ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Liver King shuts down Joe Rogan's claims that The Rock is on steroids

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

The fitness influencer 'Liver King' has spoken out about Joe Rogan's accusations that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson takes steroids.

Earlier this month, the Liver King (whose real name is Brian Johnson) issued an apology after an email leak stated he spends $10,000 a month on performing-enhancing drugs – a far cry from the carnivorous diet he promotes online.

Podcast host Rogan has since responded to the apology video, saying he "wasn't surprised at all."

He said: "It completely makes sense but that’s exactly what I expected. There’s no way you can look like that, in your 40s, that jacked, I mean he’s preposterously jacked."

Rogan then launched into American actor and former professional wrestler The Rock, insisting he "should come clean right now."

He accused The Rock of "lying", adding: "He should make a video in response to the Liver King video like, ‘I need to talk to you because The Rock’s been lying.’ There’s not a f*cking chance in hell he’s clean, not a chance in hell as big as The Rock is at 50.

"The point is you can’t even get there with HRT (hormone replacement therapy). That’s not HRT. He is so massive and he’s so different than he was when he was 30."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

EXCLUSIVE: Liver King On Steroids, Joe Rogan, and Billionaire Status www.youtube.com


On a recent episode of YouTuber Anthony Pompliano's show, the Liver King was asked for his take on Rogan's candid claims.

He said: "I'm not picking any fights with anybody. I don't think he [Rogan] should have picked that fight either!"

An alleged feud between The Rock and Rogan was explained after the influencer claimed he had no idea.

"You don't want to pick a fight with The Rock, literally and figuratively, this is not the guy," he said. "So I'll just say I think what The Rock has done has been absolutely incredible.

"First of all, I don't think he's on steroids. Is he taking any hormone replacement therapy, I don't know."

Earlier this year, it was said The Rock had distanced himself from then-friend Rogan after clips of the host using racist language circulated online.

Indy100 reached out to The Rock's rep for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Elton John says he's leaving Twitter over misinformation – and Elon Musk responded

Award-winning artist Elton John announced he is quitting Twitter over policy changes and "unchecked" misinformation on the platform.  In a tweet posted Friday, Elton John said, "All my life I've tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world. I've decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked."Billionaire and Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to the tweet. "I love your music. Hope you come back," Musk said, "Is there any misinformation in particular that you're concerned about?"After Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter was completed in late October, a number of celebrities, including producer Shonda Rhimes and singer Toni Braxton, vowed to leave the social media platform. Many said they feared changes to Twitter will allow hate speech and inappropriate content to spread on the platform, and researchers tracked an "immediate" spike in "vulgar and hostile" rhetoric.
The Independent

Kanye West calls Twitter chief Elon Musk a ‘half-Chinese’ clone engineered ‘like Obama’

Kanye West resurfaced on Instagram, saying that Elon Musk could be a “half-Chinese”, genetically engineered clone after the rapper was suspended from Twitter for antisemitic posts.Mr West, who has formally changed his name to Ye, said in an Instagram post: “Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese?”“Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African supermodel and we have an Elon,” Mr West said.The rapper compared Mr Musk to Barack Obama, referring to the bizarre conspiracy theory that the former US president was...
Indy100

People think this Elon Musk tweet is a cryptic nod to QAnon

A cryptic tweet from Elon Musk is being put under a microscope after some suggested it was a nod to QAnon. On Monday night, Musk, 51, took to the platform to implore others to "follow 🐰" just after releasing new information related to the Twitter Files.Many interpreted the emoji usage as Musk's coy way of saying "follow the white rabbit" - a phrase used in Alice in Wonderland and The Matrix. It refers to a person following clues that lead them down a "rabbit hole" of realizations. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHowever, the phrase also has some...
Indy100

Elon Musk shares clip of ‘crazy stalker’ who followed his son

Elon Musk has claimed his young son was followed in the car he was travelling in and posted a clip of the "crazy stalker."Taking to Twitter, Musk explained how he believes the man thought it was him in the car but it was actually his two-year-old X Æ A-Xii or "X" inside, that he shares with musician Grimes.The 51-year-old said the man "blocked the car from moving" and even "climbed onto the hood."Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car...
Indy100

Ellen DeGeneres pays heartbreaking tribute to DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are...
Indy100

Why is Henry Cavill not starring in the next Superman film?

Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in the next superhero film due to a change in direction - much to the disappointment of DC fans.The news comes two months after the 39-year-old had announced he would be returning to the iconic role he's played since his first appearance in 2013's Man of Steel.In an Instagram post on Wednesday (December 14), Cavill confirmed to his 23m followers: "I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman."Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"After...
Indy100

Why are people calling Elon Musk a 'Space Karen'?

If you've logged onto Twitter in the last six months, you've probably seen the phrase "Space Karen" trending.Every now and then the phrase will trend, especially when Elon Musk does something people do not like- which seems to happen often. "Space Karen" is the insulting nickname people use to refer to Musk, 51. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWhen Musk gave remaining Twitter employees an ultimatum to work harder or leave, activists projected the name "Space Karen" onto Twitter HQ.Now, people are using it against Musk after he suspended several journalists' accounts who had been covering him from...
Indy100

Indy100

191K+
Followers
18K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy