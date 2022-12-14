ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Porterville Recorder

'It Makes Our Day;' Law enforcement spreads holiday cheer

"The Porterville Police Department is very fortunate being involved in the food and gifts give away for the holidays. Any time we can bring a smile to a child or family's faces it makes our day. And that is what it is all about," said Porterville Police Chief Jake Castellow.
PORTERVILLE, CA
Porterville Recorder

Local grandparents to be featured in ABC special

ABC30's upcoming Children First Special will feature three foster grandmothers who help out in an AcCel classroom at Monache High School. Annabelle, Marie and Sylvia will be featured in the program “Growing Up With Grandparents” that will feature a number of Tulare County stories. The special hosted by anchors Jason Oliveira and Madeline Evans will focus on the important role grandparents have in the development of children.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Porterville Recorder

Stowe's generosity to Porterville reciprocated by Brewer family

In 1970, an 18 year old Milt Stowe made the trek from his childhood home of Wasco, California to Porterville 42 miles to the east. Possibly unbeknownst to him was the fact that he was embarking upon a solid 50-plus year career in public service. Unbeknownst to residents of Porterville, one of its most beloved and respected public servants had arrived. It was due to the warm reception Stowe experienced back then by this community he chose to base the bulk of his career here.
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno school holds annual Christmas gift giveaway

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Christmas spirit is alive and well at Fresno Unified’s Kirk Elementary School after more than 200 hundred students received Christmas gifts through the generosity of the community. The excitement of Christmas came to life Wednesday as students made noise when the jolly old elf himself made his grand entrance. Holiday […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What made a Fresno musical ‘not appropriate’ for first-graders?

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two groups of first-grade students, one from Clovis Unified School District and one from Central Unified School District, walked out of a Children’s Musical Theaterworks (CMT) production of Oliver performed earlier this month by Children’s Musical Theaterworks due to the content of the production. According to Judy Stene, the executive director […]
FRESNO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Saputo Dairy volunteers improve Tule River Parkway

Six Saputo Dairy employees supported by Tule River Parkway Association president Cathy Capone beautified and enhanced the Parkway plantings between Indiana and Cloverleaf along Parkway Drive on Thursday. John Cardoza, Mayra Martinez, Fernando Flores, Emmit Pickering, Mike Mendoza, and Veronica Gaucin came to the project at 8 a.m. and first...
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Luis Chavez opposes Sanger Unified’s ‘deeply troubling’ flag policy

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez expressed his concern regarding a policy enforced by the Sanger Unified School District that prevents the hanging of flags that are not curriculum-related, including the LGBTQ pride flag. In the letter to the board and superintendent, Councilmember Chavez said he was “deeply concerned” about the substance […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State professor flies special Christmas mission

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A math professor at Fresno State is using his skills as a pilot to help deliver presents to a northern California family in need, college officials announced on Thursday. Although Dr. Tamas Forgacs does not fly a sleigh, he was in the cockpit of a Piper Warrior decorated with red and […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Colorful Buses To Offer Free Meals To Kids During Winter Break In Fresno, Fresno County

Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (Fresno EOC) announced Wednesday that free meals will be provided to children ages 1-18 over the upcoming winter break. According to Fresno EOC, several locations throughout both the City of Fresno and Fresno County will offer free meals to kiddos starting December 19 through January 2. No meals, however, will be provided on both December 26 and January 2.
FRESNO, CA
sjvsun.com

Fresno Unified catches heat over LGBTQ books in elementary libraries

Books distributed to Fresno Unified by a top LGBTQ nonprofit are stirring consternation among concerned parents about their age appropriateness. The literature, distributed by nonprofit Gender Nation, were placed in specially-decorated displays at Fresno Unified elementary school libraries, parents report, prompting pushback and a call for answers from school district officials about their placement.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Next of kin needed for man in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Wednesday in finding the next of kin of a man who recently died. Deputies say Guillermo Valenzuela Reyes, 68 of Porterville, was taken to Sierra View Medical Center for a medical emergency on Dec. 1.
PORTERVILLE, CA
TravelPulse

Visalia, California Becomes Country's First Autism Certified Destination

The city of Visalia in Central California announced that it has become the first-ever certified Autism Destination in the U.S. The award by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) follows a year-long effort by local tourism partners to better address the travel needs of autistic adventurers and their families in the destination.
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Council Walks Out on Bredefeld During His Drag Show Comments

A drag show at a Fresno church, protested by the neo-fascist Proud Boys, was the hot topic at Fresno City Hall during Thursday’s meeting. Several spoke in favor of the LGBT community and condemned the actions of the protesters —as well as the words of councilmember Garry Bredefeld.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Foggy day school schedule for Wednesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 14. This list will be updated as more schools report delays. Traver Elementary School – Plan A. Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog.   Drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to drive with parking lights on.  Watch […]
TRAVER, CA

