In 1970, an 18 year old Milt Stowe made the trek from his childhood home of Wasco, California to Porterville 42 miles to the east. Possibly unbeknownst to him was the fact that he was embarking upon a solid 50-plus year career in public service. Unbeknownst to residents of Porterville, one of its most beloved and respected public servants had arrived. It was due to the warm reception Stowe experienced back then by this community he chose to base the bulk of his career here.

PORTERVILLE, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO