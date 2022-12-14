Read full article on original website
news9.com
LIV Golf Announces Spring Championship At Oklahoma Venue
Championship golf is coming back to Green Country in 2023. LIV Golf announced three new locations Wednesday morning for the 2023 slate that includes Broken Arrow's Cedar Ridge Country Club. This comes one year after the Southern Hills Country Club hosted the 2022 PGA Championship last May. Governor Kevin Stitt...
Oklahoma Adds In-State Play Maker in 2023 Class
The Sooners added a talented play maker from Bixby to their 2023 class on Friday.
Tulsa golfers react to announcement LIV Golf coming to Cedar Ridge Country Club
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — LIV Golf is coming to Broken Arrow’s Cedar Ridge Country Club. The controversial golf tour announced three new championship venues that will host tournaments as part of the 2023 LIV Golf League schedule. One of those tournaments will be held right here in Oklahoma.
okcfox.com
Saudi-backed golf tournament coming to Broken Arrow
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The controversial LIV Golf invitational series is coming to Broken Arrow in May. Forty-eight of the world’s top golfers will compete at the Cedar Ridge Country Club in a tournament announced Wednesday. City officials were abuzz regarding the economic opportunity the event will bring. They said there’s a lot of tourism money on the table.
kosu.org
Headlines: Gaming compacts, Stitt’s inaugural plans & Broken Arrow golfing
Lawmakers look to curtail the governor’s authority on gaming compacts. (KOSU) Stitt returns from economic development trip to Qatar. (Tulsa World) Governor unveils inaugural festivities. (Tulsa World) OKC Mexican Consulate planned for next year. (NewsOK) An Oklahoma Congressman could be key to crypto regulation. (Tulsa World) Judge hands down...
visitusaparks.com
Discover Endless Arts and Culture in Oklahoma
Discover the heart and soul of Oklahoma with these seven ideas. Perfect for the first-time visitor or locals alike, these suggestions will round out any weekend trip and give you ideas for your next visit. For many, the words “art and culture” in Oklahoma bring to mind the timeless melodies...
This Oklahoma Town is the Pipeline Crossroads of the World
Aside from its origin in Indian Territory and the seven different land runs, oil has been at the heart of Oklahoma's short and storied history. The once richest tribe of people in the world found their fortune in the ground. Oklahoma's most notorious serial killer committed his crimes for oil. The majority of Oklahoma's elite billionaires now owe their wealth to the state's oil industry.
okcfox.com
Broken Arrow golfer receives state's first high school 'Name, Image, Likeness' deal
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow's Peyton Coburn is the first high school athlete to receive a name, image, and likeness deal in Oklahoma. The National Scouting Report announced the news Wednesday after it worked to help broker the deal. Coburn is a junior and golfer. "I play a...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa’s chance of a White Christmas
TULSA, Okla. — Green Country can occasionally turn white for Christmas, but the chances for snow cover on any given year for the holiday is pretty low. A White Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. Over the past 70 years, Tulsa has...
Tulsa dance instructor mourns the loss of his friend, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss
TULSA, Okla. — The entertainment world was hit with the shocking and tragic news of dancer and producer Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death Wednesday. A Tulsa-area professional dancer and dance studio owner, Emmanuel “Cross” Hurd was close friends with Boss. He said their friendship started over a decade ago.
okcfox.com
Public memorial for Oklahoma Club Q victim at All Souls Unitarian Church
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Friends and family are remembering a Broken Arrow man killed in the mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub last month. All Souls Unitarian Church is hosting a public memorial Friday for 28-year-old Daniel Aston. During the service, the minister will address hate crimes against...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Thieves steal from 3 Tulsa businesses overnight
TULSA, Okla. — The manager at Big Baby Rolls & Donuts said surveillance video shows two different burglars breaking into the store over the last two nights, each taking a register. One burglar used a rock to shatter one door and one used a shuffleboard puck to shatter the second door.
okcfox.com
Canine flu spreading quickly through Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With a table set up outside the main entrance, and notices posted on the doors, Woodland West isn't messing around when it comes to dog flu. "We recommend across the board, every dog, every dog in Tulsa gets the vaccine," said Dr. Beka Heinz. Angela...
Price hikes issued for ONG customers
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission just issued new price hikes on Oklahoma Natural Gas customers for the third time in 2022.
KTUL
Oliver Middle School, Wolf Creek Elementary closed due to water line break
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Wednesday, Broken Arrow Public Schools announced that Oliver Middle School and Wolf Creek Elementary would have a distant learning day due to a nearby waterline break. BAPS says this affected the operations of both schools and that they would not be able to safely...
Owner Of Tulsa Bookshop Cites Constant Construction As Factor In Decision To Close
Eleanor’s Bookshop, an independent children’s book store at 11th and Lewis, plans to close at the end of the year. The owner cited the struggles of working through the pandemic, ongoing construction around the store, and staffing issues as factors in the decision. Co-Owner Kelsey McAfee is a...
news9.com
Water Line Break Forces 2 Broken Arrow Schools Into Distance Learning
Broken Arrow Public Schools announced that Oliver Middle School and Wolf Creek Elementary students will move to distance learning on Wednesday after a main water line break. BAPS said the city notified them of the break around 7:10 a.m. and shared the news on social media. BAPS said that without...
Parent of missing child found, Owasso police investigating
Owasso police posted on Facebook about a young child being found at the 98 Apartments shortly before 8 p.m.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Arrest made following bank robbery in Bixby
BIXBY, Okla. — One person has been arrested after a bank was robbed in Bixby. It happened Friday morning at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union near 131st and Memorial. A witness called police as the robbery was happening. When officers arrived, witnesses said the suspect had just left. Bixby...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Family finds late father’s stolen watch inside Rogers County pawn shop
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — It’s a Christmas miracle. Brenda Lundquist Cunningham says she was contacted last week by a family friend who had found a special watch that belonged to her father in a Rogers County pawn shop. Cunningham’s father was Mike Lundquist, a defensive end for the...
