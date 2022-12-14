Liver King shuts down Joe Rogan's claims that The Rock is on steroids

The fitness influencer 'Liver King' has spoken out about Joe Rogan's accusations that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson takes steroids.

Earlier this month, the Liver King (whose real name is Brian Johnson) issued an apology after an email leak stated he spends $10,000 a month on performing-enhancing drugs – a far cry from the carnivorous diet he promotes online.

Podcast host Rogan has since responded to the apology video, saying he "wasn't surprised at all."

He said: "It completely makes sense but that’s exactly what I expected. There’s no way you can look like that, in your 40s, that jacked, I mean he’s preposterously jacked."



Rogan then launched into American actor and former professional wrestler The Rock, insisting he "should come clean right now."

He accused The Rock of "lying", adding: "He should make a video in response to the Liver King video like, ‘I need to talk to you because The Rock’s been lying.’ There’s not a f*cking chance in hell he’s clean, not a chance in hell as big as The Rock is at 50.



"The point is you can’t even get there with HRT (hormone replacement therapy). That’s not HRT. He is so massive and he’s so different than he was when he was 30."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

EXCLUSIVE: Liver King On Steroids, Joe Rogan, and Billionaire Status www.youtube.com





On a recent episode of YouTuber Anthony Pompliano's show, the Liver King was asked for his take on Rogan's candid claims.

He said: "I'm not picking any fights with anybody. I don't think he [Rogan] should have picked that fight either!"

An alleged feud between The Rock and Rogan was explained after the influencer claimed he had no idea.

"You don't want to pick a fight with The Rock, literally and figuratively, this is not the guy," he said. "So I'll just say I think what The Rock has done has been absolutely incredible.

"First of all, I don't think he's on steroids. Is he taking any hormone replacement therapy, I don't know."

Earlier this year, it was said The Rock had distanced himself from then-friend Rogan after clips of the host using racist language circulated online.

Indy100 reached out to The Rock's rep for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.