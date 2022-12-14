ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

news9.com

LIV Golf Announces Spring Championship At Oklahoma Venue

Championship golf is coming back to Green Country in 2023. LIV Golf announced three new locations Wednesday morning for the 2023 slate that includes Broken Arrow's Cedar Ridge Country Club. This comes one year after the Southern Hills Country Club hosted the 2022 PGA Championship last May. Governor Kevin Stitt...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Saudi-backed golf tournament coming to Broken Arrow

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The controversial LIV Golf invitational series is coming to Broken Arrow in May. Forty-eight of the world's top golfers will compete at the Cedar Ridge Country Club in a tournament announced Wednesday. City officials were abuzz regarding the economic opportunity the event will bring. They said there's a lot of tourism money on the table.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
kosu.org

Headlines: Gaming compacts, Stitt's inaugural plans & Broken Arrow golfing

Lawmakers look to curtail the governor's authority on gaming compacts. (KOSU) Stitt returns from economic development trip to Qatar. (Tulsa World) Governor unveils inaugural festivities. (Tulsa World) OKC Mexican Consulate planned for next year. (NewsOK) An Oklahoma Congressman could be key to crypto regulation. (Tulsa World) Judge hands down...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
visitusaparks.com

Discover Endless Arts and Culture in Oklahoma

Discover the heart and soul of Oklahoma with these seven ideas. Perfect for the first-time visitor or locals alike, these suggestions will round out any weekend trip and give you ideas for your next visit. For many, the words "art and culture" in Oklahoma bring to mind the timeless melodies...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

This Oklahoma Town is the Pipeline Crossroads of the World

Aside from its origin in Indian Territory and the seven different land runs, oil has been at the heart of Oklahoma's short and storied history. The once richest tribe of people in the world found their fortune in the ground. Oklahoma's most notorious serial killer committed his crimes for oil. The majority of Oklahoma's elite billionaires now owe their wealth to the state's oil industry.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa's chance of a White Christmas

TULSA, Okla. — Green Country can occasionally turn white for Christmas, but the chances for snow cover on any given year for the holiday is pretty low. A White Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. Over the past 70 years, Tulsa has...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Public memorial for Oklahoma Club Q victim at All Souls Unitarian Church

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Friends and family are remembering a Broken Arrow man killed in the mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub last month. All Souls Unitarian Church is hosting a public memorial Friday for 28-year-old Daniel Aston. During the service, the minister will address hate crimes against...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thieves steal from 3 Tulsa businesses overnight

TULSA, Okla. — The manager at Big Baby Rolls & Donuts said surveillance video shows two different burglars breaking into the store over the last two nights, each taking a register. One burglar used a rock to shatter one door and one used a shuffleboard puck to shatter the second door.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Canine flu spreading quickly through Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With a table set up outside the main entrance, and notices posted on the doors, Woodland West isn't messing around when it comes to dog flu. "We recommend across the board, every dog, every dog in Tulsa gets the vaccine," said Dr. Beka Heinz. Angela...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Arrest made following bank robbery in Bixby

BIXBY, Okla. — One person has been arrested after a bank was robbed in Bixby. It happened Friday morning at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union near 131st and Memorial. A witness called police as the robbery was happening. When officers arrived, witnesses said the suspect had just left. Bixby...
BIXBY, OK

