AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
12-15-22 The Chris Berg Show
6:00 - Representative Jim Kasper - North Dakota State Representative. Faith, Freedom, Action. That's what The Chris Berg Show is all about. Chris believes we need to start influencing the hearts and minds of Americans who are ready to take action. How can folks in our area stand up, organize and communicate effectively to help identify solutions to the big issues impacting their lives.
The Weird Thing That Happens To The Night Sky After It Snows in Minnesota
Seeing as we just received another coating of the white stuff from Old Man Winter, have you noticed how bright the sky seems at night after it's snowed here in Minnesota?. Our snowfall this time happened Friday morning, but this phenomenon will likely occur later Friday and into Saturday: the night sky will seem unusually bright. Have you ever noticed how light it seems at night after a winter storm?
KFYR-TV
Snowed in? North Dakotans say ‘Snow problem!’
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We wanted to know how you are staying busy while stuck at home. Jody Kerzman asked her Facebook followers to share photos and the responses are worth sharing. In fact, we think it’s good news. Those who can seem to be staying home, staying busy...
ND is giving billions to banks that want to eliminate fossil fuels
Key North Dakota legislators were briefed recently on the impacts that starving the fossil fuel industry of investment capital is already having.
The one thing that's causing 90% of the issues with snow blowers
MINNEAPOLIS -- Even though snow hasn't stopped falling yet in the Twin Cities, people have already started working on getting what they can clean up before that big cooldown.The sounds of snow blowers on sidewalks and shovels on driveways are filling neighborhoods across Minnesota."I'm trying to get the snow under control," said Minneapolis resident Ryan Sutherland.It wasn't uncommon to see neighbors helping each other out with clearing a path, or just useful info."My neighbor Dawn over here was super polite in telling me exactly where the emergency snow routes are so we can park our cars on the right side...
valleynewslive.com
I-29 and ND 13 Reopen
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol have reopened Interstate 29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border and North Dakota Highway 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton. Officials say that travel advisories still remain in effect for both roadways and...
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
newsdakota.com
Blizzard Shuts Down Region
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota hasn’t loosened its grip just yet. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains closed along with I-29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border and several other stretches of highways. No travel is advised on all major highways in North Dakota.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDFB Farm and Ranch Conference to be held this January
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Farm Bureau is gearing up for the Farm and Ranch Conference, which will take place January 27th-28th in Bismarck at the Bismarck Hotel and Convention Center. The conference will begin Friday evening, featuring Braxten Nielsen. In 2017, Braxten’s life changed forever. He attended a...
kfgo.com
Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition
FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
North Dakotans: If You Don’t Have One Of These You Are Breaking The Law
One of the first things I noticed when I moved to North Dakota more than 3 years ago is how many people are driving around without this one particular thing. It was so bizarre to me, because where I'm from everyone has them. I'm talking about front license plates. There are tons of people in the state of North Dakota driving around without license plates on both ends of their cars.
valleynewslive.com
Blowing and drifting snow creating slippery roads
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a busy Friday for Minnesota State Patrol; with blowing and drifting snow, troopers say the roads are slippery. Sgt. Jesse Grabow reports several crashes and spinouts all over Minnesota. Between 9:30 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. Friday, troopers responded to 72 crashes, 116 spinouts and 7 jackknifed semis statewide.
740thefan.com
Reviewing Ice Fishing Regulations For This Winter
In the spring of 2000, the new North Dakota Game and Fish Department fishing proclamation carried a provision that eliminated the requirement for licensing winter ice fishing shelters. And yet, after more than 20 years I still get a fair number of phone calls, emails and personal visits while I’m...
hpr1.com
The Coming Storm for LGBTQ+ People
I have dedicated my life to improving outcomes for LGBTQ+ youth in North Dakota. I spend my time connecting individuals to support groups, healthcare resources, and educational opportunities across this state. I also provide data-driven professional development training, lead suicide prevention efforts for queer populations, and serve as North Dakota’s subject matter expert in LGBTQ+ outcomes and community data.
ND: Gov. Burgum Bans This Social Media App From State-Owned Devices
Burgum signed an executive order yesterday (Tuesday, December 13th).
Tips to stay warm if your home loses power
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — With many North Dakota households potentially without power today, here is a list of tips provided by the Stark County Department of Emergency Services for what to do if you lose electricity in the midst of a storm so that you and your family can stay warm and more importantly, safe.
KFYR-TV
From past drought to harsh winters, how the pheasant population is keeping up
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 2020 drought was really damaging to the state’s pheasant population, but if you’ve driven a bit out of town recently, there is a good chance you’ve seen large flocks of the birds. Pheasants have made a permanent home in North Dakota and...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota’s most famous photo
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As we’ve discussed, there have been lots of legendary blizzards throughout North Dakota history. The Blizzard of ‘66 is one that many recalled being the worst. There’s a very good chance this photo will be displayed If you Google North Dakota winters. This iconic...
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
Latest ND & SD Winter Storm Report From This YouTube Celebrity
Frankie says, 'Massive Winter Storm to Hit North & South Dakota on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022.'
