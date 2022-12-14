Read full article on original website
WSLS
Two Franklin County organizations working to support seniors, pets during holiday season
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Leaders from two Franklin County organizations are reaching out to help local seniors and pets, who they believe are sometimes forgotten during the holiday season. Dr. Iguaran, owner of the Red Oak Manor, is working with the Franklin County Humane Society to collect food for...
WSET
Lynchburg Fire Stations participate in holiday decorations contest; how to cast your vote
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department is getting into the holiday spirit, and they want you to join in on the fun. Some of the fire stations are participating in a holiday decorating contest, and you can vote for your favorite display. Fire stations 4, 6, 7...
WSET
Tyson Foods to donate more than 40,000 pounds of chicken to the Danville community
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Tyson Foods wants to help those in the Danville community this holiday season. On Saturday, they will be giving out more than 40,000 pounds of frozen chicken to the community at a donation event at Danville Community College. "Tyson Foods is proud to support families...
WDBJ7.com
God’s Final Call and Warning holds Christmas giveaway for hundreds in need
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local ministry is helping those in need ahead of the holidays. God’s Final Call and Warning held a Christmas giveaway in Danville Wednesday. They had around $130,000 worth of food, drinks, appliances, toys and new clothes to hand out to the community. The giveaway...
WSET
E.C. Glass Principal search begins; how you can help weigh in
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After E.C. Glass's principal announced her decision to retire, Lynchburg City Schools says the search for a new principal has begun. LCS says it recognizes the critical role that school principals play in the community and believe it is important to engage with the community as it looks for its next leader.
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
chathamstartribune.com
Annual Prunty turkey giveaway Saturday
It’s the giving season and Coach Robert Prunty is returning to his hometown of Chatham to do just that — give away more than 250 turkeys and hams on Saturday. “We’re trying to take a little load off of people during the holidays,” said Prunty, who along with his family and Ben and Betty Davenport, have been giving away the biggest menu item most folks have on their Christmas dinner tables for the past seven years.
WSLS
Lynchburg Police Department welcomes 11 new officers
LYNCHBURG, Va. – While police departments continue to struggle with staffing shortages, Lynchburg PD hopes their newest officers can fill some of their gaps. One woman and 10 men took their oath to protect the Lynchburg community on Thursday. Below is a list of all 11 officers sworn in:
WSET
'In Memory of Mr. Martin:' Roanoke Memorial plaque remembers well-known employee
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — At Carilion Roanoke Memorial, you may notice a new addition on the wall when entering the front doors of the hospital. That addition brings back memories of longtime employee Douglas Martin. "Even if you didn't catch his name, you could remember his smile. It was...
cardinalnews.org
Gainsboro library in Roanoke, Ferrum community get historical markers
The Virginia Department of Historic Resources has announced it will add seven new historical markers around the state, including ones in Roanoke and Franklin County. The Roanoke marker is for the Gainsboro Branch Library, the first library for Black Virginians west of Richmond. During the 1940s, the Gainsboro librarian secretly kept books and other materials that city officials attempted to censor. That marker was sponsored by former Mayor Nelson Harris, who has been instrumental in getting other markers in the Roanoke Valley approved, mostly recently the one to Olympic gold medalist Norvel Lee in Botetourt County. See background story: “Nelson Harris is Roanoke’s historical marker champion.”
WSET
Jamerson Family YMCA to reopen following early morning fire: Lynchburg DES
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Jamerson Family YMCA had a delayed opening on Wednesday following an early morning fire, according to Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services. The department asked people early this morning to avoid the area of 801 Wyndhurst Drive, the location of the YMCA, due to a...
WSET
I-81 rest area in Troutville open ahead of holiday travel
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A rest area on Interstate 81 is now open ahead of holiday travel. As of Friday, the Troutville Rest Area on southbound I-81 near mile marker 158 in Botetourt County has reopened. The rest area had been closed since May for work on a $4.9 million project to extend the ramps at the facility.
Augusta Free Press
Plastic bag tax goes into effect on Jan. 1 in Albemarle, Charlottesville
Shoppers in Albemarle County and Charlottesville will have to pay for disposable plastic bags beginning Jan. 1 in an effort to encourage the use of reusable bags. A five-cent tax will be charged to shoppers for each plastic bag used at checkout at grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies. The...
WDBJ7.com
Here are essentials to keep in the car this winter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Staying safe on the roads means preparing for those worst-case scenarios. That’s why Emergency Managers like Botetourt County’s Daniel Murray suggest packing an emergency kit. Simple things like a first aide kit, blankets, extra shoes and snacks can keep you warm and prepared in...
wfxrtv.com
Rumors of a White Christmas: What are the chances?
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Take a drive around your neighborhood and you will see all the lovely holiday lights and scores of decorative inflatables that speckle the lawns. It is the Christmas season, for sure. At this time of year, the WFXR Pinpoint Weather Team has to answer this...
chathamstartribune.com
Christmas comes to Gretna
Residents, friends and visitors lined Main Street Sunday to welcome the season to downtown Gretna. The event included marching bands from Pittsylvania County schools, as well as floats, antique cars and, of course, Santa Claus. Town officials believe it is one of the longest parades that has been held in...
WSET
City of Lynchburg, Campbell County, and LYH Regional team up for exciting new project
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg, Campbell County, and the Lynchburg Regional Airport are teaming up for an exciting new industrial and aeronautical project. They're calling it the Aiport Commerce Park. A project that has been in discussion for nearly two decades just received a grant...
Augusta Free Press
From the past, into the future: The Buckhorn Inn provides farm-to-table dining
Jack and Brenda Kearney of Harrisonburg purchased the Buckhorn Inn in July 2021. Soon after, Brandon and Danielle McCowan came on as business partners in the Churchville bed and breakfast. Established in 1811 as a tavern and stagecoach stop, the inn was also a gambling and dance hall. “So, if...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Meet Milo, available for adoption at Roanoke Valley SPCA
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight the adoptable pets filling up animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Dec. 13th, Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA brought sweet and spunky Milo onto “Good Day Virginia.”. Rickmond says...
WSLS
Central Virginia Training Center in Amherst County now debt free
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. – The Central Virginia Training Center property in Madison Heights is now debt free. The facility opened in 1910 to serve people with mental disabilities and relocated its last patients in 2020, as we reported. Virginia State Senator Steve Newman has been pushing for the debt...
