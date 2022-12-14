Read full article on original website
WebMD
COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'
Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
More deaths among vaccinated Americans not a reason to avoid vaccines, experts say
A recent Washington Post headline about vaccinated Americans comprising the majority of COVID-19 deaths has been shared widely on social media to suggest that getting vaccinated is worthless. “Vaccinated people now make up a majority of covid deaths,” read the headline of the Nov. 23 article. It has since been...
Vaccinated Americans a majority of COVID deaths for first time in August: analysis
The waning efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and increasingly contagious strains of the virus are taking a toll even among those who got their primary vaccine doses.
WLTX.com
No, vaccinated people are not more likely to die from COVID-19 than unvaccinated people
COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2021 after heart disease and cancer, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in April. Recently, some people online have questioned the COVID-19 vaccine’s ability to prevent virus-related deaths. Citing an article published in the Washington Post on Nov. 23, many people have claimed that vaccinated people are now more likely to die from the virus than those who are unvaccinated, contradicting longstanding public health guidance.
Two years after Covid vaccines rolled out, researchers are calling for newer, better options
Two years after the first Covid shots went into arms, a growing chorus of researchers is calling for a new generation of vaccines that provide broader and more long-term protection against the disease. The U.S. is currently recording around 430 Covid deaths per day, on average, according to NBC News’...
Around 85% of recent Covid deaths were among people over 65. Why have so few gotten boosted?
Around 85% of Covid deaths in the last four weeks were among people ages 65 and up, according to an NBC News analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But just 31% of that group has gotten updated booster shots. That's the highest rate of any...
The Cannibalistic Practice of Consuming the Brains of the Dead by the Fore People Led to the Devastating Kuru Disease
The Fore people of Papua New Guinea used to practice a funeral ritual that involved the consumption of the brains of their recently departed loved ones. Even though this long-standing tradition was considered an expression of respect for their dead, it led to an epidemic of a brain disease named "kuru" that decimated 2% of the population each year.
Nation's sole manufacturer of Amoxicillin brand products warns US at 'substantial risk'
FOX Business Lydia Hu reports on the United States antibiotic shortage that is inhibiting Americans' ability to get the pharmaceutical goods they need.
Medical staff in China's hospitals say COVID-19 ripping through their ranks
HONG KONG, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A growing number of China's doctors and nurses are catching COVID-19 and some have been asked to keep working, as people showing mostly moderate symptoms throng hospitals and clinics, according to medical staff and dozens of posts on social media.
MedicalXpress
Health officials warn against eating raw oysters distributed to 13 states
Health officials are advising people to not eat or serve some oysters that were distributed in 13 states across the country. The Food and Drug Administration said this week it is advising consumers not to eat, and restaurants and other retailers not to sell, Dai One Food Co. frozen half shell oysters that have a harvest date of Feb. 6, 2022. The South Korean firm has recalled oyster products from "the same harvest area," according to the FDA.
DeSantis targets Covid vaccine manufacturers and CDC in latest anti-vaccine moves
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday asked his state's Supreme Court to green-light an investigation of "any and all wrongdoing in Florida with respect to Covid-19 vaccines," his latest move to cast doubt on the vaccines' effectiveness and amplify fears about side effects.
Nasal vaccines promise to stop the COVID-19 virus before it gets to the lungs – an immunologist explains how they work
An effective nasal vaccine could stop the virus that causes COVID-19 right at its point of entry. But devising one that works has been a challenge for researchers.
MedicalXpress
National study confirms breakthrough COVID cases are less severe than COVID in unvaccinated adults
Individuals who, despite having been vaccinated against COVID-19, develop the disease and are hospitalized are less likely to go to an intensive care unit (ICU), more likely to have a shorter hospital stay, and less likely to die in the hospital than individuals hospitalized for COVID who were never vaccinated, according to a national study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's VISION Network.
Covid-19 vaccines have saved more than 3 million lives in US, study says, but the fight isn't over
The Covid-19 vaccines have kept more than 18.5 million people in the US out of the hospital and saved more than 3.2 million lives, a new study says -- and that estimate is most likely a conservative one, the researchers say.
natureworldnews.com
Monkeys Vaccinated With Experimental COVID Vaccine Shows Promising Results Againt Lung Diseases
A new follow-up study discovered that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that boosts immune responses, continue to protect rhesus macaques against lung disease one year after they were vaccinated as infants. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection. In 2021, a...
WebMD
Fauci Says Americans Have COVID ‘Mandate Fatigue’
Dec. 12, 2022 – Nearly 3 years into the pandemic, many Americans have "mandate fatigue," says the nation's top infectious disease expert. In an interview with a local Fox television affiliate in New York City on Friday, Anthony Fauci, MD, said “people want to be done with COVID” and they “don't like to be told what to do.”
WHO chief hopes COVID will no longer be emergency next year
GENEVA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday he is "hopeful" that the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be considered a global emergency some time next year.
MedicalXpress
Report: Misinformation, vaccine concerns contribute to low COVID-19 vaccination rate among children
A new report from Indiana University sociologist Jessica Calarco and Ph.D. candidate Elizabeth Anderson sheds light on why the rate of COVID-19 vaccination among U.S. children is far lower than the rate of vaccination among adults. "Parents' Perspectives on Children and COVID-19," published in IUScholarWorks, analyzes data from the 2022...
A trifecta of respiratory viruses -- Covid, RSV and flu -- is taxing hospitals across the nation
Across the country, overflow health care workers are struggling to catch their breath as hospitals fill with sick patients battling a trifecta of respiratory illnesses -- Covid-19, RSV and the flu.
Vaccine fatigue is leaving the US vulnerable to flu
The flu season ramped up early in the United States this year, but vaccination rates are far from keeping pace.
