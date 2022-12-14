Area lawmakers: State sends over $5.8M to accelerate local road improvements. Southside: More than $5.8 million is headed to local communities to accelerate road and bridge improvements, according to Johnson County and Southside Indianapolis legislators. Local funding from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program is for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage, and can cover material costs for chip sealing and crack filling operations. State Rep. Michelle Davis (R-Whiteland) said 229 towns, cities and counties will receive over $119 million in state matching grants. Area grant recipients include: Johnson County, $1 million; Greenwood, $1 million; Homecroft, $82,503; Marion County, $1 million; and Southport; $327,328. Smaller municipalities provide a 25% match in local funds, while large communities provide a 50% match. State law requires 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded annually to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer. Awards are released two times a year. More information can be found at in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.

JOHNSON COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO