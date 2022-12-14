Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Idaho Law Breakers: Don’t Shovel Your Snow Into The Street
I may be lucky during the winter months because my driveway is all gravel so I never have to shovel the snow. That doesn't mean I don't need to, just that I can't. Most other houses in the area have concrete sidewalks and driveways. When the snow falls, you're the lucky ones who get to go out in the cold to shovel snow.
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Idaho’s exclusive dealer of the ‘No. 1 selling piano in the world’ opens in Ammon
AMMON – If a musical person in your life is looking for a new instrument or accessory this Christmas, a new business might be able to help. For more than 20 years, Teton Music has been a dealer of “the No. 1 selling piano in the world” throughout Utah. About a month ago, the business’s first eastern Idaho location opened inside the old Deseret Book store at 3025 South 25th East in Ammon.
Family light show illuminates the night in Idaho Falls
While other houses may decorate for Christmas, Larry Owens knows how to put on a show. For the past 16 years, the Owens Family Light show at 1385 Lowell Drive in Idaho Falls has created a display wrapped in holiday styles. The post Family light show illuminates the night in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
Attorney General investigators arrest 2 in eastern Idaho
An Idaho Falls man is facing multiple felony charges. The post Attorney General investigators arrest 2 in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
iheart.com
#GoodNews: Secret Santa Pays Single Mom’s Rent For A Year
A single mom caring for her adult son with special needs gets a huge surprise from the East Idaho Secret Santa. We’ve told you many times about this Secret Santa who distributes around $1,000,000 each Christmas to people in need across Eastern Idaho. Well, this week, his helper Nate Eaton delivered an extra special gift to a deserving mom in Blackfoot, Idaho.
2 Idaho men sentenced to prison for crimes against federal officers
A 51 year-old Fort Hall man and 60-year-old Boise man were each sentenced this week in U.S. District Court for separate crimes against federal officers, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday. The post 2 Idaho men sentenced to prison for crimes against federal officers appeared first on Local News 8.
idahoednews.org
Idaho Falls School Board scrambles to address overcrowding after failed bond
To the apparent relief of administrators, teachers, and students, split sessions are officially off the table for Idaho Falls High School — for now, at least. The proposed schedule change would have required half the student body to attend class from 7 a.m. to 1:25 p.m., and the other half from 1:30 p.m. to 7:55 p.m. The district’s school board was considering the solution to resolve overcrowding issues after a bond to build a new high school (and fund other projects) failed in November.
Progress on new Idaho Falls Police Station
After breaking ground in April, the new Idaho Falls Police Station is well underway and making progress. The post Progress on new Idaho Falls Police Station appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
‘Soup Man’ in Rexburg will always be remembered as kind and selfless
REXBURG — A community came together Thursday to show their love and support for a local nicknamed the “Soup Man” after he passed away earlier this week. Juston Leroy Wadsworth, 44, owned and operated “Soup for You?” in Rexburg off of College Avenue with Nikki Wadsworth. He was well-known and loved by many. In fact, some customers told EastIdahoNews.com he was arguably the “nicest man” in Rexburg.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls Police Complex on track for completion next fall
IDAHO FALLS – Crews are working steadily on the Idaho Falls Police Complex, which is slated for completion next fall. Construction on the 76,000-square-foot project got underway this spring at 701 Northgate Mile. The Idaho Falls Police Department, along with Ormond Builders and NBW Architects — the firms that are designing and building the complex — provided a tour and construction update with local media Wednesday afternoon.
Local animal control officer reunites Rexburg family with dog missing for nine days in frigid temps
An American Falls animal control officer spent more than a week with one mission at the forefront of her mind — providing a Christmas miracle to one local family following a car crash. That mission was successfully executed Wednesday after animal control officer Judi Fehringer and Power County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeb Hoag reunited Maya, a 1-year-old female Maltese-Yorkie mix who was lost from the truck involved in the crash, with her family after the dog spent nine days in sub-freezing temperatures. ...
eastidahonews.com
Fire burns in apartment complex near Idaho Falls airport
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department on Wednesday. At least seven people were temporarily displaced from their homes following an apartment fire on Hansen Avenue in Idaho Falls late last night (Tuesday). There were no injuries to civilians or first responders. The Idaho Falls/Bonneville...
Overnight apartment fire on Hansen Avenue
A late night apartment fire in Idaho Falls called several engines to the scene. The post Overnight apartment fire on Hansen Avenue appeared first on Local News 8.
Bannock County seeking public comment for "Connecting Communities" trail grant application
Bannock County is seeking public comment on a planned grant application to the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) administered by the Idaho Parks and Recreation Department. The application will be for grant funding of the portion of the “Connecting Communities” trail that will be located at the Portneuf Wellness Complex and Bannock County Event Center (Fairgrounds). The Connecting Communities Trail is being developed as a cooperative effort between the Idaho Transportation Department, the Cities of Pocatello and Chubbuck, Bannock County, the Portneuf Greenway Foundation, and other...
eastidahonews.com
How a Rexburg man became the first Latter-day Saint to serve as Idaho’s governor
REXBURG – When Arnold Williams became Idaho’s 20th governor, there was quite a political outcry. It was November 1945 and the end of World War II had put the Gem State in the midst of a post-war economic boom. The 47-year-old Rexburg man’s predecessor, Charles Gossett, had taken office 10 months earlier and had resigned to fill a U.S. Senate seat left vacant by the death of John Thomas.
Pocatello police, ISU public safety investigating incident involving possibly armed masked man
POCATELLO — Local authorities are investigating a Tuesday incident on the Pocatello campus of Idaho State University involving a masked and possibly armed assailant, according to a news release from ISU ISU’s Department of Public Safety around 6:51 p.m. Tuesday were informed by Pocatello police of a possible assailant approaching an individual in the parking lot of University Courts, an apartment complex located on South Fifth Avenue near the public safety offices, while wearing a mask and possibly having a holstered weapon. ...
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Deputy sheriff killed by inmate, warning issued for sleighing in streets and city Christmas tree hit by city worker
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Dec. 12 to Dec. 18 in east Idaho history. POCATELLO — A deputy sheriff was shot and killed in an attempted jail break in Pocatello, according to the Blackfoot Idaho Republican. The...
Woman arrested for Walmart burglary
On Monday, the Blackfoot Police responded to a report of a grand theft in progress at Walmart at approximately 2:21 p.m. The post Woman arrested for Walmart burglary appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Ammon Arts to host ‘Messiah’ Sing-In this Sunday
AMMON — Ammon Arts is inviting everyone in the community to come together at Thunder Ridge High School this Sunday for Ammon’s third annual “Messiah” Sing-In. The concert features an orchestra, a choir and multiple soloists from east Idaho performing Handel’s “Messiah.” The audience will be encouraged to join in the singing of several songs, including “For Unto Us a Child Is Born,” “Glory to God” and the “Hallelujah Chorus.”
eastidahonews.com
‘I’m the one that hit it’: Documents detail fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision
POCATELLO — A man police say was driving drunk when he struck and killed a pedestrian in Pocatello had three previous DUIs. Darwin Dee Reisner, 64, has been charged with a felony for vehicular manslaughter after a collision that left one person dead, with his blood-alcohol content readings well over the legal limit.
