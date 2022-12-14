Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Indiana Recount Commission will hold a public meeting on the petition for a recount for House District 62 State Representative
INDIANA – The Indiana Recount Commission will convene a public meeting regarding the petition for a recount for the election for Indiana House District 62 State Representative. The State Recount Commission, chaired by Secretary Sullivan, is responsible for conducting the recount for federal, statewide, and state legislative offices. The...
wbiw.com
Indiana Recount Commission begins Monroe County Manual Recount of the Indiana House District 62nd Race
BLOOMINGTON – The Indiana Recount Commission and State Board of Accounts have begun the manual recount of the Indiana House District 62 race between Democrat Penny Githens and Republican Dave Hall. Chair David G. Henry filed the recount paperwork on the morning of November 28th at the Indiana Election...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police Seeks Recruits for the 84th Recruit Academy
INDIANA – The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for the 84th Recruit Academy. Individuals interested in beginning a rewarding career as an Indiana State Trooper must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com. This website provides a detailed synopsis of the application process and information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police. Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
wbiw.com
IDEM seeks nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management today announced that the agency is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence. This marks the 30th year the awards have been given to celebrate innovative projects with measurable environmental benefits. Watch the Governor’s call for nominations video.
wbiw.com
Local robotic teams receive honors at LEGO® League Challenge
INDIANA – On Saturday, FIRST Indiana Robotics publicly announced the winners of the 2022 FIRST LEGO® League Challenge (FLL) State Championship Awards. The state championship was held on Saturday, December 10th, at the campus of the University. of Indianapolis. 49 teams of fourth through eighth graders from across...
wbiw.com
Young Hoosiers and legislators to rally for Action on Climate Change at Statehouse
INDIANAPOLIS — The statewide youth-led organization Confronts the Climate Crisis will host a climate action rally and press conference on Wednesday, February 1 at 11 a.m. in the Fourth Floor’s North Atrium at the Indiana Statehouse. This event called “Act Now!” and co-hosted by State Representative Carey Hamilton...
wbiw.com
PACE Community Action Agency changing hours of operation
BEDFORD – Beginning January 1st PACE Community Action Agency’s customer service hours of operation will be 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed on Fridays. PACE Community Action is a private not-for-profit corporation committed to community development and providing services to low-income residents in Southwestern...
wbiw.com
Indiana’s November 2022 Employment Report
INDIANA – Indiana’s unemployment rate in November remains at 3.0%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate in November remains at 3.7%. In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate is 63.2% for November, remaining above the national rate of 62.1%. Indiana’s...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces $22B in 2022 in Capital Commitments
INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced the end of a sixth consecutive record-breaking year for economic development in Indiana. In 2022, 218 companies committed to locating or expanding in Indiana, investing more than $22.2 billion in their operations and creating 24,059 new jobs. “Indiana’s economy is firing...
wbiw.com
Washington Police Department to participate in Polar Plunge 2023 to benefit Special Olympics Indiana
WASHINGTON – The Washington Police Department has put a team together for the 2023 Polar Plunge to help raise funds for Indiana Special Olympics. The Indiana Special Olympics is a not-for-profit organization that provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in more than 20 Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, reaching over 15,000 athletes across Indiana.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after confessing to having meth and syringes in his vehicle
BEDFORD – A Williamsville man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a Bedford Police officer located a male near a Jeep Compass parked next to a storage container in the Lowe’s parking lot. The vehicle windows were covered with blankets and a male was shuffling around inside. When...
wbiw.com
ISP Lt. graduates from FBI National Academy
INDIANA – Indiana State Police Lieutenant Brian Bunner is back home in Indiana following his graduation from the 284th session of the Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy in Quantico Virginia on Thursday, December 8th. Lt. Brian Bunner was among a chosen group of law enforcement officers from departments...
