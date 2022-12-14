Robert Tracy selected as new St. Louis City chief of police

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced that Robert Tracy from Wilmington, Delaware will be the city’s new Chief of Police. His appointment marks the first person in the position to be from outside the St. Louis area.

In her speech announcing the chief on Wednesday, Mayor Jones said he has a “proven record” of reducing violent crime.

“This reduction in violent crime was a team effort, building trust in the community to improve public safety,” Jones said. “A man of faith, it’s not surprising to see him show up on Sunday at a church that isn’t his own. He’s dedicated to being a visible and accessible chief.”

Tracy has also served in the NYPD, and in Chicago. Earlier in the year, the Wilmington City Council took a no-confidence vote in Tracy because of a lack of diversity in command staff in his department. Tracy had planned to step down from his position in Wilmington whether he got the job in St. Louis or not.

