected leaders as a community service.
Assistant Speaker Clark Celebrates Law Protecting Marriage Equality
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Assistant Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Katherine Clark (MA-5) released the following statement after President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law. “This is a historic day for the LGBTQ+ community, interracial couples, and every person who believes in equality,” said...
