H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
New report says San Antonio lacks the Christmas spirit. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio man giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
3 Best Places to Enjoy Christmas in TexasWestloadedTexas State
"Perfect hot chicken" restaurant to open its first San Antonio location next weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
'Shit Sandwich Cop,' Pearl Parking: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Folks also read up on an armed militia's attempt to intimidate the city's LGBTQ+ community by protesting outside a Christmas-themed drag show.
news4sanantonio.com
PHOTOS: Holiday Box with Fox to feed thousands of families across San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - With our viewers help, we were able to feed thousands of families across the Alamo City this holiday for Fox San Antonio's Holiday Box with Fox. These boxes will be delivered to the families on Friday.
Where to score the best holiday cocktails around San Antonio
Say cheers to the holiday season with an Elf Tini or boozy hot chocolate.
San Antonio named one of the top 'Grinchiest' cities in nation
If it was summer weather, you'd be a Grinch too.
KENS 5
Watch parties: Cheer on UTSA at one of these San Antonio bars or restaurants
SAN ANTONIO — The University of Texas at San Antonio is looking to make program history and win their first bowl game in Orlando. This contest is just about as even as you can get -- the Roadrunners are ranked #22 and the Troy Trojans are ranked #23. Both teams are on 10-game win streaks.
Beloved San Antonio Chicano artist, activist José Esquivel dies at 87
Esquivel 'humanized' the San Antonio barrios with his art.
San Antonio businesses say $400K pilot program too late to save St. Mary's
"Essentially it's $400,000 being washed down the toilet."
KSAT 12
H-E-B opens first brand shop in San Antonio at Northwest Side store; one of four in Texas
H-E-B fans in San Antonio can now get their hands on brand merchandise at a local H-E-B Plus! store. The San Antonio-based grocery chain added the H-E-B Brand Shop to its location at Bandera Road and Loop 1604, the company announced on Thursday. This is the only H-E-B Brand Shop...
"Perfect hot chicken" restaurant to open its first San Antonio location next week
San Antonio fans of hot chicken will be licking their lips with news that America's fastest-growing restaurant, Dave's Hot Chicken, is opening its first location in San Antonio on Wednesday, December 21.
KSAT 12
San Antonio opens bidding for millions in Tower of the Americas renovations
SAN ANTONIO – The Tower of the Americas, the centerpiece of the San Antonio skyline since its unveiling at the 1968 World’s Fair, is slated to undergo major renovations in 2024. The City of San Antonio is currently seeking requests for sealed proposals from contractors for $11.72 million...
11 San Antonio shops, bakeries with picture-perfect cupcakes
What's your go-to flavor?
Armed drag show protesters drowned out in downtown San Antonio
The colors of the rainbow don't run either.
San Antonio holiday shopping made easy with our puro gift guide
Make the holiday season less stressful.
San Antonio Current
These before-and-after photos show how much San Antonio has changed
San Antonio's continued development and growth means that the local scenery changes dramatically each year — and the city is downright unrecognizable compared to how it looked 15 years ago. Some of the changes have been for the better, but others less so. On the plus side, the River...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Explore the Gruene Historic District in New Braunfels TX
What is The Gruene Historic District in New Braunfels, Texas?. Gruene, pronounced "green," is a charming town with plenty to see and do. Its quaint downtown is lined with businesses and charming shops. The area has been restored, and several structures from the early 1800s are still standing. Gruene has...
Salad and Go plans new drive-thru San Antonio location on Far Westside
Grab a salad and start zooming.
MySanAntonio
H-E-B's first San Antonio brand shop opens in time for holiday shopping
Not even a month after H-E-B launched its first brand shop just outside of the Alamo City, the locally-based grocery store is finally catering to more of its superfans by opening a brand shop at its largest San Antonio store on the Far Westside. Superfans of the grocery store can now grab those H-E-B brand shoes and tortilla koozies at the H-E-B plus! at Bandera Road and Loop 1604, according to a news release.
15 Dishes from San Antonio restaurants to put on your culinary bucket list now
It wasn’t easy to narrow the list down to just 15, but we gave it the ol' college try.
mySanAntonio.com
