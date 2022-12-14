Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Related
westernmassnews.com
Power outages in western Mass
MEMA posted that as of 8:40 A.M. on Friday morning there are 1157 residents without power in Massachusetts. Here is a live link here. Adams: 0% power outages (2 customer) Blanford: 0% power outages ( 2 customers) Buckland: 0% power outages ( 1 customer) Charlemont: 2% power outages(14 customers) Chesterfield:...
Tractor-trailer fire on Mass. Pike in Chicopee
Crews are working to put out a tractor-trailer that is on fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Chicopee.
Way Finders gifted $2M for City of Home initiative
Way Finders has been gifted $2 million from the MassMutual Foundation to help fund its City of Homes (COH) initiative.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
8 Country Road: Robert A. Huskins and Linda M. Huskins of Adams to David E. Girard Jr and Shereen R. Girard, $330,000 on 12/02/2022. 72 Orchard Street: Sarah A. Turner and Brandon Degrosso of Adams to Elizabeth Asch, $245,000 on 11/30/2022. 166 Howland Avenue: Fredy Alvarez and Gail Alvarez of...
Snowfall totals range from 1 to 20 inches in Western Mass.
This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow. Powerlines and trees are also coming down.
WCVB
Missing Webster couple found safe, sleeping in car in Connecticut
WEBSTER, Mass. — A Webster, Massachusetts, couple that was previously reported missing has been found safe in Clinton, Connecticut, police told NewsCenter 5. Webster police had previously issued a Silver Alert for Janusz Melewski, 77, and Stanislawa Melewski, 94, who had not been seen at their residence since 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Webster couple who never returned home after stopping to ask for directions found in Connecticut
WEBSTER, Mass. — A missing Webster couple who set off a Silver Alert when they failed to return home after stopping to ask for directions on Tuesday was found safe in Connecticut overnight, officials said. Janusz and Stanislawa Melewski were last seen in Shrewsbury around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday...
Suspect wanted in connection with stealing from West Springfield business
The West Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection with stealing.
Pedestrian dies after accident in Springfield
A man is dead Wednesday after an accident in Springfield.
One person injured in I-291 accident in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was called to I-291 Westbound Wednesday around 3 p.m. for a single car accident.
Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits
The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
Top 5 Things MA Residents Hate About The Bay State
Let's face it: Not everything in our backyard is perfect in any way, shape or form. The advantage we have in the beautiful Berkshires is tranquility and a slower pace than our counterparts out east in Boston, Worcester or Springfield. Each side of The Bay State has their claim to call their domain unique and special in more ways than one. Without further ado, we put together the top 5 things that everyone can agree on what can make your stay in Massachusetts a "not so pleasant" experience for those who are residing or visiting in The Commonwealth:
Massachusetts fugitive found living on shrimp farm in Guatemala after 31 years, police say
Mario Garcia, 50, was found living under an alias and operating a shrimp farm in Guatemala, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Guilty verdicts reached in fatal 2017 Pittsfield shooting
Three people have been convicted in connection to the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman in Pittsfield in 2017.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire have closed school Friday due to snow. Check the latest list here.
All snow in Berkshires, but not all across western Massachusetts
It is all snow in the Berkshires, but it's not the same story across western Massachusetts.
Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts
With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
thereminder.com
Springfield superintendent receives raise but not without discussion
SPRINGFIELD – Some members of the School Committee disagreed with the word “exemplary” to describe the performance of School Superintendent Daniel Warwick, but the body did approve him a 2 percent raise. The committee met on Dec. 6 to accept the annual performance evaluation and then to...
Driver killed in breakdown lane crash on Mass. Pike in Charlton
CHARLTON - A 27-year-old West Springfield woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car collided with a truck that was stopped in the breakdown lane of the Massachusetts Turnpike. The crash, which occurred about 5 p.m. in the westbound lanes, remains under investigation. The highway was backed up while crews...
Part of Route 20 closed in West Springfield
An accident has caused the closure of a road in West Springfield Thursday.
Comments / 0