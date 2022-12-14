ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

E.C. Glass Principal search begins; how you can help weigh in

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After E.C. Glass's principal announced her decision to retire, Lynchburg City Schools says the search for a new principal has begun. LCS says it recognizes the critical role that school principals play in the community and believe it is important to engage with the community as it looks for its next leader.
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Annual Prunty turkey giveaway Saturday

It’s the giving season and Coach Robert Prunty is returning to his hometown of Chatham to do just that — give away more than 250 turkeys and hams on Saturday. “We’re trying to take a little load off of people during the holidays,” said Prunty, who along with his family and Ben and Betty Davenport, have been giving away the biggest menu item most folks have on their Christmas dinner tables for the past seven years.
CHATHAM, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg Police Department welcomes 11 new officers

LYNCHBURG, Va. – While police departments continue to struggle with staffing shortages, Lynchburg PD hopes their newest officers can fill some of their gaps. One woman and 10 men took their oath to protect the Lynchburg community on Thursday. Below is a list of all 11 officers sworn in:
LYNCHBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Gainsboro library in Roanoke, Ferrum community get historical markers

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources has announced it will add seven new historical markers around the state, including ones in Roanoke and Franklin County. The Roanoke marker is for the Gainsboro Branch Library, the first library for Black Virginians west of Richmond. During the 1940s, the Gainsboro librarian secretly kept books and other materials that city officials attempted to censor. That marker was sponsored by former Mayor Nelson Harris, who has been instrumental in getting other markers in the Roanoke Valley approved, mostly recently the one to Olympic gold medalist Norvel Lee in Botetourt County. See background story: “Nelson Harris is Roanoke’s historical marker champion.”
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

I-81 rest area in Troutville open ahead of holiday travel

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A rest area on Interstate 81 is now open ahead of holiday travel. As of Friday, the Troutville Rest Area on southbound I-81 near mile marker 158 in Botetourt County has reopened. The rest area had been closed since May for work on a $4.9 million project to extend the ramps at the facility.
TROUTVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here are essentials to keep in the car this winter

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Staying safe on the roads means preparing for those worst-case scenarios. That’s why Emergency Managers like Botetourt County’s Daniel Murray suggest packing an emergency kit. Simple things like a first aide kit, blankets, extra shoes and snacks can keep you warm and prepared in...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Rumors of a White Christmas: What are the chances?

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Take a drive around your neighborhood and you will see all the lovely holiday lights and scores of decorative inflatables that speckle the lawns. It is the Christmas season, for sure. At this time of year, the WFXR Pinpoint Weather Team has to answer this...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Christmas comes to Gretna

Residents, friends and visitors lined Main Street Sunday to welcome the season to downtown Gretna. The event included marching bands from Pittsylvania County schools, as well as floats, antique cars and, of course, Santa Claus. Town officials believe it is one of the longest parades that has been held in...
GRETNA, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Meet Milo, available for adoption at Roanoke Valley SPCA

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight the adoptable pets filling up animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Dec. 13th, Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA brought sweet and spunky Milo onto “Good Day Virginia.”. Rickmond says...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Central Virginia Training Center in Amherst County now debt free

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. – The Central Virginia Training Center property in Madison Heights is now debt free. The facility opened in 1910 to serve people with mental disabilities and relocated its last patients in 2020, as we reported. Virginia State Senator Steve Newman has been pushing for the debt...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA

