INDIANA – The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for the 84th Recruit Academy. Individuals interested in beginning a rewarding career as an Indiana State Trooper must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com. This website provides a detailed synopsis of the application process and information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police. Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

INDIANA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO