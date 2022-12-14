Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
'It Makes Our Day;' Law enforcement spreads holiday cheer
"The Porterville Police Department is very fortunate being involved in the food and gifts give away for the holidays. Any time we can bring a smile to a child or family's faces it makes our day. And that is what it is all about," said Porterville Police Chief Jake Castellow.
Children First: 3 grandmothers make impact in Porterville classroom
Three grandmothers are making an impact in the classroom by helping students with special needs.
Porterville Recorder
Local grandparents to be featured in ABC special
ABC30's upcoming Children First Special will feature three foster grandmothers who help out in an AcCel classroom at Monache High School. Annabelle, Marie and Sylvia will be featured in the program “Growing Up With Grandparents” that will feature a number of Tulare County stories. The special hosted by anchors Jason Oliveira and Madeline Evans will focus on the important role grandparents have in the development of children.
Porterville Recorder
Stowe's generosity to Porterville reciprocated by Brewer family
In 1970, an 18 year old Milt Stowe made the trek from his childhood home of Wasco, California to Porterville 42 miles to the east. Possibly unbeknownst to him was the fact that he was embarking upon a solid 50-plus year career in public service. Unbeknownst to residents of Porterville, one of its most beloved and respected public servants had arrived. It was due to the warm reception Stowe experienced back then by this community he chose to base the bulk of his career here.
Fresno school holds annual Christmas gift giveaway
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Christmas spirit is alive and well at Fresno Unified’s Kirk Elementary School after more than 200 hundred students received Christmas gifts through the generosity of the community. The excitement of Christmas came to life Wednesday as students made noise when the jolly old elf himself made his grand entrance. Holiday […]
What made a Fresno musical ‘not appropriate’ for first-graders?
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two groups of first-grade students, one from Clovis Unified School District and one from Central Unified School District, walked out of a Children’s Musical Theaterworks (CMT) production of Oliver performed earlier this month by Children’s Musical Theaterworks due to the content of the production. According to Judy Stene, the executive director […]
Porterville Recorder
Saputo Dairy volunteers improve Tule River Parkway
Six Saputo Dairy employees supported by Tule River Parkway Association president Cathy Capone beautified and enhanced the Parkway plantings between Indiana and Cloverleaf along Parkway Drive on Thursday. John Cardoza, Mayra Martinez, Fernando Flores, Emmit Pickering, Mike Mendoza, and Veronica Gaucin came to the project at 8 a.m. and first...
KMPH.com
Anything other than curriculum not banned but "not allowed" in Sanger Unified classrooms
SANGER, Calif. (FOX26) — Sanger Unified School District's board meeting Tuesday night was heated with the recent removal of all posters, flags, and displays of anything not related to the subject matter taught in the classrooms. Its board goal is to be more "Neutral" with the updated policy. This...
Luis Chavez opposes Sanger Unified’s ‘deeply troubling’ flag policy
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez expressed his concern regarding a policy enforced by the Sanger Unified School District that prevents the hanging of flags that are not curriculum-related, including the LGBTQ pride flag. In the letter to the board and superintendent, Councilmember Chavez said he was “deeply concerned” about the substance […]
Valley church hosting live-action Christmas story
This weekend, you can see a live-action Christmas story from your car in northeast Fresno.
Fresno State professor flies special Christmas mission
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A math professor at Fresno State is using his skills as a pilot to help deliver presents to a northern California family in need, college officials announced on Thursday. Although Dr. Tamas Forgacs does not fly a sleigh, he was in the cockpit of a Piper Warrior decorated with red and […]
KMJ
Colorful Buses To Offer Free Meals To Kids During Winter Break In Fresno, Fresno County
Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (Fresno EOC) announced Wednesday that free meals will be provided to children ages 1-18 over the upcoming winter break. According to Fresno EOC, several locations throughout both the City of Fresno and Fresno County will offer free meals to kiddos starting December 19 through January 2. No meals, however, will be provided on both December 26 and January 2.
wbrc.com
Doing the right thing: Police praise 2 young women for returning money found at ATM
PARLIER, Calif. (Gray News) - A police department in California is showing its appreciation for two good Samaritans who helped return money they found. The Parlier Police Department said officers were called to a Bank of the West location on Dec. 8 regarding a report of property found. Arriving officers...
Hanford Sentinel
Ice House Theater welcomes theatergoers to come 'Home for the Holidays'
The Visalia Players’ Ice House Theater will become a cozy, warm cabaret venue this weekend. This year’s annual Holiday Cabaret show, running Dec. 15-18, has a “Home for the Holidays” theme. “The show is about what it means to be home — or to not be...
sjvsun.com
Fresno Unified catches heat over LGBTQ books in elementary libraries
Books distributed to Fresno Unified by a top LGBTQ nonprofit are stirring consternation among concerned parents about their age appropriateness. The literature, distributed by nonprofit Gender Nation, were placed in specially-decorated displays at Fresno Unified elementary school libraries, parents report, prompting pushback and a call for answers from school district officials about their placement.
Bullard High School student collecting donations for student clothing closet
A Bullard High School student wants to make sure her classmates are dressed for success.
KMPH.com
Next of kin needed for man in Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Wednesday in finding the next of kin of a man who recently died. Deputies say Guillermo Valenzuela Reyes, 68 of Porterville, was taken to Sierra View Medical Center for a medical emergency on Dec. 1.
TravelPulse
Visalia, California Becomes Country's First Autism Certified Destination
The city of Visalia in Central California announced that it has become the first-ever certified Autism Destination in the U.S. The award by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) follows a year-long effort by local tourism partners to better address the travel needs of autistic adventurers and their families in the destination.
GV Wire
Fresno Council Walks Out on Bredefeld During His Drag Show Comments
A drag show at a Fresno church, protested by the neo-fascist Proud Boys, was the hot topic at Fresno City Hall during Thursday’s meeting. Several spoke in favor of the LGBT community and condemned the actions of the protesters —as well as the words of councilmember Garry Bredefeld.
Foggy day school schedule for Wednesday
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 14. This list will be updated as more schools report delays. Traver Elementary School – Plan A. Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog. Drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to drive with parking lights on. Watch […]
