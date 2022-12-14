Read full article on original website
Related
Everyone Has A Chance To Win $1 Million From MrBeast
MrBeast is hosting another one of his jackpot competitions, and everyone has a chance to enter this time around. The content creator, who has amassed a whopping 118 million subscribers on YouTube, is known for creating challenges with massive monetary prizes. In the past, he's organized events like a competition to win ownership of a $2 million tropical island and a game in which contestants played hide-and-seek with the creator for $10,000 each. He even once tossed $3.5 million on creating a real-life version of Netflix's "Squid Game," the most money MrBeast ever spent on a video.
thedigitalfix.com
Demon Slayer season 3 event announced for this month
Ufotable has announced a special television event to be broadcast in Japan on December 10 which may provide some hints for the Swordsmith Village arc coming in the third season of Demon Slayer. The third season of the massively popular anime series will cover chapters 100-127 of the manga, and follow on from the hugely successful Mugen Train film, and the Entertainment District arc from season two.
thedigitalfix.com
How long will Avatar 2 be?
How long is Avatar 2? In 2009 James Cameron, the director behind some of the best action movies ever made, released his magnum opus, Avatar. On the surface, Avatar was a science fiction movie about humans piloting alien bodies, but underneath, it was about so much more. Avatar is a...
Amazon teams with Crystal Dynamics to publish the next Tomb Raider game
In brief: Amazon Games has partnered with Crystal Dynamics and will publish the next major entry in the Tomb Raider series. The new game doesn't yet have a name, but Amazon said it will be a single-player, narrative-driven adventure that continues Lara Croft's story across multiple platforms. For now we...
Henry Cavill to star in and produce Amazon's Warhammer 40,000 series
Something to look forward to: Henry Cavill's love of The Witcher 3 game meant his role as Geralt of Rivia was well-suited. But the actor's next potential project, now that he'll no longer be playing Superman again, could be a match made in heaven: the tabletop miniature-loving king of the nerds is set to star in and executive produce a TV series adaptation of Warhammer 40,000 for Amazon.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Gizmodo
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
It’s been almost five years since one of the biggest film franchises in modern history graced the big screen—but it’s back, and this time it’s a beast. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is coming on June 9, 2023, and Paramount just released the first teaser trailer.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ receives heart-pounding first trailer
The heart-pounding first trailer is here for the officially titled fifth installment in Lucasfilm’s long-running movie franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The trailer features Harrison Ford’s Indy looking pretty virile for an 80-year-old actor, even during the scenes when his character is not subjected to computer-generated digital de-aging. That’s right, there are some clips of Indy in his younger days, where some of the plot may take place either through flashbacks or some other means (time travel?).
ComicBook
Marvel Releases Red Goblin Trailer
The terrifying Red Goblin persona is back, as the offspring of the Carnage symbiote has finally chosen a new host. Writer Alex Paknadel and Marvel's Stormbreaker artist Jan Bazaldua are the creative team on the new Red Goblin ongoing series, which was first announced at New York Comic Con during the publisher's Dark Web reveals. Instead of Norman Osborn donning the Red Goblin symbiote once again, his grandson Normie Osborn is Red Goblin's new host. Ahead of the release of Red Goblin #1, Marvel has unveiled a new trailer for the series, featuring some of the drama Normie and his menacing symbiote find themselves in.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Is About to Come to Life on the Oculus Like Never Before
Attack on Titan is moving into its final days, and it seems the hit series is rolling out a few big projects to celebrate the anime's end. With the show slated to return to air next year, all eyes are on Eren as his violent journey promises to close soon. His finale will bring the Survey Corps together in a final push to save the world. And thanks to a new announcement, we have learned Attack on Titan is about to come to life like never before.
Engadget
'Hades II' promises witchy vibes and a new immortal protagonist
Supergiant Games is sticking with what works. Hades II is on its way, slinging more Greek god-ness and a new protagonist, the Princess of the Underworld. The game is heading to early access on PC first, with more details coming in 2023. The reveal trailer for Hades II shows the...
Engadget
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
Marvel Unveils First Look at ‘Deadpool: Badder Blood’
The story of 2017’s Deadpool: Bad Blood is getting badder. Marvel and creator Rob Liefeld have the followup Deadpool: Badder Blood set for June 2023, a five-issue limited series that will include the anti-hero tangling with multiple fan-favorite characters such as Wolverine and Spider-Man and which marks Liefeld’s first time working on the character in five years. Liefeld, who introduced Deadpool in 1990, notes that the first Bad Blood was about filling out Deadpool’s rogue’s gallery, while this new book offers the chance for Deadpool to interact with the mainline Marvel Universe even more.More from The Hollywood ReporterRare Deadpool Art Goes...
These are the worst video games of 2022
CrossfireX and Babylon's Fall are just two of the worst video games of 2022.
The Nintendo DS Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Nintendo DS remains one of Nintendo's best-selling consoles of all time, and it's not too hard to see why the system achieved such success. The little dual-screened handheld absolutely excels at leaning into the quick and casual gaming market, offering all manner of high-quality experiences. Whether it's popping in to get a single Power Star in "Super Mario 64 DS" or making a bite to eat in "Cooking Mama," the DS has a ton of titles that work well for short bursts of gaming on the go.
AdWeek
Disney+: What’s Coming January 2023
Disney+ has unveiled a slate of new original programming for January 2023. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 kicks things off on Jan 4. When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continues their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.
Forspoken demo accidentally revealed by PlayStation
The demo will apparently be announced on December 10
WDW News Today
New Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Available With ‘Jedi: Survivor’ Pre-Orders
A new version of the Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber hilt is available with pre-orders of the “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” Collector’s Edition. Cameron Monaghan, who portrays Cal Kestis in the “Star Wars” games, showed off the lightsaber at the Game Awards 2022. “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” is a follow up to “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.”
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean - What's Next Following The Finale?
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has become a freight train of popularity in the anime world, with Netflix and David Production recently bringing Jolyne's story to a close in the anime adaptation of Stone Ocean. Now that the sixth part of the series has ended on the small screen, here's what we know so far about the Joestars' future and whether we'll be seeing the arrival of a Steel Ball Run anime in the near future. While it might be some time before the Joestars hit the screen once again, the manga is looking bright.
TechSpot
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0