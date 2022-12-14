ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Sen. Warren Introduces Bipartisan Legislation To Crack Down on Cryptocurrency Money Laundering, Financing of Terrorists, & Rogue Nations

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Senator Warren and Senator-elect Welch Raise Concerns Over Reports of Pfizer’s Planned COVID-19 Vaccine Price Hike

WASHINGTON DC – United States Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Senator-elect Peter Welch (D-Vt.) sent a letter to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourlas, criticizing Pfizer plans to dramatically increase prices for its COVID-19 vaccine in the new year, which would make it more difficult for millions of Americans to afford the vaccine.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Salon

Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
WASHINGTON STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Senate Passes Bill To Allow Child Care Costs To Be Valid Campaign Expense For Those Running For Public Office

BOSTON – The Massachusetts State Senate on Thursday, December 15. passed legislation that would support parents running for public office by recognizing childcare as a valid campaign expense. “Public service is a personal choice made more complicated and daunting for working parents, especially women, who face the added costs...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy