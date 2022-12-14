ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WebMD

COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'

Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
VERMONT STATE
WLTX.com

No, vaccinated people are not more likely to die from COVID-19 than unvaccinated people

COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2021 after heart disease and cancer, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in April. Recently, some people online have questioned the COVID-19 vaccine’s ability to prevent virus-related deaths. Citing an article published in the Washington Post on Nov. 23, many people have claimed that vaccinated people are now more likely to die from the virus than those who are unvaccinated, contradicting longstanding public health guidance.
Yana Bostongirl

The Cannibalistic Practice of Consuming the Brains of the Dead by the Fore People Led to the Devastating Kuru Disease

The Fore people of Papua New Guinea used to practice a funeral ritual that involved the consumption of the brains of their recently departed loved ones. Even though this long-standing tradition was considered an expression of respect for their dead, it led to an epidemic of a brain disease named "kuru" that decimated 2% of the population each year.
MedicalXpress

Health officials warn against eating raw oysters distributed to 13 states

Health officials are advising people to not eat or serve some oysters that were distributed in 13 states across the country. The Food and Drug Administration said this week it is advising consumers not to eat, and restaurants and other retailers not to sell, Dai One Food Co. frozen half shell oysters that have a harvest date of Feb. 6, 2022. The South Korean firm has recalled oyster products from "the same harvest area," according to the FDA.
GEORGIA STATE
MedicalXpress

National study confirms breakthrough COVID cases are less severe than COVID in unvaccinated adults

Individuals who, despite having been vaccinated against COVID-19, develop the disease and are hospitalized are less likely to go to an intensive care unit (ICU), more likely to have a shorter hospital stay, and less likely to die in the hospital than individuals hospitalized for COVID who were never vaccinated, according to a national study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's VISION Network.
natureworldnews.com

Monkeys Vaccinated With Experimental COVID Vaccine Shows Promising Results Againt Lung Diseases

A new follow-up study discovered that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that boosts immune responses, continue to protect rhesus macaques against lung disease one year after they were vaccinated as infants. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection. In 2021, a...
WebMD

Fauci Says Americans Have COVID ‘Mandate Fatigue’

Dec. 12, 2022 – Nearly 3 years into the pandemic, many Americans have "mandate fatigue," says the nation's top infectious disease expert. In an interview with a local Fox television affiliate in New York City on Friday, Anthony Fauci, MD, said “people want to be done with COVID” and they “don't like to be told what to do.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy