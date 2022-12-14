ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Power outages in western Mass

MEMA posted that as of 8:40 A.M. on Friday morning there are 1157 residents without power in Massachusetts. Here is a live link here. Adams: 0% power outages (2 customer) Blanford: 0% power outages ( 2 customers) Buckland: 0% power outages ( 1 customer) Charlemont: 2% power outages(14 customers) Chesterfield:...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

8 Country Road: Robert A. Huskins and Linda M. Huskins of Adams to David E. Girard Jr and Shereen R. Girard, $330,000 on 12/02/2022. 72 Orchard Street: Sarah A. Turner and Brandon Degrosso of Adams to Elizabeth Asch, $245,000 on 11/30/2022. 166 Howland Avenue: Fredy Alvarez and Gail Alvarez of...
LENOX, MA
WCVB

Missing Webster couple found safe, sleeping in car in Connecticut

WEBSTER, Mass. — A Webster, Massachusetts, couple that was previously reported missing has been found safe in Clinton, Connecticut, police told NewsCenter 5. Webster police had previously issued a Silver Alert for Janusz Melewski, 77, and Stanislawa Melewski, 94, who had not been seen at their residence since 11 a.m. Tuesday.
WEBSTER, MA
WUPE

Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits

The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Top 5 Things MA Residents Hate About The Bay State

Let's face it: Not everything in our backyard is perfect in any way, shape or form. The advantage we have in the beautiful Berkshires is tranquility and a slower pace than our counterparts out east in Boston, Worcester or Springfield. Each side of The Bay State has their claim to call their domain unique and special in more ways than one. Without further ado, we put together the top 5 things that everyone can agree on what can make your stay in Massachusetts a "not so pleasant" experience for those who are residing or visiting in The Commonwealth:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts

With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

