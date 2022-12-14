Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Local grandparents to be featured in ABC special
ABC30's upcoming Children First Special will feature three foster grandmothers who help out in an AcCel classroom at Monache High School. Annabelle, Marie and Sylvia will be featured in the program “Growing Up With Grandparents” that will feature a number of Tulare County stories. The special hosted by anchors Jason Oliveira and Madeline Evans will focus on the important role grandparents have in the development of children.
Saputo Dairy volunteers improve Tule River Parkway
Six Saputo Dairy employees supported by Tule River Parkway Association president Cathy Capone beautified and enhanced the Parkway plantings between Indiana and Cloverleaf along Parkway Drive on Thursday. John Cardoza, Mayra Martinez, Fernando Flores, Emmit Pickering, Mike Mendoza, and Veronica Gaucin came to the project at 8 a.m. and first...
'It Makes Our Day;' Law enforcement spreads holiday cheer
"The Porterville Police Department is very fortunate being involved in the food and gifts give away for the holidays. Any time we can bring a smile to a child or family's faces it makes our day. And that is what it is all about," said Porterville Police Chief Jake Castellow.
Stowe's generosity to Porterville reciprocated by Brewer family
In 1970, an 18 year old Milt Stowe made the trek from his childhood home of Wasco, California to Porterville 42 miles to the east. Possibly unbeknownst to him was the fact that he was embarking upon a solid 50-plus year career in public service. Unbeknownst to residents of Porterville, one of its most beloved and respected public servants had arrived. It was due to the warm reception Stowe experienced back then by this community he chose to base the bulk of his career here.
Man accused of auto theft arrested
A man accused of auto theft has been arrested. Eduardo Saucedo Ramirez, 27 of Terra Bella, was arrested. Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday Porterville Police officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of North Mathew Street regarding a theft of a vehicle that just occurred. The vehicle was left running while unattended in front of the residence.
