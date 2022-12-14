Read full article on original website
No more snow—but it will get cold
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fog rolled into Anchorage Thursday night, with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect through midnight. Reviewing snowfall amounts: 27 inches for Anchorage in the past 7 days, 41 inches for the month of December, and that gives the city 55 inches of snow for the season so far. This December in Anchorage is currently second place by the slimmest of margins (.06″) for the snowiest December on record.
Successive winter storms blanket Alaska in snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter storms are bringing heavy amounts of snow to Alaska on Wednesday night, with winter storm warnings and advisories ongoing. Snowfall amounts for Anchorage are 7 to 14 inches. Snowfall totals are going to be high in the Copper River Basin, near Valdez and Thompson Pass. The storm system has connections to tropical moisture just north of Hawaii and that is prompting the heavy snow event. Once the storm passes, clearing skies and cooler temperatures will mark the return of high pressure.
Anchorage schools closed Thursday as snowstorm continues
All Anchorage and most Mat-Su schools are closed Thursday. The Anchorage School District and Mat-Su Borough School District announced the closures Wednesday evening, citing heavy snowfall and hazardous road conditions. The Anchorage and Mat-Su regions are under winter storm warnings until 9 a.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service is calling...
Powerful winter storms pack in the snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A beautifully formed mature low pressure system looks good on the satellite, but it will bring winter issues with it. Alaska will see a new round of snow, even a mix of rain and snow. Snow was light around Anchorage on Tuesday, as the first storm...
Anchorage’s back to back (to back?) snowstorm totals pushing city toward December record
Anchorage and other parts of Southcentral are still digging out from — not one, but two — big snowstorms in a week. And there’s more on the way. In that one-week period, the National Weather Service’s official measuring spot on the city’s west side got almost exactly 30 inches of snow, with more reported to the east and on the Anchorage Hillside. That’s about three-quarters of the way to the all-time record for the whole month of December.
Anchorage and Mat-Su schools closed after 3rd major snowstorm hits the region
Anchorage and Mat-Su Borough schools and state offices are closed Thursday after a third major winter storm this month coated the area with snow overnight. The school closures were announced Wednesday night due to heavy snow and hazardous road conditions. It’s Mat-Su’s fourth straight remote learning day and Anchorage’s fifth snow day in about a week. Both districts also canceled most after-school activities Thursday.
Digging deep: Uncovering the numbers of the historic snow in Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Do you remember when eBay first became popular? How about the start of the one-of-a-kind Ask Jeeves website, or the first-ever cloning of a mammal, Dolly the Sheep? It’s been a quarter of a century — 26 years to be exact — since all of these events took place. So, why the recollection of these major events at one point in history? Simple, to whip up some nostalgia, but also to draw your attention to the past and just how quickly time can fly.
In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation
Alaska has been experiencing unprecedented extreme weather, but what does that really mean for Alaskans? During the past week, 2 to 4 feet of snow fell widely across the Southcentral part of the state, seriously disrupting pre-Christmas activities for more than half of Alaskans. At the same time, record-breaking high temperatures on the North Slope […] The post In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Should I shovel my roof? (And answers to 7 other questions on Anchorage’s snowpocalypse)
Anchorage is digging itself out from its third major snowstorm in less than two weeks. Residents are by no means new to snow, but the massive and historic amount of snowfall coating the city is making daily life harder, from delayed services and tricky road conditions, to navigating a massive amount of snow removal and questions like, when should you shovel your roof?
FastCast December 15, 2022
When directly asked if Eastman was still a current member of the Oath Keepers, Eastman responded that he “believed so”, stating that he has not had any correspondence with the organization in several years. Downtown Anchorage still digging out while business owners wait. Updated: 20 hours ago. Shop...
Outdoor heating vents should be cleared of snow to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The deep snow is raising concerns for homeowners who need to make sure heating vents for their furnaces, boilers and hot water heaters are cleared of snow. Rob Merchant, owner of Moore Heating, said the usual result of a vent plugged with snow is that a...
‘Anomaly’ winter storm closes Anchorage and Mat-Su schools, slows traffic
Anchorage got hit Sunday with another record-breaking snowfall, just days after a prior storm dropped more than 2 feet of snow in parts of town. The latest storm brought more than a foot of new snow. The snow again closed schools, tangled traffic and left some residents frustrated about unplowed roads. At least two more storms are forecast to hit Anchorage later this week.
Alaska Christkindlmarkt held in Anchorage
Oath Keepers founder, Stewart Rhodes, may testify in the case against Rep. David Eastman. Upon conclusion of Eastman’s testimony, the defense offered its opening statement and immediately motioned for a directed verdict, arguing that the plaintiff’s side had failed to prove the actions of the Oath Keepers on Jan. 6 were a direct attempt to overthrow the United States government.
ASD students, parents unsure how snow days will be made up
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rough roads and berms that are now barricades can be found across Anchorage, and the snow is now freezing up part of the Anchorage School District’s calendar. Since last Tuesday’s snowfall, ASD has canceled five school days due to inclement weather conditions. In early November,...
Anchorage students back in class Tuesday after four snow days in a row
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District opened schools on Tuesday following four snow days, even though road conditions were not ideal. That’s why ASD’s Chief Operating Officer Rob Holland said they let parents decide whether it was right for their child to return. “Parent choice was...
Advisory: Emergency vehicle procession to escort remains of Nome officer killed by muskox
On Wednesday, at about 3:30 pm, there will be an emergency vehicle procession to honor fallen Alaska Department of Public Safety Court Services Officer Curtis Worland as his remains are escorted from the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage. CSO Worland was...
Anchorage schools closed Friday; most Mat-Su schools on remote learning
UPDATE - Friday, Dec. 16. ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School district will again be closed on Friday. The school system made the call on Thursday evening. “Due to the additional snowfall and ice accumulation from last night’s storm, road conditions in our neighborhoods will not improve by tomorrow morning for safe travel to school,” the district wrote on Thursday evening. “The conditions will remain particularly hazardous for our student walkers and students at bus stops given road conditions and the enormous snow berms hampering visibility in our neighborhoods.”
Downtown Anchorage still digging out while business owners wait
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In some parts of downtown Anchorage, it’s still a rough ride. According to Mayor Bronson spokesperson Hans Rodvik, the city hoped to have all streets cleared in downtown much earlier but it is having trouble finding contractors to take the snow away. “There’s just been...
Anchorage Mayor Bronson commits more workers and equipment to snow removal
After a second dump of snow within a week on Alaska’s biggest city, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson said additional workers and equipment are supplementing the city’s normal snow removal crews. “Some have suggested that we declare an emergency,” Bronson said during a press briefing on snow removal Monday...
Respiratory virus cases are filling hospital beds in Alaska
Respiratory viruses have been threatening hospital capacity in Alaska this winter. Dr. Matt Hirschfeld, a pediatrician with Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage, said flu and RSV cases started spiking early this year, in October. “Usually, we don’t see these things start to peak until kind of December, January, February,”...
