Lebanon City Council votes to annex 5,000 acres for innovation park
LEBANON, Indiana — The Lebanon City Council voted Monday to annex 5,000 acres for the LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research district. The Boone County Commissioners issued a statement on the annexation vote, which reads in part:. "We have been cognizant of the potential impacts to the rural and agricultural...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Frankfort City Councilman Takes Shot at former Mayor for Social Media Post
Frankfort City Councilman Mike Brite is in his first term as a member of the city council. During Monday night’s council meeting, Brite made a comment about his displeasure with former Mayor Chris McBarnes regarding comments he made on social media regarding city leadership and the upcoming election that is coming up in May.
bcdemocrat.com
Gnaw Bone rezone request vacated by commissioners; Petitioner, hopes to develop subdivision in future
The petitioner for a development in Gnaw Bone has requested to vacate a rezoning approval made by Brown County Commissioners in October. In October a 44.5-acre piece of land in Gnaw Bone was authorized for a rezone from Residential 1 (R1) to General Business (GB) by the Brown County Area Plan Commission, who made a positive recommendation for approval to the commissioners.
bcdemocrat.com
‘Here, you had everything’: Mollo retiring after 30 years with Brown County Abstract Co., business closing this month
Steve Mollo sat at a solid oak table in the conference room of Brown County Abstract Co. last week, as he has done a thousand times before. Roughly 4,000 or 5,000 times, by his calculations. Brown County Abstract Co. averages a few hundred closings a year, Mollo said, in the...
wccsradio.com
STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING ASSAULT IN WHITE TOWNSHIP
State Police are investigating a case of simple assault and harassment that happened earlier this month in White Township. Trooper say they were dispatched at 12:14 a.m. to a home on Elkin Avenue. Police believe that a 26 year old man from Greensburg hit a 21-year-old woman from Indiana, causing an injury on the right side of her head.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Forsythe Takes Over Frankfort Parks Department on Interim Basis
Mayor Judy Sheets, announced Tuesday that Bart Kraning will no longer serve as Parks Superintendent with the City of Frankfort as of December 12. The City appreciates the work Kraning did for the Parks Department during the course of his employment and wish him the best on his next endeavors. Jason Forsythe, the current Street Superintendent, will take on the added duty of overseeing the city parks as Interim Parks.
Southside Times
Southside construction update
Area lawmakers: State sends over $5.8M to accelerate local road improvements. Southside: More than $5.8 million is headed to local communities to accelerate road and bridge improvements, according to Johnson County and Southside Indianapolis legislators. Local funding from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program is for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage, and can cover material costs for chip sealing and crack filling operations. State Rep. Michelle Davis (R-Whiteland) said 229 towns, cities and counties will receive over $119 million in state matching grants. Area grant recipients include: Johnson County, $1 million; Greenwood, $1 million; Homecroft, $82,503; Marion County, $1 million; and Southport; $327,328. Smaller municipalities provide a 25% match in local funds, while large communities provide a 50% match. State law requires 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded annually to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer. Awards are released two times a year. More information can be found at in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.
Tipton factory pays $7,000 fine for "serious" violation
A Tipton County company has been fined $7,000 for a “serious” violation following a workplace death.
Future of Oaktree Apartments on far east side looks bright
INDIANAPOLIS — An empty field in the heart of the far east side sits waiting for development. It's land where the former neglected Oaktree Apartments once stood. "It was absolutely detrimental to the health and safety of our community," said Samantha Douglas, president of the Far Eastside Community Council.
Marion County program providing second chances to formerly incarcerated men is expanding
INDIANAPOLIS — A program in Marion County is expanding, giving men a second chance while decreasing crime. Now, it's teaching a course in construction and is looking for more applicants ahead of its January deadline. For a couple of hours every week, a room located off of Meridian Street...
WTHR
Search for porch pirate in Hancock County
The person was caught on a door-bell camera stealing packages in Hancock County. You can see them taking the package right off this person's porch!
clintoncountydailynews.com
Second Lebanon Resident Dies from Rural Boone County Vehicle Accident
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was notified that on December 14, the driver, Donald Peterman Jr (75 years old) died as a result of complications from the injuries sustained in the vehicle accident that occurred on November 20. At this time, this incident is still under investigation. We will...
INDOT opens 12 miles of new Interstate 69 north of Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Interstate 69 now reaches into Johnson County. The Indiana Department of Transportation officially opened 12 miles of the interstate project on Friday. With the opening, Interstate 69 now extends from Evansville north to SR 144, just inside the Johnson County line. The first traffic signal north...
WISH-TV
Housing report: Outside investors detrimentally impact Indianapolis neighborhoods
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s getting even tougher to become a homeowner in Marion County, according to a new report by the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana. Part of the problem: Investors are buying up properties in lower- and moderate-income neighborhoods. Haughville and other neighborhoods are increasingly seeing...
Naloxone vending machine installed at Kokomo library
KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana got another naloxone vending machine Thursday. It was installed at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library on Union Street. The library partnered with Turning Point and Overdose Lifeline to open the vending machine to the public. Naloxone is a medication that can greatly reduce — and...
Current Publishing
Noblesville OKs EDA for joint replacement center
City leaders in Noblesville have approved an economic development agreement with a joint replacement center that will be at Innovation Mile. Indiana Joint Replacement Institute plans to build a 35,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery center and medical office building dedicated to hip and knee joint replacements as part of a $28 million investment. The facility will be constructed on 6.5 acres currently owned by the city at the southeast corner of Olio Road.
Wreaths Across America honors Crown Hill vets Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — Volunteers will place holiday wreaths at thousands of gravesites in cemeteries across the country on Saturday, Dec. 17. Crown Hill will be one of more than 3,000 cemeteries participating in this annual event. It is a free event and open to everyone. Volunteers may place a wreath...
Heart Broken: Patients claim Indiana heart doctor subjected them to unnecessary cardiac procedures
Lawyers for the longtime cardiologist told 13News the doctor provides his patients with quality care. However, several former patients are now alleging malpractice. John Pflum says he is grateful to be alive, but he admits there were many days he did not feel that way. The 70-year-old retired hospital worker...
WTHR
Review of Indy's gun violence reduction plan
We are getting an update on the impact of Peacemakers in Marion County. Emily Longnecker has more.
WTHR
Missing man found in Bargersville pond was shot to death
The man had been identified as 19-year-old Angel Luna. We learned he'd been missing since November.
