Read full article on original website
Related
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
iPhone Flip concept shows a gorgeous foldable iPhone from every angle
The latest renders of the rumored iPhone Flip suggest a 2023 release and a familiar foldable clamshell phone design.
The best smartphones in 2022
Smartphones are at the center of our digital lives. And since you'll likely use your phone more than any other gadget you own, picking the right one to last you through years of use is crucial.
Digital Trends
This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday
If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
CBS News
Thursday surprise: The Sony PS5 video game console is in stock at Walmart now
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're hoping to put a Sony PlayStation 5 under the Christmas tree this year (or just grab a new...
Apple’s car delayed to 2026, won’t have full self-driving at launch
Apple has pushed the prospective launch of its long-awaited self-driving car back about a year to 2026, Bloomberg reports. Sources with knowledge of the company’s plans tell Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman that Apple is not only delaying the car project, called Titan internally, but scaling back the car’s self-driving features as well as it comes to terms with reality.
Autoblog
Hyundai N's 2.0-liter turbo four could be replaced by an EV drivetrain
Hyundai's evolving roadmap for its N division has surprises in store, some due to emissions, some for the benefit of enthusiasts. We know the Ioniq 5 N will open the hot-hatch account for the automaker's electric era in 2023. Speaking to CarExpert, Hyundai Executive Technical Advisor Albert Biermann, formerly the head of R&D, explained part of the ICE revamp happening alongside the electric introductions. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that began the N adventure in the i30 N hatchback in Australia in 2018, and that powers a brace of N and N Line models in global markets, will be cut from the N lineup due to Euro 7 emissions regulations. The suggestion is that the engine could be replaced by an electric powertrain in the smaller offerings.
Autoblog
Ford shows the shape of its planned European midsized electric SUV
Moving forward in its plans for an electric future — and further abandoning its stalwart models like the Fiesta and Focus — Ford is teasing a bit more information on a “medium-sized” crossover due to be launched next year in Europe. No naming official details as...
Amazon's Alexa is in trouble
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon was forced to lay off the biggest portion of its workforce in its history this year. One of the divisions to be hit the hardest was the devices and Alexa team, building some of the best Echo displays around. It’s becoming increasingly clear why, as it looks like the “Worldwide Digital” division at Amazon is suffering from huge losses, which includes Echo devices and Prime Video, with the future of the Alexa division uncertain.
Engadget
Apple's iPad Air drops to $500, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. We're in the...
Nothing's Carl Pei shows interest in launching a US smartphone
Nothing CEO Carl Pei has spoken on the company's interest to release a smartphone in the U.S. The company is already in the process of rectifying an issue that plagued the Phone (1)'s launch in the U.S. where it suffered from a lack of carrier support.
IGN
Deal Alert: Sony's Best 2021 75" 4K LED Gaming TV Is $700 Off
This Walmart Black Friday deal is back. Today Walmart has the 75" Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K Google TV, normally $3000, for a shockingly low price of $1298. That's how much we saw it for on Black Friday, but it sold out promptly after being live for less than a day.
TechRadar
The best MacBook deal from Black Friday is still available today at Amazon
You can find the slightly older (but still excellent) MacBook Air 2020 for just $799 (opens in new tab) at Amazon this week – a Black Friday hold-out deal that's matching the lowest price yet on this model. With $200 off, this is by far the best MacBook deal...
Walmart's 'Gamer Drop' event offers holiday deals on Xbox, Switch, PlayStation, and Oculus
Get a cheap Xbox Series S, Oculus Quest 2 bundle, or Switch OLED as part of Walmart's 'Gamer Drop' event
TechRadar
Intel claims it’s on track to regain chipmaking crown and leave AMD in the dust
Intel is pushing the accelerator firmly with its process advances, looking to outpace Team Red. Intel is talking a big game when it comes to taking back leadership in chip manufacturing, according to a new report which cites one of the company’s Vice Presidents. That would be Ann Kelleher,...
Microsoft may be building its own super app
Microsoft is reportedly considering the introduction of a new super app that will look to disrupt Apple and Google’s dominance over mobile search. As reported by The Information, the company is looking into launching an app that would combine “shopping, messaging, web search, news feeds, and other services in a one-stop smartphone app.” Executives at the company are mulling such a move in order to “wanted the app to “boost the company’s multibillion-dollar advertising business and Bing search, as well as draw more users to Teams messaging and other mobile services.”
Loads of Philips TVs are getting a free upgrade to Android TV 11
2019 and 2020 models will get the update, which brings expanded ALLM, better Bluetooth controller compatibility and more
Colorful RTX 4070 Ti listing confirms GPU is a rebranded RTX 4080 12GB
What just happened? Colorful has confirmed the news we were expecting: The "unlaunched" RTX 4080 12GB is now the RTX 4070 Ti. The AIB partner posted a product listing for the next Lovelace entry that shows most of the specs, and they match the controversial card that Nvidia decided was confusingly named.
Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update given Nvidia DLSS 3 frame-gen upgrade
Would sir care for a few more frames?
AMD's RX 7900 XT/X reference cards reportedly not shipping to China because the packaging says 'Made in Taiwan'
There are rumours of supply shortages and driver issues, but those are apparently not the reason for AMD's own cards not making it to China.
Comments / 0