Independent contractors will be required to document online income that exceeds $600 in a single transaction starting next year, the IRS said Tuesday. New rules from the IRS that will go into effect in 2023 will require income earned through online portals like Uber, Etsy, DoorDash, and Airbnb that exceed $600 in one transaction to be reported to the government on a 1099 form for tax purposes. Next year's changes mark a stark contrast from previous years, as independent contractors who completed more than 200 transactions through online portals or made more than $20,000 in a year through online platforms were required to report the money on the 1099 tax form.

2 DAYS AGO