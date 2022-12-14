Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Give the Gift of Experience this Holiday Season with Penn and Beach
If you're looking for inspiration or even some fresh ideas for holiday gifts, we've got you covered with some pretty sweet *experiences* around Central Ohio!. The Experience Columbus Holiday Gift guide includes experience gift ideas like Penn & Beach Candle Co in Grandview. For more information, go to ExperienceColumbus.com/holidays.
The Experience Columbus 2022 Columbus Gift Guide has lots of great options
With the cooking, cleaning, decorating, and, of course, shopping – there's a lot to do to prepare for the holiday season. One Columbus group is making it a little easier. Experience Columbus, the capital city’s destination marketing organization, is taking the stress out of what to buy. Chief...
Meet Santa's reindeer friends Sugar Plum and Abby at the Columbus Zoo
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — There's only a few more weeks remaining to check out Wildlights at The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and while you're there guests can meet Santa's helpers Sugar Plum and Abby the Reindeer!. Visit Wildlights now through Sunday, January 1, 2023. The Columsus Zoo will be...
Check out the 2022 Columbus Gift Guide from Experience Columbus
There’s no place like home for the holidays, and Columbus is home to tons of amazing small businesses!. Experience Columbus, in partnership with COSI, is narrowing down some of the best of the best with its Gift Guide. Leah Berger, PR Manager at Experience Columbus, joins us now to...
Family friendly comedy show at the Columbus Funny Bone this weekend with Greg Warren
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Giving people a reason to take a break and enjoy a few jokes over the holidays! Comedian Greg Warren joins Good Day Columbus to talk about the upcoming holidays and what you can expect during his weekend set at the Columbus Funny Bone!. Warren will...
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Betsy and Asoka from Colony Cats and Dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Betsy and Asoka from Colony Cats and Dogs! These fur babies are looking for their fur-ever homes. This sweet mixed breed is under 5 months old. She was brought to Colony Cats and Dogs from a high-kill shelter in West Virginia where her days were numbered.
Suspects accused of stealing Nintendo Switch from Grove City Best Buy identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — UPDATE: Police say the suspects have been identified. Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing from a Best Buy in Grove City. The Grove City Division of Police said a man and woman entered a Best Buy on December 8 and stole a Nintendo Switch valued at $349.99.
Dodge Recreation Center hosts annual toy giveaway
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Holiday joy was spread Wednesday at the Dodge Recreation Center for its toy giveaway. The line was out the door as kids up to 15 years old got their gift from Santa. There was a wide range of toys to pick from with gifts ranging...
Hot Chicken Takeover opens Grandview location on Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hot Chicken Takeover is opening its newest location in Grandview on Friday. Customers can find the newest Central Ohio location at 1417 West 5th Avenue. The Columbus-founded fast-casual eatery replaced Sweet Carrot, which closed its doors in the fall of 2021. Last month, Hot Chicken...
Pro esports stadium coming to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus will soon be home to a large-scale esports stadium. Glytch plans to announce the exact location when it breaks ground on the project in the Spring of 2023. Columbus joins Los Angeles in the company’s plan to build 32 esports stadiums across the U.S....
Columbus organization partners with DoorDash to deliver free hygiene products
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus organization joined forces with a popular food delivery service to ensure families have the essentials. The organization, God's Hygiene, is founded by a woman who knows what it's like to not have basic hygiene products when growing up. "I did not have pen...
Inside look: Columbus expanding 311 team to handle growing city, more calls
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The team can be described as the ignition of the City of Columbus machine to get things done across the city. "A resident doesn't have to figure out when they have an issue or concern, 'Which department do I contact? Which number do I call?' 311 is that magic number," 311 Service Manager Carmen Duckens said.
Sample hundreds of craft beers from local breweries at the Winter Beerfest in Columbus
The Columbus Winter Beerfest is set to take over the Greater Columbus Convention Center January 21, 2023. The annual event that proudly strives to be the premier experience for craft beer enthusiasts in downtown Columbus is returning to the Greater Columbus Convention Center, but instead of two nights, this year’s fest will include one afternoon session and one evening session, both on Saturday!
Phantom Fireworks assure safety a top priority ahead of Grove City opening doors
Grove City, OHIO (WSYX) — Residents in Grove City continue to have growing concerns after another fireworks fire erupted in Florida earlier this month. Some neighbors are fearful of a similar situation happening in their area as Phantom Fireworks is set to open along Buckeye Place in 2023. "It's...
Toys for Tots distribution day set to give out thousands of toys
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Every kid in Central Ohio isn't guaranteed a toy during the holiday, but Toys or Tots hope to change that with their distribution day that kicks off Saturday. The Marion-Franklin Community Center welcomes the community to try and help make this Christmas a bit brighter...
Born in Columbus, the Harmony Project goes national
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WSYX) — He’s the Pied Piper of Columbus, and for over a decade now David Brown has been calling folks from all walks of life to come together and sing in unity. His various Harmony Projects include a service choir of over 500 people, and a...
Columbus Weather: Wet weather hangs around; cold temps move in
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nice to see some sunshine this afternoon, even in between a few showers. Snow flurries are likely tonight through Saturday. And we’re expecting a dry, chilly start to next week. Live Radar | Maps | View, Share Weather Photos. We are losing less than...
Columbus Weather: Chilly weekend ahead with possible snow flurries
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Watch for a few flurries tonight and Saturday. The wind will have a bite to it. We’ll see some sunshine for the beginning of next work week. And we’re monitoring the potential for snow and frigid air late next week. FRIDAY NIGHT: mostly...
Friends remember expectant father who was gunned down trying to stop robbery in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is trying to identify a gunman who opened fire and killed a Columbus man outside a Hilltop gas station during an apparent robbery. "It really hit my heart," Madison Saladino said as she talked about her former co-worker and friend...
Adam Sandler to perform at Nationwide Arena in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Comedian Adam Sandler announced he is bringing his tour to Columbus next year. He will perform live at Nationwide Arena on February 7, 2023. Columbus is one of the 11 cities Sandler will be performing in, including Cincinnati on Feb. 6. The show is advertised...
