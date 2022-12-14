ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Daily Beast

Ivanka Trump Tried to Dodge Her Court-Appointed Financial Monitor

Ivanka Trump tried and failed last week to slink out of having a court-appointed monitor watch her financial moves, as New York prosecutors worry the Trump Organization and its executives may quietly try to relocate assets in anticipation of law enforcement action, according to a source familiar with those deliberations.
FLORIDA STATE
shefinds

Trump Org. Exec Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Donald Trump In Court: He 'Authorized' Rent In Tax Fraud Scheme

Donald Trump may have just announced that he officially intends to run for the 2024 presidency, but that’s not the only news that has broken about him. It’s just been revealed that major untaxed perks were “authorized” by the former president, according to his former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty of tax fraud in August and agreed to testify as part of a plea deal with the Manhattan district attorney’s office.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Adam Schiff: ‘The facts support’ a possible Trump criminal charge

The Jan. 6 committee has had plenty of decisions to make over the course of its investigation, but among the thornier questions is whether to make criminal referrals to the Justice Department as part of its probe. To that end, a subcommittee of lawyers on the panel specifically studied the issue and settled on a recommendation.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ivanka Trump Freed From Court Oversight of Family Company

Ivanka Trump, who keeps distancing herself from her father’s shameful legacy, has successfully sidestepped the watchful gaze of a retired federal judge who was tasked with babysitting the Trump Organization to ensure it stops lying to banks and insurers. Late last week, the New York attorney general and a...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Trump's worst day yet? Herschel loses and his company's guilty of tax fraud

On Tuesday night, Donald Trump added one last name to his 2022 loss column and it's one that's close to his heart. Former football hero Herschel Walker has been a Trump ally since long before he entered politics, so the ex-president has to take it personally that his handpicked candidate decisively lost his bid for the Georgia U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Raphael Warnock. But then, this is just the latest in a long list of Trump-endorsed losers in statewide races this cycle. Whatever he may claim, his record in such races is 2-14.
GEORGIA STATE

