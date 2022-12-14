ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb fulfills North Texas man’s “Make-A-Wish” wish, helps raise $10,000

By Tyler Manning
 2 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb helped fulfill a man’s dream and helped out a good cause this past month.

On Nov. 29, Lamb made his way to Great Wolf Lodge in Dallas to help raise money for “Make-A-Wish” during a “Giving Tuesday” event. The event was a Slide-A-Thon event. For every ride down the Coyote Cannon at Great Wolf Lodge, the Lodge donated $10 to “Make-A-Wish”. Lamb donated $5,000 to “Make-A-Wish” to kickstart the event.

He also helped fulfill a North Texas man’s “Make-A-Wish” wish.

Alex Juarez has a unique condition and cystic fibrosis, and he was granted a “Make-A-Wish” wish.

“I am very excited and I am thankful to everybody for putting this together. I am very blessed. If you have cystic fibrosis, keep fighting, keep waking up, keep doing those treatments, and keep taking those treatments. You’re going to get through it because you are not alone,” Alex said.

When asked what he wanted his big wish to be, he said he wanted to meet the Dallas Cowboys.

“[Helping out] makes me feel great, man. I’m grateful for the opportunity. It makes me feel like I’m being actually impactful, and I’m being something besides just a football player,” CeeDee said. “I’m glad I got the time to actually meet Alex’s family. That was huge.”

CeeDee helped raised $10,000 for “Make-A-Wish”.

