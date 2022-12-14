If you want to lower your taxable income, there's a host of things that you can do before the end of the year. You can start by shoring up your retirement. The benefit of saving through a retirement plan allows you to take the current reduction in taxes and you land the tax-deferred growth inside the plan. The funds are taxed when withdrawn, but the compounding of the tax-deferred rate of return can mean higher balances than taxable accounts with identical investments.

10 DAYS AGO